Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
bitcoinist.com

These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake

As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
cryptopotato.com

Cardano’s Vasil Hard Fork: Which Exchanges Are Ready?

Among major exchanges, Kraken, Coinbase’s support was still pending. Cardano’s long-awaited Vasil upgrade finally went live on September 22 after several delays and technical setbacks. This was the biggest upgrade since the Alonzo hard fork last year and is touted as a turning point for the Cardano network.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Mining Company Rhodium Looking to Go Public Via SilverSun Merger

Rhodium is making another attempt to go public through a merger agreement with SilverSun. The Texas-based bitcoin mining giant is entering a merger agreement with SilverSun Technologies, a publicly-traded business technology solutions provider, as Rhodium is planning to list on Nasdaq after an initial delay. Meanwhile, the fall in the...
cryptopotato.com

Ripple Explodes 11% on SEC-Lawsuit News, Bitcoin Eyes $20K (Market Watch)

Ripple is today’s best performer from the larger-cap alts following another win in the SEC lawsuit. Bitcoin reacted quite well to the latest price drop two days ago and jumped to almost $20,000 in the past 24 hours. Most alts are also in the green, and XRP is outperforming...
decrypt.co

ETHW Surges as Binance Launches Ethereum Proof-of-Work Mining Pool

Binance warned that supporting ETHW on Binance Pool does not guarantee it will list the asset. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance today announced an Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW) mining service for its users. Binance further announced Thursday that those who take part in the ETHW pool will not be charged a fee until October 29.
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin Lightning Network Powered Strike Secures $80M in Funding

Strike, which claims to be the world’s leading digital payment provider built on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, announced it has “raised an $80 million funding round led by Ten31 and joined by Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming, and other investors, with participation from existing investors.”
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Price Will Soar 13% By October 31, Crypto Community Predicts

Over the past couple of months, Bitcoin price has been dealing with a narrow trading range trying its best to make a full recovery after plummeting into a series of dips. Bitcoin repeatedly failed to move past the $25K mark. Almost 22,000 predicted its price to soar next month. Worst-case...
cryptopotato.com

MetaMask Launches Portfolio Dapp to Improve Web 3 Experience

Popular Ethereum wallet MetaMask continues to evolve with new products and services, its latest being a portfolio decentralized application. On Sept. 28, the developer of the popular Web 3 wallet, ConsenSys, announced it was launching a beta portfolio viewer for users to aggregate their assets across multiple accounts and networks.
