Perrysburg, OH

NLL showdown: Anthony Wayne 'more dialed in' ahead of rivalry matchup

By By Mark Monroe / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJDfg_0iDdAAAv00

This article focuses on the Anthony Wayne football team ahead of Friday's matchup. A Perrysburg preview can be found here .

There's no one more familiar with the respect, intensity, and talent involved in what has developed into the top high school football rivalry in northwest Ohio than Anthony Wayne coach Andy Brungard.

On Friday, Perrysburg will clash once again with fellow Northern Lakes League rival Anthony Wayne. Brungard has been on both sides of the battle, dating back to when he played in the game for Perrysburg in 2000.

“It has been so much fun to watch this game grow,” said Brungard, who has been the head coach at Anthony Wayne since 2016. “I've watched for 22 years as this game has evolved into two similar communities that take pride in their school and support their student-athletes and have a desire to be the best. It's like playing a close friend or family member, you want to win so you can have bragging rights.”

Undefeated Anthony Wayne (6-0, 3-0 NLL) hosts Perrysburg (5-1, 3-0) at Schaller Stadium.

“This week will determine a lot of things for us,” senior running back Joe Caswell said. “We've been working all year for this. We're ready for it.”

Senior captain Jack Behnfeldt, a defensive end and offensive guard, said the energy has been heightened at practice this week.

“Everyone is a little more dialed in. I think the younger guys are jumping in. Everyone knows it's a big week,” Behnfeldt added. “It will be really cool.”

Brungard was an assistant coach and defensive coordinator at Perrysburg for 10 years under former Yellow Jackets coach Matt Kregel. After taking over at AW, Brungard has gone 5-1 against his former program. The Generals went on to win the NLL title four times after defeating the Yellow Jackets.

The winner of the head-to-head matchup has gone on to win the NLL title eight of the last nine years.

The teams are 11-11 against each other over the last 22 seasons.

“From the student section, the fan following, and the players in the game, the magnitude is everything you want in a high school football game,” Brungard said.

The Generals have amassed a 61-15 overall record and won four NLL titles under Brungard. The program had not won an NLL title since 1988 prior to his arrival. AW defeated Perrysburg 42-20 on the road in 2021 and went on to win the league championship.

“I still have friends, former coaches, and history in that community,” Brungard said. “It makes you want to win the game more.”

Anthony Wayne defeated three teams from the Three Rivers Athletic Conference in non-league play, which boosted the team’s confidence. AW opened with a 9-6 win vs Findlay and followed with a 10-7 victory at St. John's, before beating Whitmer 28-10.

Passing the early-season tests could pay dividends Friday.

“We will be more comfortable in that atmosphere. It's nice to be able to hop into an environment that you are used to,” said senior captain England Allen, a defensive back.. “The intensity is through the roof. We will go out and battle like we do every week.”

The challenges intensified for the Generals when starting QB Grant Kinnee was injured in the St. John's game. And then backup QB Marco Morrison, who had thrown for 125 yards and rushed for 357, was injured in last week's 34-14 win at Bowling Green.

Junior Cadence Carswell, a running back and defensive tackle, has been moved to quarterback and will start against Perrysburg.

Caswell, the 2021 NLL player of the year, rushed for 180 yards in last year's win at Perrysburg when a record crowd of more than 7,000 packed Steinecker Stadium. Caswell has rushed for 1,056 yards and 13 TDs this year.

“Joe has grown so much this year,” Brungard said. “It's been fun to watch him come out of his shell. He leads by the effort he gives, and he never backs down.”

Carswell, who completed 3 of 5 attempts last week, will look to receivers Winn Sharp (six catches for 53 yards) and Carter Schaller (five for 65yards).

“Our offense needs to get Joe going,” said Brungard, who also is the team's offensive coordinator. “We need Cadence Carswell to settle in at QB, and we need to find a way for our offense to have some explosive plays.”

Defense has been the team's calling card.

Under defensive coordinator Bryce Graven, the Generals are allowing just 6.7 points per game, which ranks fourth in Division II and 20th in all of Ohio.

Senior linebacker Luke Wymer has a team-high 74 tackles, including 10 for loss. Junior defensive back Carson Spradlin has 31 tackles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery. Carswell and Caswell each have 22 tackles, while Morrison had 24.

“Our philosophy is to put your best 11 athletes that can tackle on defense,” Brungard said. “Those guys are fast, smart, physical, and dedicated to competing on every snap. We also have coaches that take pride in teaching fundamentals and taking away an offense's tendencies.”

The Generals will need to be at the top of their game to stop Perrysburg's talented three-headed offensive monster of running back Connor Walendzak, quarterback T.J. Takats, and wide receiver Jack Borer.

“We need to win the line of scrimmage against their big offensive line and contain Takats,” Brungard said. “T.J. has had an incredible season and does an excellent job of extending plays and finding open receivers. Connor Walendzak is a special player. He has good burst and is very elusive.”

A capacity crowd is expected at AW complete with pregame tailgating and the halftime performance of the Marching Generals band.

“We want Friday to get here as quickly as possible,” Brungard said. “We wanted to play yesterday. Our kids know their kids, and their kids know our kids. Those relationships make these games more special.”

