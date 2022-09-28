The Tucson Metro Chamber announced 12 winners of the prestigious Copper Cactus Awards at its signature annual event at the Tucson Convention Center on Sept. 23. The Tucson Metro Chamber Copper Cactus Awards, presented by Wells Fargo, celebrate the accomplishments and innovations of Southern Arizona’s small businesses and charitable nonprofits. This year marked the 25th consecutive year of the Copper Cactus Awards and there were more than 400 people in attendance. Nominations totaled 270. Winners received a solid copper trophy and finalists received a certificate to commemorate their accomplishment.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO