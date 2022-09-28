Read full article on original website
Discovery of New Cancer Cell Spreading Method May Lead to Better Treatments
Cancer Research UK-funded scientists have discovered that cancer cells ‘hijack’ a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body*, completely changing current ways of thinking around cancer metastasis. The team based at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge, found that blocking the activity...
Temperature Regulation Genes May Link Circadian Rhythm Disruption to Cancer
Disruptions in circadian rhythm—the ways that our bodies change in response to the 24-hour light and dark cycle—have been linked to many different diseases, including cancer. The connection between the two has been poorly understood, even though shift workers and others with irregular schedules experience these disruptions regularly. But a new discovery from Scripps Research is helping answer what may be behind this correlation.
Western Blot Troubleshooting
Western blotting is a molecular biology technique that allows the presence (or absence), size and abundance of a specific protein to be determined, even within a complex mixture of proteins from cells or tissues. This means that the technique can be used amongst other things to: verify the success of gene editing or modification experiments using protein expression, investigate disease and detect tagged proteins.
A Suprising Pro-Survival Role for the Protein That Causes Huntington's
In a new University at Buffalo-led study, scientists propose a new role for the huntingtin protein (HTT), which causes Huntington’s disease when mutated. A team led by UB biologist Shermali Gunawardena has been investigating HTT and its basic functions in cells called neurons for a long time. The scientists previously found that in its unmutated form, HTT regularly travels along neuronal highways called axons, both toward and away from the cell’s nucleus.
Zika Vaccine Shows Promise in Animal Models
Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have developed a Zika vaccine technology that is highly effective and safe in preclinical mouse models. In a pregnant mouse model, the vaccine prevented both the pregnant mothers and the developing fetuses from developing systemic infection. The research is published in Microbiology Spectrum, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.
Room Temperature RNA Stabilization for Tissue Samples
AMSBIO announce RNAdvantage – the first product in a new range of stabilization solutions that provide robust protection for your RNA samples at ambient temperature. Designed to protect and preserve RNA from most tissues, cultured cells, bacteria, and yeast for up to 14-days, RNAdvantage eliminates the traditional costs of flash freezing samples dry-ice shipping and freezer storage.
“Mystery Gene” Ensures Final Form of Actin Protein Is Created
“I'm a professional pin-in-a-haystack seeker,” geneticist Thijn Brummelkamp responds when asked why he excels at tracking down proteins and genes that other people did not find, despite the fact that some have managed to remain elusive for as long as forty years. His research group at the Netherlands Cancer Institute has once again managed to track down one of these "mystery genes" - the gene that ensures that the final form of the protein actin is created, a main component of our cell skeleton. These findings were published today in Science.
Trip-Free LSD-Like Molecules Produce Antidepressant Effects in Mice
Scientists have designed compounds that hit the same key receptor that LSD activates without causing hallucinations. A single dose produced powerful antidepressant and antianxiety effects in mice that lasted up to two weeks. The study, appearing Sept. 28, 2022, in Nature, may offer a way to develop new kinds of...
Nanopore Sequencing: The Most Comprehensive Insight Into Cancer
The genetics behind cancer are both diverse and complex, with many abnormalities causing, contributing, or indicating the disease. Using nanopore sequencing, scientists can resolve variants and epigenetic modifications across the entire genome, target large panels or single genes, and detect known and novel full-length transcripts – for the most comprehensive insight into cancer genomes.
Early-Stage Stem Cells Key to Making "Brainier" Brain Organoids
UCLA-led team discovers that using early-stage stem cells is a key to producing structures that are reliable models of disease. By using stem cells to grow miniature brain-like organs in the lab, scientists have opened a new avenue for studies of neurological development, disease and therapies that can’t be conducted in living people. But not all mini–brain organoids are created equal and getting them to precisely mimic the human brain tissues they’re modeling has been a persistent challenge.
Cell and Gene Therapy: Rewriting the Future of Medicine
Cell and gene therapies seek to correct the root cause of an illness at the molecular level. These game-changing medicines are reshaping how we address previously untreatable illnesses – transforming people’s lives. Cell and gene therapy represent overlapping fields of research with similar therapeutic goals – developing a...
