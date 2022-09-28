Read full article on original website
mrobusinesstoday.com
Embraer completes Delivery of 1700th E-Jet to KLM Cityhopper
The Embraer E195-E2 jet is part of a family of advanced-generation E-Jets that offers the quietest, lowest polluting, and most fuel-efficient aircraft in the under 150-seat market. Embraer, the Brazilian aerospace manufacturer and aeronautical services provider has set a new milestone with the delivery of the 1700th production aircraft. The...
mrobusinesstoday.com
China Airlines confirms purchase Order for Up to 24 Boeing 787 Dreamliners
The deal from China Airlines includes a firm order for 16 of the longest-range Boeing 787-9 with options for eight additional jets that will enable them to meet long-term sustainability goals. China Airlines has announced that the airline has finalized an order with Boeing for up to 24 787 Dreamliner...
This Is What The B-52 Will Look Like With Its New Rolls-Royce Engines
BoeingBoeing's video marked the completion of wind tunnel testing with the new nacelles, which will house Rolls-Royce F130 engines.
Boeing, Taiwan's China Airlines finalize 787 order
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan's China Airlines (2610.TW) has finalized an order for 16 Boeing Co (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner jets, with an option for 8 more, the companies said on Wednesday, nearly a month after disclosing a provisional agreement.
Lilium aims to build 400 air taxis a year, seek grants
PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - German air taxi developer Lilium Air Mobility plans to set up industrial capacity to make some 400 of its electrically powered Lilium Jet flying shuttles a year, while tapping schemes that provide public research support, its new chief executive said.
Aviation International News
Magnetic Engines Expands Shop Space
Magnetic Engines in Tallinn, Estonia, has more than doubled the size of its aircraft engine shop. With the expansion, the shop has grown from 300 sq m (3,229 sq ft) to more than 1,000 sq m (10,764 sq ft). The larger facility provides for more shop and office space, as well as engine and engine components storage.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Air Mauritius extends component support agreement with AFI KLM E&M for Airbus fleet
AFI KLM E&M in the field of component support for Air Mauritius’s two A330neo and four A350 aircraft. Air Mauritius, the national airline of Mauritius has extended its partnership with AFI KLM E&M in the field of component support for the Mauritian operator’s two A330neo and four A350 aircraft. AFI KLM E&M has announced that the expert services supplied by the AFI KLM E&M will cover repairs, access to the spare parts pool and provision of a Main Base Kit. The agreement will thereby ensure optimum component availability for the Airbus fleet of Air Mauritius. The extension of the contract will ensure sustaining operational continuity at Air Mauritius.
This electric VTOL uses a tail-sitter to take off and land smoothly
Romanian inventor and engineer Razvan Sabie is most famously known for his 2019 flying saucer. He has now turned his attention to electric VTOLs and has come up with quite a unique design. Introducing the Mad Bat. It’s called the Mad Bat and it’s designed to scale from small drones,...
