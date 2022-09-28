ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KCTV 5

Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Finance expert discusses far-reaching ripple effects from Hurricane Ian

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While the nation’s focus is on Florida and efforts to help millions directly impacted by Hurricane Ian, the effects aren’t confined within the storm’s path. Florida is a large contributor to the U.S. economy. The Sunshine State has the fourth highest domestic gross domestic product (GDP) in the U.S. and in that category, ranks 16th in the world. With a powerful force of nature like Hurricane Ian, the effects could be felt across the country.
FLORIDA STATE
KCTV 5

CBC issues urgent call for blood, platelet donors ahead of Hurricane Ian

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Blood Center has issued an urgent call for blood and platelet donors ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall. The Community Blood Center says it is in immediate need of blood and platelet donors. It said Florida blood centers have reached out nationally for help ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall and it was able to support - in part - by sending blood products.
FLORIDA STATE
KCTV 5

Child drug, fentanyl deaths increase in latest report, state says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas recorded an increase in the number of drug-related deaths in children age 0-17 in the State Child Death Review Board’s latest release this week. The board’s newly-released annual report analyzes the deaths of Kansas children from birth through 17 years old. The newest report features information relating to the calendar year 2020, the most recent year for which data is available. According to the report, the number of drug-related deaths rose to 16 in 2020 up from five in 2019.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Enrollment at Kansas colleges continues to decline in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While there may be an increase in freshmen enrollment, overall, Kansas public higher education institutions continued to see a decline in enrollment in 2022. The Kansas Board of Regents says preliminary figures released on Thursday, Sept. 29, indicate a slight decrease in student enrollment at the...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Tire blowout causes semi-truck crash, killing Lee’s Summit man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 25-year-old Lee’s Summit man died Wednesday after the semi-truck he was driving experienced a tire blowout on I-470, resulting in a crash. Quinton Wilkes, 25, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was heading westbound Wednesday when, according to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a tire on the 2009 Peterbuilt semi-truck he was driving blew out, resulting in the vehicle overturning and striking multiple trees.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas AG files lawsuit challenging legality of student loan forgiveness

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the Biden administration’s student loan cancellation program, asserting that the administration lacks the legal authority to forgive debt without congressional authorization. Schmidt joined officials from five other states in seeking a temporary...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Lee's Summit hands Oak Park first loss of the season in overtime

Park Hill edges out rival Park Hill South in 42-35 shootout. The Trojans defeat their rivals from Park Hill South in a fun game. Rockhurst uses trickery in 32-11 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas. Updated: 6 hours ago. Rockhurst used an early flea-flicker in their big victory against St. Thomas...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO

