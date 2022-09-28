ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police constable who hit Dalian Atkinson with her baton cleared of assault

By Matthew Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pguzz_0iDe8YZj00

A police constable has been cleared of assaulting ex-Aston Villa star Dalian Atkinson , after telling jurors she struck him with a baton as a last resort.

Pc Mary Ellen Bettley- Smith was acquitted after jurors rejected prosecution claims that she “lashed out” in anger at Mr Atkinson before his death in Telford , Shropshire , in the early hours of August 15, 2016.

Bettley-Smith, 32, was found not guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday after the jury had deliberated for three hours and two minutes following a re-trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPwMG_0iDe8YZj00

Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on the assault charge at the officer’s original trial last year, but convicted Pc Benjamin Monk of manslaughter.

Monk, 43, was jailed for eight years in July 2021 after forensic evidence proved he had kicked Mr Atkinson at least twice in the head, after tasering him to the ground.

The re-trial was told the retired footballer, 48, who was capped by the England B team and also played for Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town, was looking forward to private health treatment due to start on the day he was unlawfully killed.

He lost consciousness shortly after being tasered near his childhood home in Meadow Close, Trench, and died in hospital about an hour later.

Bettley-Smith and Monk, who were in a relationship at the time, had been sent to the scene to restrain Mr Atkinson after his mental state became disturbed, probably due to a build-up of toxins linked to renal failure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HmCPY_0iDe8YZj00

Prosecutors alleged Bettley-Smith lost her cool and “pummelled” a “defenceless” Mr Atkinson with a baton, causing actual bodily harm which they accepted did not contribute to his death.

In her evidence to the court, Bettley-Smith said she had used the baton because she perceived the ex-footballer still posed a threat of “serious harm” after he was tasered for a third time.

Bettley-Smith told her trial she was left “shaking from head to toe” and was sure she would have come to harm if Mr Atkinson had managed to get to his feet.

She told the jury she believed she had used her baton lawfully as a last resort as she desperately tried to control Mr Atkinson, who she said was “actively resisting and trying to get up”.

Claiming to have been terrified, the probationary officer, who is 5ft 5in, said the incident was the only occasion she had drawn her baton during her full-time service, which began six months earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KkzsQ_0iDe8YZj00

Mr Atkinson had not flinched during two of three Taser deployments, and appeared to feel no pain when he smashed a window.

“I thought he was trying to get up to fight,” she told the court. “In my opinion he was trying to get up on to his hands and knees.

“I was terrified of Mr Atkinson getting up. I was terrified to even get close to him because I thought I would come to serious harm if he was to get up.

“If I could have done anything to not use my baton that night, then I would have. There was no anger or losing my cool.”

Bettley-Smith, a social work graduate, said that being told of Mr Atkinson’s death had left her feeling overwhelmed and that the feelings had not got any easier during the past six years.

“I live it every day,” she said.

In a statement, the family of Mr Atkinson said: “Whilst we are disappointed in today’s verdict, it brings an end to legal processes which have lasted over six years.

“Not a day has gone by since Dalian’s death in August 2016 when we haven’t thought that if it hadn’t been for the actions of the police, he might still be with us now.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it is liaising with West Mercia Police about its next steps regarding potential disciplinary proceedings.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said “As part of our detailed investigation into the tragic events of August 15 2016, we carefully examined the nature and level of force used by Pc Bettley-Smith and whether it was in line with national policies and guidelines.

“Police officers are given extraordinary powers to use force, and the way they use force must be reasonable and proportionate.

“We analysed the sequence of baton strikes by Pc Bettley-Smith to Mr Atkinson’s body when he was lying on the ground after he had been tasered. After we presented our evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service it authorised the charge of actual bodily harm. It was important that the officer’s actions were brought before a court and the jury has now made its decision.

“I would again send my heartfelt condolences to Dalian’s family who have had to wait patiently for a long time for justice to fully take its course.”

West Mercia Polce Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones said: “Last year a jury found the actions of Ben Monk led to the death of Dalian Atkinson.

“Today, a jury has found the actions of Ellie Bettley-Smith on the night Dalian died did not amount to assault and she has been found not guilty of the charges put to her.

