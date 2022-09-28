Read full article on original website
Related
biztucson.com
DoodyCalls Pet Waste Removal Service Expands to Tucson
DoodyCalls, a nationwide leader in pet waste removal services, is growing its footprint in the pooper scooper industry with the opening of an office in Tucson. DoodyCalls currently cleans up in over 77 territories across 25 states and has been named the No. 1 pet waste removal franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine’s annual Franchise 500 list.
biztucson.com
Tucson Metro Chamber Copper Cactus Awards Honor 12 Small Businesses
The Tucson Metro Chamber announced 12 winners of the prestigious Copper Cactus Awards at its signature annual event at the Tucson Convention Center on Sept. 23. The Tucson Metro Chamber Copper Cactus Awards, presented by Wells Fargo, celebrate the accomplishments and innovations of Southern Arizona’s small businesses and charitable nonprofits. This year marked the 25th consecutive year of the Copper Cactus Awards and there were more than 400 people in attendance. Nominations totaled 270. Winners received a solid copper trophy and finalists received a certificate to commemorate their accomplishment.
biztucson.com
Pima County’s Emergency Eviction Legal Services Program Wins National Award
The National Association for County Community and Economic Development gave Pima County a 2022 Award of Excellence for its innovative program providing legal services for tenants in eviction proceedings. The county’s Emergency Eviction Legal Services program, or EELS, which has been operating since August 2021, aims to improve tenants’ access...
Comments / 0