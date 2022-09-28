ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

emueagles.com

Somerville Leads EMU In Strong Field at Folds of Honor Collegiate

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's golf team completed its final round at the 2022 Folds of Honor Collegiate Wednesday, Sept. 28, finishing in 15th in the extremely competitive field with a 941 (318-317-306). Freshman Ryan Somerville (Aurora, Ontario-Aurora) finished tied for 34th, marking the first time in his career that was the top-placing EMU student-athlete.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

EMU Breaks Ground on the GameAbove Golf Performance Center

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — Eastern Michigan University held a ground breaking ceremony for the GameAbove Golf Performance Center at Eagle Crest Golf Course Friday, Sept. 30. The state-of-the-art golf training facility will support EMU's championship collegiate program while also providing additional upgrades to the course and clubhouse. The capital...
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Eagles Fall in Four Sets to Defending MAC Champion Cardinals

MUNCIE, Ind. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team put up another great fight, winning the first set before dropping the next three in a 3-1 Mid-American Conference setback to Ball State University Friday, Sept. 30, inside Worthen Arena. The conference loss drops the Eagles to 1-14 overall, and...
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Soccer Grabs Road Victory at Akron, 3-2

AKRON, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University soccer team received three goals from three different players as the Eagles went on the road Thursday, Sept. 29, and secured a 3-2 win over the University of Akron at FirstEngery Stadium in Akron, Ohio. The win for Eastern (2-5-3, 1-1-1 MAC) is its first of the year in league play and snaps a seven-match winless streak on the year (0-5-2) while the Zips fell to 1-5-2 (0-3-0). How It Happened.
AKRON, OH
Ypsilanti, MI
emueagles.com

Drummond Named National Semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

IRVING, Texas (EMUEagles.com) – The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) proudly announced today, Sept. 28, the 156 semifinalists for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy®, college football's premier scholar-athlete award. Named on the list is Eastern Michigan University senior wide receiver Dylan Drummond (Cleveland, Ohio-Cuyahoga Heights).
IRVING, TX

