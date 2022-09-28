Read full article on original website
thisistucson.com
7 local restaurants that have been around for more than 75 years
As Tucson’s landmark Mexican restaurant El Charro is celebrating its centennial year, several Tucson restaurants are hoping to follow in its footsteps. Here are seven Tucson restaurants that have been around 75 years or longer. Arizona Inn (92 years) 2200 E. Elm St., arizonainn.com. Arizona’s first congresswoman Isabella Greenway...
realestatedaily-news.com
Rio Nuevo Approves Investments for Two New Restaurants and 340 N 6th Ave.
Chairman McCusker began the Board meeting with continued positive news for 2022, sales tax in the district continues to increase. In a fast-paced meeting with several presentations, the Rio Nuevo Board unanimously approved a new restaurant concept from the owners of Borderlands Brewery which will be located in the old VFW Building at 5th Avenue and Congress. The new venue, called Sonoran Moonshine Company, will offer an agave driven cocktail menu, a street level restaurant and outdoor patio and exclusive basement speak easy.
beckersasc.com
NexCore Group completes 45K-square-foot Arizona medical office building with GI, orthopedics
NexCore Group has completed construction on a 45,250-square-foot medical office building in Tucson, Ariz., located on the Northwest Medical Center Houghton hospital campus. The medical office building is fully operational, providing both inpatient and outpatient services including primary care, cardiology, dermatology, gastroenterology, orthopedics and more. "Completing the Northwest Medical Center...
iheart.com
Haunted Houses Near Tucson You Have To Visit This Spooky Season
Haunted houses are the perfect experience for those who love a good scare, and Tucson has plenty of them. This Is Tucson has a complete list of great haunted houses in the area for those looking for an adrenaline rush. Here's are three nearby haunted houses for those wanting a...
biztucson.com
DoodyCalls Pet Waste Removal Service Expands to Tucson
DoodyCalls, a nationwide leader in pet waste removal services, is growing its footprint in the pooper scooper industry with the opening of an office in Tucson. DoodyCalls currently cleans up in over 77 territories across 25 states and has been named the No. 1 pet waste removal franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine’s annual Franchise 500 list.
KOLD-TV
SAHBA Home and Garden Show comes back to Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After more than 50 years in Tucson, the SAHBA Home and Garden Show is coming back. The show will be held between Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Tucson Convention Center. Each year at the show, hundreds get together to showcase...
iheart.com
Here Is The Best Coffee Shop In Tucson
Coffee shops are a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and Tucson has some seriously delicious ones. Whether you're looking for locally-roasted beans, a sip of espresso, or the perfect dark-roast, Tucson definitely delivers on the quality and quantity of great local coffee shops. Yelp...
Mercado Flea market to open on Oct. 9
The public is invited to check out the flea market when it runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Avenida Del Convento between Congress and Cushing streets in the Mercado District.
thisistucson.com
42 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022
Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Pride Festival comes back this fall
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The annual Tucson Pride Festival is happening this weekend. According to Tucson Pride’s website, the parade kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Tucson and Armory Park. The festival starts the next day at noon at the Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park.
East side restaurant, Wings Over Broadway, closing after 15 years
For the last 15 years, Wings Over Broadway has brought people together in Tucson. "A lot of people come, not just for the food, but to be a part of the atmosphere and be a part of the
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – September 2022 – Agua Caliente Park
In the foothills east of Tucson lies Agua Caliente Park, with it’s large palm trees and year round ponds feed by spring water. Originally there were two springs, a hot spring and a cold spring. Over the years attempts to improve the flow of water failed miserably resulting in a combination of the waters, and a lower overall volume of flow.
The success behind local restaurant Tacos Apson
Tacos Apson has been in business for 22 years. They told us how sticking to tradition keeps them going.
Teen artist creating mural at Oro Valley Walmart
A teenage artist is set to add a splash of color to the community. Mollie Reynolds, 19, is going to paint a mural on the side of Walmart in Oro Valley.
thisistucson.com
45 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 29-Oct. 2 🐊🌈🛍️
This weekend, you can attend a Pride parade, come face to face with reptiles, catch a free movie screening and indulge in German beer at an Oktoberfest celebration. Not to mention the many local markets happening this weekend, a movie night with cats, lots of chances to get your craft on, yoga with goats, and a handful of events that'll get you excited for Halloween.
biztucson.com
Tucson Metro Chamber Copper Cactus Awards Honor 12 Small Businesses
The Tucson Metro Chamber announced 12 winners of the prestigious Copper Cactus Awards at its signature annual event at the Tucson Convention Center on Sept. 23. The Tucson Metro Chamber Copper Cactus Awards, presented by Wells Fargo, celebrate the accomplishments and innovations of Southern Arizona’s small businesses and charitable nonprofits. This year marked the 25th consecutive year of the Copper Cactus Awards and there were more than 400 people in attendance. Nominations totaled 270. Winners received a solid copper trophy and finalists received a certificate to commemorate their accomplishment.
Stolen painting returns to the University of Arizona after three decades
The once stolen Woman-Ochre painting returns to the University of Arizona's Museum of Art after three decades.
KOLD-TV
House damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A house was damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side Wednesday night, Sept. 28. According to the Drexel Heights Fire District, the fire happened in the 3000 block of West Century Drive, near West Valencia Road and South Cardinal Avenue, at about 5 p.m.
theazweekend.com
Marana Pumpkin Patch kicks off fall with Sunflower Festival
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Pumpkin Patch opens for the first time this season on Saturday, Oct. 1. Owner Jon Post said this year there’s even more for the whole family to enjoy, including a one-of-a-kind Sunflower Festival. “We’re not going to the pumpkin field, we’re...
Iconic Restaurant Forced to Close
A local favorite restaurant is being forced to close.Chad Montano/Unsplash. Many restaurants are still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even those establishments that did make it out of the forced closures have experienced prolonged issues from losing most, if not all of their revenue for months on end. Restaurants continue to close their doors for good due to the impact, despite doing whatever they could to tread water and try to survive. And now, another popular and award-winning restaurant is closing its doors forever, all in part of the lasting effects of the pandemic.
