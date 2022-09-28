Read full article on original website
Related
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
The FADER
Honey Dijon announces new album Black Girl Magic
Honey Dijon has announced details of a new album. Black Girl Magic is the DJ and producer's second album and will be released on November 18 via Classic Records. "Show Me Some Love," featuring vocals from Channel Tres and Sadie Walker, can be heard below. Black Girl Magic also features...
hiphop-n-more.com
Here Are The Production Credits For YG’s New Album ‘I Got Issues’
At midnight, YG’s first solo studio album in two years dropped. I GOT ISSUES features vocals from Nas, J. Cole, Post Malone and many other big names but if you’re excited to see what the production credits look like, we’ve got you covered there too. Check out...
Stereogum
Louis Cole – “Dead Inside Shuffle”
Next month, LA indie-jazz/funk enthusiast Louis Cole will release his new album Quality Over Opinion. So far, he’s released a handful of songs from the record, including “Let It Happen,” “Not Needed Anymore,” and “I’m Tight.” Now, Cole is back with another album cut called “Dead Inside Shuffle.” With lyrics like “Dead inside but life’s still moving” laid across a horn-accented, jaunty beat, “Dead Inside Shuffle” sounds reminiscent of Pharrell’s “Happy,” only not at all wedding-reception generic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Drummer Anton Fier (Lounge Lizards, Feelies, Golden Palominos) Dead At 66
Drummer Anton Fier, a longtime staple of the New York downtown scene, has died. Syd Straw, Fier’s bandmate in the Golden Palominos, broke the news of Fier’s passing on Facebook last night, and other Fier collaborators like John Lurie and Bob Mould have also paid tribute on social media. No cause of death has been reported. Fier was 66.
Burna Boy Offers A Look Into Epic Lifestyle In “It’s Plenty” Music Video
Burna Boy paints a lively self-portrait as a global music star in the video for “It’s Plenty.” From concerts to private jets, the 31-year-old artist takes fans on a journey through his lavish lifestyle. Clips are featured of the Nigerian musician‘s world tour and his celebration at the Notting Hill Carnival in the United Kingdom. It also includes visuals of a smiling Burna Boy at the barbershop, enthusiastically handing ice cream to fans. More from VIBE.comBurna Boy And Stonebwoy Announced As Afrochella 2022 HeadlinersCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoBurna Boy, Wizkid, And...
getnews.info
Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single
“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
Guitar World Magazine
PRS announces its entry into the effects pedal world with three all-new stompboxes
Horsemeat, Mary Cries and Wind Through The Trees were inspired by Paul Reed Smith's personal pedal builds. After cementing its reputation as one of the finest electric guitar, acoustic guitar and guitar amp manufacturers of the modern age, PRS has now set its sights on becoming a commanding force in the world of effects pedals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The FADER
Song You Need: Soft Crash and Marie Davidson soundtrack the apocalypse
Soft Crash, the Berlin-based electronic duo of Phase Fatale and Pablo Bozzi, will share their first collaborative LP next month. Your Last Everything is due out October 28 via BITE, the label co-founded by Fatale (the Berghain resident born Hayden Payne stateside). Together with Bozzi — an Italian-French producer who cut his teeth on the harpsichord at the National Conservatory of Toulouse and went on to pioneer a distinctive style dubbed Italo Bozzi Music (a fusion of Italo disco and electric body music) by his fans — he announced the record in late August with the release of its lead single, “Artificial Tears.”
Bruce Springsteen to release new album Only the Strong Survive nearly 50 years since his debut
Bruce Springsteen has announced his forthcoming album titled Only the Strong Survive, which will celebrate “the sweet sound of soul music”.Scheduled to release on 11 November, the new 15-track record marks his 21st studio album and comes nearly 50 years since his debut 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ.It will also be Springsteen’s first studio album release since his chart-topping 2020 record, Letter to You. Guest vocalists featured on Only the Strong Survive include Sam Moore, Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr, Dennis Collins, and Fonzi Thornton, with contributions from The E Street Horns and...
Led Zeppelin Inspired Black Sabbath to Completely Change Their Sound, According to Ozzy Osbourne
Led Zeppelin's first records were so groundbreaking that they inspired Ozzy Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmates switch their sound.
getnews.info
Hard-hitting Riffs and the Electrifying Groove of Rock n Roll – Rock Prodigy Mark Farias Amazes with New Album
Brimming with Energy, Flair, and Emotion – ‘Pretty Things’ is Mark Farias’ brilliant take on the Rock n Roll genre. Having recently dropped his striking new album “Pretty Things,” Mark Farias is putting on show the range of artistic talent and skills he has to share with the rest of the world.
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 30
It's been five years since Björk last released an album, but now the Icelandic icon is back with a deeply inventive set called Fossora. Every sound on the record feels as if it's springing into the mix from a different direction, as her vibrant voice shares space with everything from bass clarinets to the voices of Björk's own offspring. Fossora was inspired, at least in part, by the death of the singer's mother, but joy also abounds.
Gabriels: Angels and Queens Part One review | Alexis Petridis's album of the week
Frontman Jacob Lusk is nothing short of incredible on the trio’s debut album, a powerful half-hour of top-tier songwriting that proves Gabriels are far more than soul revivalists
NME
Listen to M.I.A.’s punchy new single ‘Beep’
M.I.A. has shared new single ‘Beep’, the latest preview from the musician’s forthcoming sixth studio album, ‘Mata’. Clocking in at exactly two minutes, ‘Beep’ is a punchy, bass-heavy cut. “Yeah I’m tryna come through / Beep beep / Yeah I’m bringing someone new / Beep beep,” she raps above kaleidoscopic melodies and energetic drums.
thehypemagazine.com
Emerging EDM Artist Dosk Announces New Music & Upcoming Shows
The music industry is currently being dominated by a brand-new era. The majority of emerging artists from throughout the world have made their names on social media. It might be difficult for many seasoned artists to adjust to this unique approach. The younger generation of musicians seems to be shaping culture at the moment.
Pharoah Sanders, giant of spirit-driven jazz, dies at 81
Pharoah Sanders, the revered and influential tenor saxophonist who explored and extended the boundaries of his instrument, notably alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died on Saturday morning in Los Angeles. His death was announced in a post on social media by the record label Luaka Bop, which had released his celebrated 2021 album Promises and confirmed by a publicist who worked on the release. Sanders was 81 years old.
withguitars.com
Kornél Kovács releases new single ‘Get Goofy’ feat. MishCatt
”Not only is his rhythmic sensibility far more nuanced than most of his peers’, he is a master of both texture and empty space. His sound breathes even as it giggles.”. “Kornél Kovács is among the most inventive producers in modern dance.”. Mixmag. “Kornél Kovács is on...
Watch this guitar hero duet Metallica's One with an adorable sausage dog
Here at Metal Hammer, we've been all over the world of 'pet metal' (AKA, metal created with the help of household pets). Last week, we discovered a metal band fronted by a cat (Cattera), and also, a husky with a phenomenally demonic howl who happened to be the perfect collaborator for an axe-slinging TikTokker with a love for diabolical riffs.
PETS・
Stereogum
Palm – “On The Sly”
Palm are less than a month out from releasing Nicks And Grazes, the band’s first new album in four years. They’ve shared “Feathers” and “Parable Lickers‘ from it already, and today they’re back with another track, the syrupy and psychedelic “On The Sly.” “The words turned out a little sadder than intended but when we play this song I smile,” Eve Alpert noted in a statement. The lyrics indeed have a grim, obtuse bend to them: “Initiate your brother or the copper/ Violence as an active thought,” go some of them. “Intonate the rock, you’re the drop-off/ I could never scatter far.” Listen below.
Comments / 0