A Degeneration of Trust
The following article is an opinion piece written by Michael S Kinch. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Technology Networks. Science is paradoxically and simultaneously a source of both purity and tarnish. Even in...
New Treatment for Uterine Fibroids Shows Promise in Trial
About three-quarters of women will experience uterine fibroids before they reach the age of 50. With a range of often debilitating symptoms including excessive menstrual bleeding, they are the most common reason women undergo hysterectomies. And there is a lack of effective treatments—most therapies either only mask symptoms or are difficult for patients to tolerate.
Picking Up the Scent of the Brain's Smelling Apparatus
Since their discovery over 100 years ago, neurons in the brain’s olfactory bulb called tufted cells have been difficult to study. The close proximity between tufted cells and other neurons called mitral cells, restricted the ability to dissect each individual neuron’s activity. By leveraging fluorescent genetic markers and new optical imaging technologies, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) neuroscientists were able to compare the neurons’ activity.
A Conversation on Immunity
Over the last few decades, our knowledge surrounding human health and disease has advanced significantly, changing the landscape of modern medicine and our understanding of what it means to be “well”. The COVID-19 pandemic forced daily routines to a sudden halt when numerous lockdowns were enforced around the...
Large Study Finds Strong Links Between Gut Bacteria and Blood Metabolites
A team of scientists coordinated by Uppsala University and Lund University has found strong links between certain bacteria living in the gut and small molecules found in the blood. The study is based on analyses of both fecal and blood samples from 8,583 participants in the Swedish CArdioPulmonary bioImage Study (SCAPIS).
Yeast Protein Could Help Develop New Antifungals for Humans
Like bacteria, yeasts are found everywhere, even in and around our bodies. And, as with bacteria, you can become infected by yeasts and become ill. Yeasts infect about 150 million people a year and kill about 1.7 million, especially those who are immunocompromised. Yeast cells and human immune system cells...
Biosensor Detects Brain Tumors With Less Than a Drop of Blood
Despite significant advances, mortality from brain tumors remains high with five-year survival rates of 36%, according to the National Cancer Institute. More accurate diagnoses might improve the situation, but tissue biopsies are invasive and can miss important information about a tumor’s make-up. Imaging-based methods, meanwhile, do not offer sufficient sensitivity and resolution. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Nano have developed a biosensor that could help physicians precisely diagnose brain cancer from a minute blood sample.
Nanoplastics Can Disrupt Processes in Human Liver and Lung Cells
What happens when people unknowingly eat, drink or inhale nearly invisible pieces of plastic? Although it’s unclear what impact this really has on humans, researchers have now taken a step toward answering that question. In ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology, a team reports laboratory results indicating that tiny plastic particles could enter liver and lung cells and disrupt their regular processes, potentially causing adverse health outcomes.
Liquid Biopsy: Reading the Signs of Disease From Biofluid
Liquid biopsy is a novel diagnostic tool, which seeks for signs of disease from various biofluids, such as blood and cerebrospinal fluid. Due to the ease of blood draw and relative ease of cerebrospinal fluid tap compared to tissue biopsies, liquid biopsies have been hailed as a minimally invasive method for diagnosing and monitoring disease progression and assessing response to therapy. Liquid biopsies work by detecting nucleic acids, proteins, cells and extracellular vesicles (packages of cellular content) in blood or cerebrospinal fluid. Liquid biopsies shed insight on disease characteristics by analyzing the nature of these biomolecules. In the context of cancer, for instance, this consists of detecting biomolecules shed by the growing solid tumor into circulation, i.e., blood. This includes circulating tumor-derived cell-free DNA (cfDNA) and tumor-derived circulating tumor cells (CTCs). cfDNA can harbor mutations present in the tumor. If an actionable driver mutation is identified, this can suggest potential therapeutic avenues, such as tyrosine kinase inhibitors against mutations to tyrosine kinases driving tumorigenesis.
