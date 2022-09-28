AKRON, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University soccer team received three goals from three different players as the Eagles went on the road Thursday, Sept. 29, and secured a 3-2 win over the University of Akron at FirstEngery Stadium in Akron, Ohio. The win for Eastern (2-5-3, 1-1-1 MAC) is its first of the year in league play and snaps a seven-match winless streak on the year (0-5-2) while the Zips fell to 1-5-2 (0-3-0). How It Happened.

