Rochester, NY

cnycentral.com

Two suspects arrested in connection to Town of Waterloo murder

Waterloo, NY — Two suspects have been arrested in relation to a murder investigation in the Town of Waterloo, according to Seneca County Sheriffs. Seneca County Sheriff's Deputies say that on Friday, September 30th just after 1:00am they along with members of the Waterloo Police Department and New York State Police responded to calls of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Upon arrival deputies say the suspects had fled the scene and that officers began providing aid to the victim, identified at 33-year-old William Waugh of Euless, Texas. Waugh was later taken to Geneva General Hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.
WATERLOO, NY
cnycentral.com

Toddler critical but stable after shooting, two suspects arrested

A 3-year-old boy is in critical-but-stable condition Wednesday, after being shot while sitting in a parked car Tuesday night. Police responded to North Clinton Avenue near Scrantom Street shortly before 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers learned the boy had been caught in the crossfire of a shootout while he was sitting in his car seat.
ROCHESTER, NY
cnycentral.com

Former Syracuse mayoral candidate explains arrest at Rochester airport

Rochester, N.Y. — A former Syracuse mayoral candidate accused of bringing a loaded gun into the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport called Tuesday’s incident an honest mistake. Authorities said Alfonso Davis, 56, had the weapon concealed in his arm sling, when it was detected at the security checkpoint.
ROCHESTER, NY

