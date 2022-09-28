ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walleye add former Ohio State defenseman Tommy Parran

By Mark Monroe / The Blade
 3 days ago

The Walleye have signed former Ohio State University defenseman Tommy Parran for the upcoming season.

Parran, a native of Shaker Heights, Ohio, joins the Walleye after spending last season playing in Sweden. He appeared in 38 games overseas and posted 29 points with 12 goals and 17 assists.

The 27-year-old has ECHL experience with Adirondack during the 2019-20 season. He played in 46 games for the Thunder and had two goals and five assists.

Before turning pro, Parran spent four years at Ohio State (2015-19). He appeared in 127 games for the Buckeyes and produced 26 points (7 G, 19 A). The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound defenseman also played with current Walleye defenseman Gordi Myer for three seasons at Ohio State.

The Walleye have officially signed 18 players, including goaltenders Max Milosek and Rylan Parenteau.

Forwards Thomas Ebbing, John Albert, Brett Boeing, Brett McKenzie, Brandon Hawkins, Conlan Keenan, Sam Craggs, Gordie Green, and Lukas Craggs have all signed with the team.

Defensemen Parran, Myer, Simon Denis, Ryan Lowney, Cam Clarke, Cole Fraser, and Kurt Gosselin also have been signed.

The Walleye will play two preseason games. Toledo plays at Kalamazoo in the first exhibition game on Friday. Oct. 14. The Walleye then host the K-Wings at the Huntington Center on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The Walleye will open the season at Wheeling on Oct. 22 and the team's home opener is set for Nov. 5 against Cincinnati.

Hockey