“Dalian’s family and friends have suffered a devastating loss; this has been an extremely long and difficult journey and they have shown great dignity throughout. I again want to say to them that I am sincerely sorry and extend my apologies and heartfelt condolences.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prisoner gets life sentence for attacking guard with razor blade on a toothbrush

A serving prisoner who tried to murder a prison officer by slashing his throat with a razor blade attached to a toothbrush has been jailed for life.Joshua Kendall, 29, launched the attack outside his cell at HMP Onley using the improvised weapon on 8 February 2020.A court heard the guard was clearing away balls from a nearby pool table following a recreation break for prisoners when Kendall approached him from behind.The officer was then slashed across the neck with the blade as colleagues and even other prisoners rushed to his aid.Kendall continued to lash out with the weapon but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Black man feared he would be killed during mistaken police stop, court told

A black man feared he would be “choked or killed” when he was handcuffed and bundled to the floor by police, in a case of mistaken identity over a reported robbery – as his wife and two young children screamed in panic, a court has heard.Metropolitan Police officers Sergeant Emily Joshi, 30, of Watford, Hertfordshire, and Constable Ozan Yelken, 33, of Waltham Abbey, Essex, have both pleaded not guilty to assaulting Emmanuel Ugborokefe by beating him and are standing trial at City of London Magistrates’ Court.It is alleged they assaulted Mr Ugborokefe, who said he “felt discriminated against” during the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalian Atkinson
The Independent

Teenager appears in court accused of killing ‘respected’ golfer in town centre

A teenager has appeared in court in Wales accused of killing a 43-year-old golfer.Morgan Wainewright, 19, has been charged with the manslaughter of Andrew Nicholas, who was found unconscious and with serious injuries in Monnow Street, Monmouth, early on the morning of 26 June.The keen golfer, who was from Poole, Dorset, was taken to hospital at the time but died days later - on 30 June - from his injuries.Mr Wainewright had been due to enter a plea at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday but the arraignment did not take place as he was unrepresented by a barrister due to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of missing six-year-old boy claims he told her about father’s plan to ‘take him away’

The mother of a missing six-year-old boy says he warned her that his father planned to “take him away”. It’s been over a month since little Jorge “Jojo” Morales was last seen by his mother, Yanet Concepcion, during a custody exchange on 27 August. Miami-Dade County authorities believe Jojo was kidnapped by his father, 45-year-old Jorge Morales II, and his paternal grandmother, 68-year-old Liliam Morales, who don’t have custody of him. A breakthrough in the investigation came over the weekend when a grey SUV linked to Mr Morales was found abandoned in Littleton, Maine, near the US border with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

California teen allegedly 'kidnapped' by father dies in shootout between police and suspect

A 15-year-old who was allegedly kidnapped by her father - a fugitive wanted in the death of the teenager’s mother - was killed in a shootout with police on Tuesday, 27 September.San Bernardino County Sheriff did not confirm if Savannah Graziano was shot by police or her father, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, who also died in the shootout on a highway in California’s high desert.Anthony John had allegedly killed his estranged wife on Monday and abducted Savannah.Savannah was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after noon.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More ‘I’ve seen it worse’: UK Finance mortgages director compares British market to past economy crisisDogs show off surfing skills to raise money for animal shelterPatagonia’s founder Yvon Chouinard gives away fashion brand to tackle climate change
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hands And Knees#Violent Crime#Birmingham Crown Court#Ipswich Town#Trench
Daily Mail

Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her

The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Music producer ‘killed in knife attack in front of parents on school run’

A young music producer was killed in a gang knife attack in front of parents on the afternoon school run, a court has heard.Dean Pascal-Modeste, 21, suffered 14 stab wounds and died at the scene in Grove Park, southeast London, on 24 February 2017.One of his alleged attackers, Jahtel Williamson, 26, is on trial for his murder after being brought from the US last year.His is the third of a sequence of trials which have already resulted in the convictions of four young men for the killing, the Old Bailey was told.Opening his trial on Wednesday, Crispin Aylett KC said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Five dead in Texas shooting as police hold suspect in custody

Five people are “confirmed deceased” after a mass shooting in a small town in Texas, according to officials.Police have a suspect in custody for the killings in McGregor, Texas, Department of Public Safety sergeant Ryan Howard told reporters.Mr Howard said the shooting occured on Thursday morning.“The main thing was an officer-involved shooting as well as another incident that took place,” he said. “Because that incident is still under investigation, I can’t give full details about the incident that transpired.”Officials have not yet released the identity of the victims or the alleged shooter.A GoFundMe page identifies two of the victims...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Judge names youths as he jails them for life for murder of ‘vulnerable’ musician

