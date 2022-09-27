ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Hudson, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.3 Big Kat

Halfmoon Cookies and Cider Donuts! Its an Upstate New York Thing!

In the list of iconic Upstate New York food treats one would have to place our beloved apple cider donuts and halfmoon cookies. You can get the cookies all year long, of course, but the apple cider donuts are something we long for when autumn is in full bloom in our beautiful region. From in store bakeries, to farm markets, to mom-and-pop roadside stands, these donuts are the hallmark of our prettiest season.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
North Hudson, NY
State
New York State
95.3 Big Kat

As Hunting Season Approaches, New York Hunters Look for Clarification on New Gun Laws

Hunting season for firearms owners in New York starts on Sunday, October 23, and as the date approaches, hunters are seeking clarification on the state's new gun laws. The state Department of Environmental Conservation has adopted new rules for hunting and there continues to be some confusion among hunters over the laws as well as fear that not completely understanding said laws could lead to arrest and felony conviction.
POLITICS
95.3 Big Kat

DNA Test Confirms Rare Wolf Killed In Upstate New York

There are a lot of different animals in New York. I use the term "animal" literally and figuratively. However, one species has been missing from the vast terrain of the upper regions since the early 1900's, the wolf. The DEC notes that there are wolves in Wisconsin and Michigan but not in New York. Populations of the species do exist north of the empire state border in Canada.
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
95.3 Big Kat

17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots

What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Fall Foliage#Adirondacks#Free Fall#Shuttles#Travel Destinations#Hiker Shuttle#Dec#New Yorkers
95.3 Big Kat

Kelsey Waldon’s ‘Backwater Blues’ is a Tribute to Kentucky’s Resiliency After Devastating Floods [WATCH]

Kentucky native Kelsey Waldon is paying tribute to her home state with her brand new music video for "Backwater Blues." Released today (Sept. 22), the clip opens with a message that reads, "Dedicated to the resilience of Kentuckians," referencing those still recovering from the devastating floods that affected the state's eastern region in July. According to NPR, the floods caused the deaths of 39 people, over 10,000 homes damaged or destroyed and thousands homeless.
KENTUCKY STATE
95.3 Big Kat

Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: September 19

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. State troopers arrested 35-year-old Tadd Sherwood of Oneonta and charged him with multiple felonies. Officers say Sherwood fired a shotgun that could have caused the death of another person. He’s charged with attempted murder and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Sherwood is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have guns.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
95.3 Big Kat

95.3 Big Kat

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 Big Kat plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcat953.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy