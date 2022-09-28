Read full article on original website
cbs17
Former Halifax County teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with a student
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Halifax County teacher was arrested Wednesday for indecent liberties with a student, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incidents were discovered when the family of the victim reported the incidents to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at the time of the incidents, Rashad Hakim Mayer, 26, was the victim’s teacher.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Gun taken from student at Nash County elementary school
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say a gun was taken from a student at an elementary school on Wednesday. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says late in the school day, a student reported to school staff that another student had a gun at Middlesex Elementary School.
cbs17
Nash County elementary student brings loaded gun to school, sheriff says
MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student brought a loaded gun to an elementary school on Wednesday. On Wednesday afternoon, a Middlesex Elementary student informed a school staff member that another student had a gun. The Sheriff’s Office said that school...
WITN
Pitt County man convicted of molesting foster child
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A Pitt County man has been convicted of various sex crimes involving a foster child. A Pitt County jury found 40-year-old Aaron McLawhon of Simpson guilty of three counts of statutory sex offense on a child by an adult, indecent liberties with a minor, and sexual activity by a substitute parent or custodian.
Embezzlement arrest made in Pitt County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An embezzlement arrest has been made in Pitt County. On July 2, the Sheriff’s Office in Pitt County received a report of larceny by an employee of the Travel Store on Clark’s Neck Road in Pitt County. Evidence that Travel Store employee Jessica Renea Bradshaw, 36, of Washington showed that she embezzled […]
WITN
15 students being treated for pepper spray after fight at Greenville high school
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fifteen students are being treated for the effects of pepper spray after it was used to break up a fight at a Greenville high school around noon today. Greenville Police Department spokesperson Kristen Hunter says there was a fight between students at South Central High School.
cbs17
Fatal crash in Clayton kills 24-year-old woman
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton woman died Friday in a single car crash in Johnston County. Police said Morgan Justine Stough, 24, of Clayton ran off the road, striking a tree with her 2001 Chevy Malibu, causing heavy damage. The crash took place along Covered Bridge Road, near Brookhill Drive at approximately 4 p.m.
WECT
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,” said...
cbs17
Roanoke Rapids business damaged by Molotov cocktail, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they are investigating after a business was damaged by a Molotov cocktail. Officers said this happened around 4 a.m. Friday on the 1100 block of Julian Allsbrook Highway. When they arrived, police said there was a hole in the business’ front door...
WITN
Mother charged after 4-year-old shot in Roanoke Rapids
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are in custody after a 4-year-old boy was shot in the arm in Roanoke Rapids on Wednesday afternoon. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin says at about 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the T-Mobile parking lot. They learned a white vehicle left with a man, woman, and child. Officers found bloody clothing in the parking lot.
cbs17
1 more arrested for August Halifax County murder, police say
LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man was arrested Tuesday for an outstanding murder charge after a man died during an August shooting. On Aug. 19, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson and East Warren Streets. The victim, Oscar Ray Epps....
WITN
No charges for Washington County deputy fired in excessive force case
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina district attorney says no criminal charges will be brought against a deputy sheriff who was fired after allegations of him using excessive force were made. Washington County Deputy Aaron Edwards was let go a week after he arrested Gary Thomas for marijuana...
Mother taken into custody after 4-year-old child shot in Roanoke Rapids
A mother is in custody after her 4-year-old son was shot Wednesday in a Roanoke Rapids parking lot.
WITN
Greenville man charged with insurance fraud
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud, a felony. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of 39-year-old Toronto Ruffin Thursday. Causey says special agents with the department’s criminal investigations division accuse Ruffin of filing duplicate claims for damage to...
cbs17
10 nabbed on various charges, several guns seized in Nash County, deputies say
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten people were arrested in Nash County and now most of them face a variety of drug charges, deputies said Tuesday night. There was one woman among the group and several gang members, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.
Store clerk dies after customer finds him hurt, sparking search for clues, NC cops say
An investigation is underway.
WITN
Kinston getting 4th police chief since January 2020
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - There’s more turnover at the top of the Kinston Police Department with tomorrow being the interim chief’s last day on the job. Interim Police Chief Jenee Spencer will retire tomorrow with 30 years of service. The city will now have had four police chiefs...
WITN
Goldsboro theft case leads to both suspect and victim in hospital
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say both the suspect and victim in a theft case wound up in the hospital Wednesday. The Goldsboro Police Department says Rakeem Pipkin and Kayla Price, both 26 years old and from Goldsboro, were brought to Wayne UNC Health Care on Wednesday after a reported burglary in the 900 block of Hugh Street.
cbs17
Police investigating after 4 shot in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they’re investigating after four people were shot Tuesday night. At about 11:05 p.m., officers said they responded to the 1200 block of Olivia Lane in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. They said they found three people shot at the scene. All...
