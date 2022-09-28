ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Downtown businesses, campaign office vandalized early Tuesday

By KOIN 6 News
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EokRT_0iDdbeQW00 Landlord Jordan Schnitzer says 'enough is enough' after suspect damages six properties.

Once again the windows of several downtown Portland businesses were smashed in the early hours of Tuesday, Sept. 27, but this time a man was arrested and will face a felony charge.

Some business owners along Southwest Salmon between 10th and 12th avenues told KOIN 6 News they got called by their alarm companies around midnight. Large plate glass windows were smashed at six businesses, including Bee Cleaners, the Tea Bike Shop, and the office occupied by the campaign of Rene Gonzalez for City Council.

The manager of the bike shop told KOIN 6 News it's the second night the windows were smashed at his business. A vehicle was also damaged.

The buildings involved belong to Portland business developer Jordan Schnitzer, whose offices along SW Salmon ended up with some smashed windows.

A 911 caller alerted police about a man in the area doing damage with a metal street sign pole. Officers arrived and arrested a man who gave his name as Tyler Jaramillo.

But court documents show his real name is Tyler Miller, and he's 29, not 28 as he said. Miller was in court Tuesday afternoon to face a first-degree felony for criminal mischief. Court documents indicate he has mental health issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iDdbeQW00

Schnitzer told KOIN 6 News "enough is enough" with the constant downtown vandalism.

The Gonzalez campaign said they were also burglarized sometime over the weekend while the office was empty. They filed a police report about computers and other electronic equipment taken but said there was no sign of a break-in.

Campaign officials said they don't know whether the burglary was politically motivated.

The burglary and vandalism happened after Portland election officials fined the Gonzalez campaign for accepting what they said was too large a rent discount from Schnitzer. Gonzalez has requested the fine be reconsidered. Schnitzer said the discount should be accepted because he has been unable to rent the space for two years and would give anyone such a discount on other vacant downtown properties.

Mayor Wheeler's office told KOIN 6 News the mayor is committed to supporting local businesses and helping them when incidents like this happen.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

