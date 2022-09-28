ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

cbs17

Former Halifax County teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with a student

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Halifax County teacher was arrested Wednesday for indecent liberties with a student, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incidents were discovered when the family of the victim reported the incidents to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at the time of the incidents, Rashad Hakim Mayer, 26, was the victim’s teacher.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: Gun taken from student at Nash County elementary school

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say a gun was taken from a student at an elementary school on Wednesday. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says late in the school day, a student reported to school staff that another student had a gun at Middlesex Elementary School.
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Nash County elementary student brings loaded gun to school, sheriff says

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student brought a loaded gun to an elementary school on Wednesday. On Wednesday afternoon, a Middlesex Elementary student informed a school staff member that another student had a gun. The Sheriff’s Office said that school...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County man convicted of molesting foster child

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A Pitt County man has been convicted of various sex crimes involving a foster child. A Pitt County jury found 40-year-old Aaron McLawhon of Simpson guilty of three counts of statutory sex offense on a child by an adult, indecent liberties with a minor, and sexual activity by a substitute parent or custodian.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Embezzlement arrest made in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An embezzlement arrest has been made in Pitt County. On July 2, the Sheriff’s Office in Pitt County received a report of larceny by an employee of the Travel Store on Clark’s Neck Road in Pitt County. Evidence that Travel Store employee Jessica Renea Bradshaw, 36, of Washington showed that she embezzled […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fatal crash in Clayton kills 24-year-old woman

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton woman died Friday in a single car crash in Johnston County. Police said Morgan Justine Stough, 24, of Clayton ran off the road, striking a tree with her 2001 Chevy Malibu, causing heavy damage. The crash took place along Covered Bridge Road, near Brookhill Drive at approximately 4 p.m.
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Roanoke Rapids business damaged by Molotov cocktail, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they are investigating after a business was damaged by a Molotov cocktail. Officers said this happened around 4 a.m. Friday on the 1100 block of Julian Allsbrook Highway. When they arrived, police said there was a hole in the business’ front door...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Mother charged after 4-year-old shot in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are in custody after a 4-year-old boy was shot in the arm in Roanoke Rapids on Wednesday afternoon. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin says at about 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the T-Mobile parking lot. They learned a white vehicle left with a man, woman, and child. Officers found bloody clothing in the parking lot.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

1 more arrested for August Halifax County murder, police say

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man was arrested Tuesday for an outstanding murder charge after a man died during an August shooting. On Aug. 19, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson and East Warren Streets. The victim, Oscar Ray Epps....
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville man charged with insurance fraud

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud, a felony. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of 39-year-old Toronto Ruffin Thursday. Causey says special agents with the department’s criminal investigations division accuse Ruffin of filing duplicate claims for damage to...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Kinston getting 4th police chief since January 2020

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - There’s more turnover at the top of the Kinston Police Department with tomorrow being the interim chief’s last day on the job. Interim Police Chief Jenee Spencer will retire tomorrow with 30 years of service. The city will now have had four police chiefs...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Goldsboro theft case leads to both suspect and victim in hospital

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say both the suspect and victim in a theft case wound up in the hospital Wednesday. The Goldsboro Police Department says Rakeem Pipkin and Kayla Price, both 26 years old and from Goldsboro, were brought to Wayne UNC Health Care on Wednesday after a reported burglary in the 900 block of Hugh Street.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Police investigating after 4 shot in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they’re investigating after four people were shot Tuesday night. At about 11:05 p.m., officers said they responded to the 1200 block of Olivia Lane in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. They said they found three people shot at the scene. All...
GOLDSBORO, NC

