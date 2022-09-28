ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

chapelboro.com

Beau Maye, Brother of Luke and Drake, Joins UNC Men’s Basketball Team

A familiar name will be suiting up for head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels this season. UNC announced its final roster for the 2022-23 season, featuring walk-on Beau Maye wearing No. 40. Beau is the younger brother of former UNC basketball star Luke and older brother of current UNC quarterback Drake.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Imani Christian Five-Star Prospect Alier Maluk Visits Duke

On Friday, one of Pittsburgh’s highly touted young prospects took a big-time visit down to Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. Alier Maluk a 6-foot-10 forward out of Imani Christian, took an unofficial visit to Duke to check out the campus and facilities along with USA Basketball coach Joe Stasyszyn.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Heralded recruit cuts Blue Devils from list

At least for now, the Duke basketball staff's efforts appear complete in the 2023 recruiting arena. After all, the Blue Devils sit atop the 247Sports Team Rankings for the class with five five-star commits in tow, amounting to 20 percent of the top 25 prospects on the 247Sports 2023 Composite. ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms

Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
CLEMSON, SC
wkml.com

Fayetteville Area Weather Cancellations and Delays for Ian

Update: As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Ian is beginning to move out of Florida and we begin to look at impacts on North Carolina. See our coverage of that here. We expect more closures and delays to be announced today, so check back to this page frequently. 1:15 p.m....
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

NC NAACP announces state convention to be held in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Chapter of the NAACP will return to an in-person state convention this year, with COVID protocols. The 79th Annual North Carolina National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Convention will be in Fayetteville on Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Boudreaux Convention Center.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Local Matters: 1-on-1 with Wake sheriff candidate Willie Rowe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County sheriff Gerald Baker will not be on the fall ballot after losing the Democratic primary. That means either former Republican sheriff Donnie Harrison or retired major Willie Rowe will replace him. CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with Rowe to talk about the...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
capitolbroadcasting.com

WRAL-TV News, Anchors, WRAL-FM Morning Team Honored by NC Association of Broadcasters

WRAL-TV and MIX 101.5 WRAL-FM took home major awards from the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters (NCAB) this week, including Anchor of the Year for WRAL-TV’s Lena Tillett and Large Market Radio Personality/Team of the Year for MIX Mornings’ Kyle, Bryan and Sarah. WRAL alumni Bill Leslie received induction into the NCAB Hall of Fame, and the TV station took home several awards for news coverage as well.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh’s top 10 places vulnerable to Hurricane Ian flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The exact impact of Hurricane Ian remains unknown, but at least some measurable rain is expected. Even during unnamed storms, waterways around Raleigh are susceptible to flooding. The city’s stormwater department tracks and maps areas of frequent flooding. Much of those locations are near Crabtree...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

247Sports

