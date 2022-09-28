Read full article on original website
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
chapelboro.com
Beau Maye, Brother of Luke and Drake, Joins UNC Men’s Basketball Team
A familiar name will be suiting up for head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels this season. UNC announced its final roster for the 2022-23 season, featuring walk-on Beau Maye wearing No. 40. Beau is the younger brother of former UNC basketball star Luke and older brother of current UNC quarterback Drake.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Imani Christian Five-Star Prospect Alier Maluk Visits Duke
On Friday, one of Pittsburgh’s highly touted young prospects took a big-time visit down to Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. Alier Maluk a 6-foot-10 forward out of Imani Christian, took an unofficial visit to Duke to check out the campus and facilities along with USA Basketball coach Joe Stasyszyn.
Clemson vs. NC State odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions
A pair of perfect ACC rivals meet up in Death Valley for a crucial division matchup between top 25 ranked teams as NC State visits Clemson in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday. Both teams come in at 4-0, although this is the Wolfpack's first game in ACC play, while Clemson is already 2-0 ...
Heralded recruit cuts Blue Devils from list
At least for now, the Duke basketball staff's efforts appear complete in the 2023 recruiting arena. After all, the Blue Devils sit atop the 247Sports Team Rankings for the class with five five-star commits in tow, amounting to 20 percent of the top 25 prospects on the 247Sports 2023 Composite. ...
247Sports
Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms
Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
cbs17
Clayton High School to receive $250,000 check from Carolina Panthers for football field
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton High School is receiving a big gift from a big name in the North Carolina community on Thursday. In the midst of funding its $1.7 million athletic field renovation project, Clayton High School received a call from none other than the Carolina Panthers. In...
Millbrook remains unbeaten in NC high school football play with win over Heritage
Millbrook QB Mason Fortune finds Tennessee commit Nathan Leacock for winning TD in second half to keep the Wildcats among the ranks of the unbeaten.
wkml.com
Fayetteville Area Weather Cancellations and Delays for Ian
Update: As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Ian is beginning to move out of Florida and we begin to look at impacts on North Carolina. See our coverage of that here. We expect more closures and delays to be announced today, so check back to this page frequently. 1:15 p.m....
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
‘This is ridiculous’: Goldsboro home not repaired 6 years after Hurricane Matthew
With Hurricane Ian’s potential to impact North Carolina this week, survivors of recent hurricanes are watching closely as they question why it’s taking so long to repair and rebuild their homes.
Chase CEO says presence in North Carolina is going to get bigger – ‘we’re ambitious’
CARY – North Carolina’s recent wins in economic development across a broad swath of industries – from biotech to electric vehicles – comes as no surprise to JPMorgan Chase’s top executive Jamie Dimon. After all, his own company continues to expand its presence in the state. Plus, he’s very familiar with the Triangle area.
cbs17
NC NAACP announces state convention to be held in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Chapter of the NAACP will return to an in-person state convention this year, with COVID protocols. The 79th Annual North Carolina National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Convention will be in Fayetteville on Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Boudreaux Convention Center.
cbs17
Local Matters: 1-on-1 with Wake sheriff candidate Willie Rowe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County sheriff Gerald Baker will not be on the fall ballot after losing the Democratic primary. That means either former Republican sheriff Donnie Harrison or retired major Willie Rowe will replace him. CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with Rowe to talk about the...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
capitolbroadcasting.com
WRAL-TV News, Anchors, WRAL-FM Morning Team Honored by NC Association of Broadcasters
WRAL-TV and MIX 101.5 WRAL-FM took home major awards from the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters (NCAB) this week, including Anchor of the Year for WRAL-TV’s Lena Tillett and Large Market Radio Personality/Team of the Year for MIX Mornings’ Kyle, Bryan and Sarah. WRAL alumni Bill Leslie received induction into the NCAB Hall of Fame, and the TV station took home several awards for news coverage as well.
Raleigh News & Observer
Despite 1 in 12.6 million odds, this NC man hit a Mega Millions jackpot, officials say
A North Carolina man decided to spend $2 when he stopped at a convenience store and to give it a go in a Mega Millions drawing, N.C lottery officials said Thursday. At 1 in 12.6 million, the odds were stacked against him, but his ticket matched all five white balls, scoring him a $1 million jackpot, according to a lottery news release.
WECT
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,” said...
publicradioeast.org
Piranha caught in North Carolina lake likely dumped there after outgrowing tank
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission shared on its social media pages a picture of a piranha that was caught in a lake west of Fayetteville but said it’s not a major cause for concern. The piranha was reportedly caught in Aberdeen Lake in Moore County, and wildlife officials...
cbs17
Raleigh’s top 10 places vulnerable to Hurricane Ian flooding
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The exact impact of Hurricane Ian remains unknown, but at least some measurable rain is expected. Even during unnamed storms, waterways around Raleigh are susceptible to flooding. The city’s stormwater department tracks and maps areas of frequent flooding. Much of those locations are near Crabtree...
Ranked: Raleigh school listed as best high school in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
247Sports
