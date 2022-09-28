ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
mrobusinesstoday.com

Embraer completes Delivery of 1700th E-Jet to KLM Cityhopper

The Embraer E195-E2 jet is part of a family of advanced-generation E-Jets that offers the quietest, lowest polluting, and most fuel-efficient aircraft in the under 150-seat market. Embraer, the Brazilian aerospace manufacturer and aeronautical services provider has set a new milestone with the delivery of the 1700th production aircraft. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 737#Air Cargo#Business Industry#Linus Business#Aircraft#100th 737 800#Gollog#Latin American
Aviation International News

Magnetic Engines Expands Shop Space

Magnetic Engines in Tallinn, Estonia, has more than doubled the size of its aircraft engine shop. With the expansion, the shop has grown from 300 sq m (3,229 sq ft) to more than 1,000 sq m (10,764 sq ft). The larger facility provides for more shop and office space, as well as engine and engine components storage.
INDUSTRY
mrobusinesstoday.com

Air Mauritius extends component support agreement with AFI KLM E&M for Airbus fleet

AFI KLM E&M in the field of component support for Air Mauritius’s two A330neo and four A350 aircraft. Air Mauritius, the national airline of Mauritius has extended its partnership with AFI KLM E&M in the field of component support for the Mauritian operator’s two A330neo and four A350 aircraft. AFI KLM E&M has announced that the expert services supplied by the AFI KLM E&M will cover repairs, access to the spare parts pool and provision of a Main Base Kit. The agreement will thereby ensure optimum component availability for the Airbus fleet of Air Mauritius. The extension of the contract will ensure sustaining operational continuity at Air Mauritius.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
rigzone.com

France's Top Oil Refinery Halting

France’s top oil refinery is set to halt because of a workers’ strike over pay, the latest hit to the nation’s fuelmaking capacity from the weeklong industrial action. TotalEnergies SE is halting its refinery in Normandy, according to a union official. The step means almost two-thirds of the nation’s oil processing is now either fully offline or severely impacted by strikes or a recent fire. Exxon Mobil Corp., whose plants are also affected, said it’s limiting fuel supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
demolitionandrecycling.media

Earthworks specialist expands fleet

UK earthmoving and excavation rental specialist CW Russell has expanded its equipment fleet, with the addition of three machines from Hyundai’s A-Series construction equipment range. The company, which provides aggregates, site clearance, earthmoving and excavation services across the northeast of the country, added the new HX300AL and HX330AL crawler...
INDUSTRY
mrobusinesstoday.com

Air India signs ConstantThrust agreement with Willis Lease for 34 CFM56-5B engines

Willis Lease, through ConstantThrust, will provide replacement and standby spare engines which will allow Air India to avoid potentially costly and unpredictable shop visits on engines. Air India has entered into a definitive sale and lease back agreement with Willis Lease Finance Corporation, for the 34 CFM56-5B engines that will...
INDUSTRY
Aviation International News

Product Support Engines 2022

An overall score improvement from 8.5 (out of 10) last year to 8.7 was enough to push GE Aviation to the top of this year’s AIN Engine Product Support Survey. The scores of all other OEMs fell from last year, largely a factor of covid-related supply chain and personnel problems. Honeywell appeared to take the biggest hit in this regard, with its overall score dropping from 8.2 last year to 7.6 in 2022, making it the only OEM to finish with an overall score of less than 8.0. Honeywell executives told AIN that the company is acutely aware of these issues and has embedded its personnel with key suppliers in an effort to unsnarl the bottlenecks and address related issues, including AOG times.
INDUSTRY
tobaccoreporter.com

PMI to Manufacture Heatsticks in the Philippines

Philip Morris International plans to invest an additional $150 million in its Philippine affiliate Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corp. (PMFTC) to add manufacturing lines that will produce specially designed heated-tobacco sticks for its smoke-free products, reports The Manila Times. PMFTC’s cigarette manufacturing facility in Tanauan City, Batangas, will be expanded,...
BUSINESS
gcaptain.com

First Wind-Assisted Supertanker Delivered in China

The world’s first partially sail-powered supertanker has been delivered in China. The M/V New Aden was delivered this month by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry to China Merchant Energy Shipping. With four giant “wing sails” fitted to its deck, the vessel is unofficially the first Very Large Crude Carrier to be...
INDUSTRY
advancedbiofuelsusa.info

GE Partners on Hydrogen Flight Demonstrator

(GE Aerospace/Flight Global) Earlier this year, CFM International, a 50-50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines, joined Airbus to announce plans to flight test a hydrogen combustion engine. Learn more in this video with Mohamed Ali, GE Aerospace’s vice president of engineering, who explains the opportunities and challenges of hydrogen-fuelled propulsion.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
navalnews.com

US Navy’s ORCA XLUUV 64% Over Budget, 3 Years Late

The U.S. Navy is trying to deploy five large, robotic submarines to do the dangerous job of laying undersea mines. But the effort is more than 3 years behind schedule and has exceeded costs by at least $242 million. What GAO Found. The Navy is attempting to rapidly deliver five...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy