Read full article on original website
Related
‘I did not expect markets to get so bad so fast’: Larry Summers predicts the pound will fall below parity with U.S. dollar, Euro
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers thinks the pound might fall below parity with the dollar and the Euro. The plunge in the British pound, which fell to record lows on Monday, is surprising even the “very pessmistic” Larry Summers. “I did not expect markets to get so...
Inflation soars to a record 10% in the 19-country Eurozone
Inflation in the European countries that use the euro has broken into double digits for the first time in the currency's history.
Russian unemployment rate hits record low, economic data paints mixed picture
MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia's unemployment rate fell to a record low of 3.8% in August, but average nominal wages earned by Russians fell in month-on-month terms and weekly inflation returned, painting a mixed picture overall of the country's economic health.
AOL Corp
Dollar marches to new 20-year high, sterling under pressure
SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - Nervous financial markets propelled the safe-haven dollar to a two-decade peak on Wednesday as rising global interest rates fed recession worries, while sterling drifted lower after the latest warnings about Britain's radical tax cut plans. The U.S. dollar index rose around 0.5% to hit a new high...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bond Market Meltdown Captures Inflation Fears, Recession Forecasts, Capitulation Risk
U.S. Treasury bond yields jumped higher Friday, extending one of the biggest fixed income market declines in seven decades, as investors grapple with the twin concerns of surging inflation and debt-fueled attempts to revive economic growth. Benchmark 2-year Treasury note yields, which were trading as low as 26 basis points...
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
China just boosted bank liquidity by 843%, adding further pressure on the yuan as the currency suffers its weakest year in almost 3 decades
This week, the People's Bank of China injected 868 billion yuan ($122 billion) into its banking system compared to 92 billion yuan the prior week. The Golden Week holiday next week and Communist Party events are likely reasons for the massive cash influx. But the liquidity boost adds more pressure...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
Gold, Silver Plunge on a Soaring DXY, Rising Short-Term Yields
Gold futures cratered to close out the volatile trading week, driven by a skyrocketing US dollar and rising Treasury yields. The yellow metal has plunged amid the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle and it has continued struggling on the expectation that the central bank will continue raising interest rates. October...
British pound slides to all-time low against the dollar
The pound is taking a pounding.The British currency has plunged, sliding against the U.S. dollar to touch an all-time low. It's a sign of the alarm in financial markets over new Prime Minister Liz Truss' emergency budget measures unveiled last week aimed at jump-starting the ailing economy.Investors are spooked by a sweeping package of tax cuts likely to cost tens of billions of pounds in extra government borrowing and amounts to a risky gamble to stave off a looming recession. Truss believes that tax cuts, especially for the wealthy, will encourage households to sock away more money, but that could...
The pound falls again versus the dollar after the Bank of England says it's monitoring financial markets following the currency's slide to a record low
"The Bank is monitoring developments in financial markets very closely," the BoE said but didn't take emergency action to stem the pound's slide.
What a falling British pound means for the future and the U.S.
The British pound plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Monday. It happened after the British government announced it would cut taxes and invest in industry in order to boost growth. The pound, historically one of the strongest currencies in the world, fell to as low as $1.04...
Oil plunges to eight-month low on strong dollar, recession fears
NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices plunged over 5% to an eight-month low on Friday as the U.S. dollar hit its strongest level in more than two decades and on fears rising interest rates will tip major economies into recession.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms
Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
China's yuan drops to weakest level in 14 years and is on track for its worst annual loss since 1994
China's yuan dropped to its lowest level versus the dollar since 2008. The onshore currency weakened to 7.2409 per dollar, its lowest in 14 years. Beijing must navigate a weakening currency, a real estate crisis, and disruptive COVID-19 lockdowns. China's yuan weakened to its lowest mark against the dollar since...
Rouble hits over 2-month high vs dollar, Russian stocks stutter
MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble surged to a more than two-month high against the dollar on Thursday, while geopolitical headwinds halted a tentative recovery on stock markets as President Vladimir Putin prepared to annex four Ukrainian territories.
kitco.com
The U.S. 10-year real yield hits its highest in over a decade
While the U.S. 10-Year real yield is at its highest level since 2010, gold remains uplifted. Despite this outperformance, the pair should reconnect again. With gold and mining stocks enjoying oversold bounces on Sep. 27, the pace of the PMs' recent drawdowns was poised to normalize at some point. Also, since asset prices don't move in a straight line, daily declines of 1% or more often result in countertrend rallies along the way.
Germany will borrow nearly $200 billion to cap consumers' energy bills
The German government announced plans to borrow €200 billion ($195 billion) to cap natural gas prices for households and businesses. That's a bigger price tag than the £150 billion ($165 billion) the UK government is expected to borrow to finance its own price cap.
ECB should focus on rate policy over balance sheet cut, Centeno says
FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should focus on interest rate policy over balance sheet operations as its deposit rate is still far from the so-called neutral rate, the bank's intermediate goal, Portuguese central bank chief Mario Centeno told Bloomberg TV.
Comments / 0