Bradenton, FL

Hurricane Ian: Waffle House restaurants close as storm moves closer

 3 days ago
In a statement, Waffle House said 21 of its restaurants between Bradenton and Naples, Florida, were closed due to Hurricane Ian.

Waffle House is known for staying open despite extreme weather, but the threat of Hurricane Ian has forced the chain to shutter some of its locations in the storm’s path.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Waffle House said it had closed at least 11 restaurants in areas where mandatory evacuations were issued or in low-lying areas where there has already been significant damage from the storm.

A meteorologist for WBBH shared a photo on Twitter showing a Waffle House closed and shuttered.

In a statement Wednesday, Waffle House said: “We continue to monitor the weather, local government orders and emergency management recommendations as we determine what needs to happen ahead of Ian’s landfall. The safety of our employees and their families remains a top concern, as does the safety of any potential customers. So, we have closed restaurants and will likely close more as Ian’s impact becomes more apparent, and in accordance with local government officials and emergency management recommendations.”

In 2004, then-Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Craig Fugate said he used what he termed the “Waffle House Index” in Florida during the 2004 hurricane season, noting that Waffle Houses were among the last businesses to close and first to open in areas hit by storms.

The Waffle House Index has three indicators:

· Green index: Waffle House is open and offering a full menu.

· Yellow index: Waffle House is open and offering a limited menu.

· Red Index: Waffle House has been forced to close.

“The index itself isn’t just about whether or not you can get pralines on your waffles or if you can get waffles at all, but rather about the damage in a neighborhood,” FEMA communications specialist Jessica Stapf said in 2017.

Many of Waffle House’s restaurants are in the south, so the chain is no stranger to hurricanes.

“We actually have a storm playbook that every restaurant has,” Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations for Waffle House, told WTVT. “We revise it each year as needed. And it tells the management team what to do in the event of an emergency.”

Bay News 9

Emergency responders line highway to Bonita Springs

BONTIA SPRINGS, Fla. -- Hurricane Ian is moving toward the South Carolina coast after leaving a trail of destruction in Florida. The storm slammed into Florida’s southwest coast at about 3:05 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It weakened to a tropical storm after inundating the coast with catastrophic storm surge and flooding rains.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
newsy.com

Florida Airports Reopen, But Flights Will Be Affected For Weeks

The first flight since Hurricane Ian took off out of Tampa International Airport. It's one of a slew of Florida airports limping back to normal after the storm impacted thousands of flights and started logisitical ripple effects that could last weeks. Airports in Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers and Orlando are...
TAMPA, FL
Click10.com

Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Real estate executive’s home flooded by Hurricane Ian

Like millions of other Floridians, Americans and people around the world, Budge Huskey, the CEO of Naples-based Premier Sotheby's International Realty, looked on in disbelief at the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. Luckily for Huskey, he was more than a thousand miles away, on a business trip in Colorado, but his home on Barefoot Beach, a part of Bonita Springs, was not so fortunate.
NAPLES, FL
10NEWS

WATCH: Man 'in shock' rescued from Hurricane Ian rubble in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man being rescued on Thursday in Fort Myers from underneath rubble after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast was caught on video. In the clip, it appears Good Samaritans and uniformed officials find the man underneath a crumbled building. Someone can be overheard saying, "You're okay, we got you, we got you," as the group is taking debris off of the man.
FORT MYERS, FL
moderncampground.com

Florida Campgrounds Devastated by Hurricane Ian, FRVCA Ready to Help

Despite damages caused by the onslaught of Hurricane Ian, campgrounds and RV parks across Florida will get back up stronger, Florida RV Park and Campground Association (FRVCA) President and CEO Bobby Cornwell assured in a post-hurricane update email sent to members today. “Florida is not shut-down and SW Florida will...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Sanibel Island causeway bridge ripped apart by Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, knocking out power and destroying the only bridge to Sanibel Island. A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the gulf, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

911 system down in Collier County; how to get help

Calls to 911 in Collier County are not going through. According to the county, the system is down countywide. If you are in the City of Naples and have an emergency, there are three ways to get emergency help. Text 911. Call 239-213-3000. Flag down a public safety vehicle. If...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Aerial footage shows hurricane damage on Florida’s southwest coast

Sky 10 flew to Florida’s west coast Friday morning, where search and rescue operations are underway after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area this week. Sky 10 flew over the areas of Naples, Bonita Springs Beach, Estero Bay, Little Hickory Island, Lovers Key State Park, the South Fort Myers Pass and the San Carlos Pass.
FLORIDA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Florida reporter describes what it has been like to cover Ian's destruction: Areas are 'completely decimated'

Daniel Glaun woke up on Thursday morning not knowing whether or not his home had fallen victim to Hurricane Ian. Glaun, a reporter at the News-Press, the broadsheet that services Fort Myers, Florida, had slept on a mattress cover inside NPR affiliate WGCU's building, which has become a refuge for journalists in the region who needed a reliable internet connection and power.
FORT MYERS, FL
howafrica.com

Florida Man’s Brand New $1M Supercar Washed Away By Hurricane Ian

A Florida man revealed that his newly bought $1 million McLaren P1 supercar was swept away during Hurricane Ian. The man named Ernie posted a series of images on his Instagram account, which shows the yellow vehicle being swept up in his flooded Naples neighborhood. He said the car was...
FLORIDA STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha native shares Ian aftermath from Naples, Florida

NAPLES, Fla. – The past couple of nights FOX6 News has been sharing the stories of people in Florida with ties to Wisconsin – people who are braving Hurricane Ian. One woman from Kenosha was in the middle of it all – and shared her story from Naples, Florida.
NAPLES, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

