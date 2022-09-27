Read full article on original website
Halfmoon Cookies and Cider Donuts! Its an Upstate New York Thing!
In the list of iconic Upstate New York food treats one would have to place our beloved apple cider donuts and halfmoon cookies. You can get the cookies all year long, of course, but the apple cider donuts are something we long for when autumn is in full bloom in our beautiful region. From in store bakeries, to farm markets, to mom-and-pop roadside stands, these donuts are the hallmark of our prettiest season.
Your Guide to 11 Great October Festivals in Upstate New York
There is nothing like a seasonal festival in Upstate New York. In the winter we get ice sculpture festivals and Victorian strolls. In the spring we get garden festivals, and in the summer it is "anything goes" from Memorial Day to labor Day. But, autumn? Yeah, now we are talking.
Grab Your Camera! DEC Hosting Not One, But Two Foliage Photo Contests
Do you think you take good pictures? Put it to the test and win some great prizes!. To kick-off National Fall Foliage Week, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is announcing the start of their two fall foliage photo contests. That's right! Not one, but two contests to compete in this year.
New Exotic Pest Detected For First Time in New York Trees
A new exotic pest has been found for the first time in New York trees. The elm zigzag sawfly was detected at three locations in St. Lawrence County, including Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Area, Brasher State Forest, and Lost Nation State Forest. Zigzag Leaf Pattern. This exotic pest gets its...
Wooly Worms Are Here New York! Are They Predicting a Harsh Winter?
You know what a Wooly Worm is right? You might call them Wooly Bear Caterpillar or, as I learned from Hamilton College, Pyrrharctia isabella. These guys typically show up in large numbers in New York State around October. Based on what was seen this weekend, they are already here. It's...
As Hunting Season Approaches, New York Hunters Look for Clarification on New Gun Laws
Hunting season for firearms owners in New York starts on Sunday, October 23, and as the date approaches, hunters are seeking clarification on the state's new gun laws. The state Department of Environmental Conservation has adopted new rules for hunting and there continues to be some confusion among hunters over the laws as well as fear that not completely understanding said laws could lead to arrest and felony conviction.
New York State Free Fishing Day Is Coming Back
Sure, I see the date. The summer of 2022 is now history. For me, it was a great summer, and the weather was almost perfect in my opinion. Summer is my favorite season. The rest, well, I tolerate them as best. But, at least the first half of the fall...
DNA Test Confirms Rare Wolf Killed In Upstate New York
There are a lot of different animals in New York. I use the term "animal" literally and figuratively. However, one species has been missing from the vast terrain of the upper regions since the early 1900's, the wolf. The DEC notes that there are wolves in Wisconsin and Michigan but not in New York. Populations of the species do exist north of the empire state border in Canada.
PHOTOS: Explore Earth and Its Prehistoric Past at the Museum of the Earth in Ithaca
It's much harder to find things like arrowheads today than it was when we were kids, isn't it? I vividly remember going for walks in the woods and finding all sorts of treasures in the dirt but those days are very few and far between now. While we may not...
This Deadly Virus Detected for First Time in NY State Deer! Are You In Danger?
The Department of Environmental Conservation have discovered New York State's very first case of a virus that has proven to be deadly to the deer population. There is no available treatment and no way to prevent this virus from infecting White-tailed deer. What about our pets? What about you and me?
17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots
What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
Noah Hicks Demonstrates Ingenious Songwriting on New EP ‘Tripping Over My Boots’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Noah Hicks couldn’t wrap his head around making music a career, until he did. In 2020, the singer moved from his home in Georgia to take a stab at music in Nashville — with his guitar and songs to prove he had something special in hand. “I never...
Kelsey Waldon’s ‘Backwater Blues’ is a Tribute to Kentucky’s Resiliency After Devastating Floods [WATCH]
Kentucky native Kelsey Waldon is paying tribute to her home state with her brand new music video for "Backwater Blues." Released today (Sept. 22), the clip opens with a message that reads, "Dedicated to the resilience of Kentuckians," referencing those still recovering from the devastating floods that affected the state's eastern region in July. According to NPR, the floods caused the deaths of 39 people, over 10,000 homes damaged or destroyed and thousands homeless.
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: September 19
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. State troopers arrested 35-year-old Tadd Sherwood of Oneonta and charged him with multiple felonies. Officers say Sherwood fired a shotgun that could have caused the death of another person. He’s charged with attempted murder and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Sherwood is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have guns.
