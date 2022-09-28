ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans, including former Knoxville Marine

Venezuela on Saturday freed seven Americans, including a former marine from Knoxville, imprisoned in the South American country in exchange for the release of two nephews of President Nicholas Maduro's wife who had been jailed for years by the United States on drug smuggling convictions, a senior U.S. official said.
