An overall score improvement from 8.5 (out of 10) last year to 8.7 was enough to push GE Aviation to the top of this year’s AIN Engine Product Support Survey. The scores of all other OEMs fell from last year, largely a factor of covid-related supply chain and personnel problems. Honeywell appeared to take the biggest hit in this regard, with its overall score dropping from 8.2 last year to 7.6 in 2022, making it the only OEM to finish with an overall score of less than 8.0. Honeywell executives told AIN that the company is acutely aware of these issues and has embedded its personnel with key suppliers in an effort to unsnarl the bottlenecks and address related issues, including AOG times.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO