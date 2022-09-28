ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar marches to new 20-year high, sterling under pressure

SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - Nervous financial markets propelled the safe-haven dollar to a two-decade peak on Wednesday as rising global interest rates fed recession worries, while sterling drifted lower after the latest warnings about Britain's radical tax cut plans. The U.S. dollar index rose around 0.5% to hit a new high...
CBS Minnesota

British pound slides to all-time low against the dollar

The pound is taking a pounding.The British currency has plunged, sliding against the U.S. dollar to touch an all-time low. It's a sign of the alarm in financial markets over new Prime Minister Liz Truss' emergency budget measures unveiled last week aimed at jump-starting the ailing economy.Investors are spooked by a sweeping package of tax cuts likely to cost tens of billions of pounds in extra government borrowing and amounts to a risky gamble to stave off a looming recession. Truss believes that tax cuts, especially for the wealthy, will encourage households to sock away more money, but that could...
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms

Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
kitco.com

The U.S. 10-year real yield hits its highest in over a decade

While the U.S. 10-Year real yield is at its highest level since 2010, gold remains uplifted. Despite this outperformance, the pair should reconnect again. With gold and mining stocks enjoying oversold bounces on Sep. 27, the pace of the PMs' recent drawdowns was poised to normalize at some point. Also, since asset prices don't move in a straight line, daily declines of 1% or more often result in countertrend rallies along the way.
