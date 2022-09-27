Read full article on original website
NASA hit an asteroid with a spacecraft: Now what?
NASA made history last week after successfully striking an asteroid with an autonomous spacecraft as the world's first planetary defense mission. While it was an exciting moment, it won't be the last part of the mission.
5 Minutes with ID: Chris Dieringer, Chief Customer Officer for Flintfox
Flintfox is a global leader in intelligent pricing software. The company's on a mission to help distributors and wholesalers make incremental gains by expertly executing their pricing strategies, identifying opportunities for margin growth, enabling sales teams to generate bespoke prices on the spot as well as managing rebates and promotions with precision.
Sonepar to Acquire PEPCO
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar announced Wednesday that its U.S. subsidiary has entered into an agreement to acquire Professional Electric Products Co. Inc., d.b.a. PEPCO. With a strong presence in Ohio, the acquisition offers Sonepar the opportunity to expand in the 6th largest electrical distribution market in the U.S. A...
ProSource Acquired by Private Equity Firm
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Blue Sea Capital LLC announced that it has acquired ProSource Supply from CID Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. ProSource provides plumbing supplies, luxury plumbing fixtures, lighting, and cabinet and door hardware to residential and commercial focused plumbers, builders, contractors, designers and homeowners. The company operates seven showroom locations across North and South Carolina.