A judge has named two “pure evil” 17-year-old boys as he jailed them for life to serve a minimum of 18 years for the “brutal” murder of a “vulnerable” musician.Mr Justice Sweeney lifted reporting restrictions at Winchester Crown Court to allow the naming of Jack Hindley and Samuel Jones, who were found guilty of the murder of 35-year-old Edward Reeve.The “talented” keyboard player suffered multiple stab wounds in the attack at his home in Christchurch, Dorset, on New Year’s Eve 2021.Hindley, from Christchurch, and Jones, from Bournemouth, were 16 at the time of the attack.They showed no emotion as the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Man, 24, is banned from the roads after being caught on dashcam footage grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the M6

A driver has lost his licence after he was caught on camera grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the motorway. Paul Holmes, 24, reached out his window to grab the can after he began chatting to the group when he pulled up alongside their party minibus between Junctions 16 and 17 of the M6.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Actor Stephen Tompkinson, 56, will face trial next year after pleading not guilty to GBH in 'self defence' attack that 'left victim with a fractured skull and unable to work'

British actor Stephen Tompkinson is to face trial next year after appearing in court today and denying a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm. The 56-year-old, best known for playing on-screen detective Inspector Alan Banks in ITV crime drama series DCI Banks, now faces a jury trial due to start next May.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Teen had been staying with father before mother's slaying

A Southern California man who was accused of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter had been living with the teenager out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before the violence, authorities said Wednesday.Anthony John Graziano and his daughter, Savannah Graziano, were killed Tuesday in a shootout with law enforcement on a highway in the high desert after a 45-mile (72-kilometer) chase. The girl, wearing a tactical helmet and vest, ran toward deputies amid a hail of gunfire. Authorities are investigating whether she was shot by deputies or her father, or both. While many questions...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Harry Dunn’s alleged killer Anne Sacoolas expected to plead guilty to death by careless driving

Harry Dunn’s alleged killer is expected to plead guilty to causing the teenage motorcyclist’s death by careless driving, a court has heard.Anne Sacoolas appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link from the United States as the 19-year-old’s extended family watched from the public gallery.The 45-year-old is accused of causing the teenager’s death following a collision outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.Her lawyer Ben Cooper KC on Thursday gave the direction that she would plead guilty to the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.Ms Sacoolas was told by the court’s chief magistrate Paul...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

William MacDowell guilty of killing Renee MacRae and son Andrew in 1976

A married man who murdered his lover and their young son more than 45 years ago will die behind bars.William MacDowell was sentenced to life in prison with a recommendation that he serve a minimum of 30 years for killing Renee and Andrew MacRae in November 1976.Police have never found the bodies of the 36-year-old mother or her son, three, with officers now urging the killer to disclose what he did with them so they can be “provided with the dignity they deserve”.Passing sentence after MacDowell was found guilty of murder at the High Court in Inverness, judge Lord Armstrong...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s mother tells of death threats and noose on son’s grave

The mother of Archie Battersbee said she has received a barrage of online abuse including death threats, and that a noose was left on her son’s grave.Hollie Dance said there had been “very severe trolling” since May, weeks before 12-year-old Archie’s life support was withdrawn on August 6.Life support was withdrawn after his parents failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Dance said the trolling was “absolutely awful”.“It’s been like it from mid-May,” she said.“The police have been investigating since mid-May so we’re hoping a case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ring doorbell camera captures moment burglar snuck into pensioner’s flat as she slept

A Ring camera captured the moment a burglar broke into a pensioner’s home while she slept.John Donakey, 57, from St Helens, Merseyside appeared at Carlisle Crown Court on Thursday and was jailed for court years after pleading guilty to nine counts of burglary and one count of going equipped for burglary.Prosecutor Kim Whittlestone said Donakey targeted “areas and properties where there are particularly vulnerable and elderly occupants” and Judge Simon Medland KC described the burglaries as ‘mean, cruel and greedy.’The court heard how Donakey – who was first convicted of burglary in 1978 aged just 13 – travelled 100...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

865K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy