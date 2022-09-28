Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Tigers place Willi Castro on injured list, call up rookie infielder for debut
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers recalled infielder/outfielder Brendon Davis from Triple-A Toledo on Friday. Davis will take the spot of Willi Castro, who suffered a hamstring injury while running out a double on Thursday. Castro, 25, finishes the season with a .241 average and .651 OPS (88 OPS+) with 18...
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits home run No. 701
Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, connecting Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols launched a slider from former teammate Johan Oviedo over the Big Mac Land sign in left field at Busch Stadium. The solo drive in the fourth inning made it 1-all. Pujols faced Oviedo...
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves' John Smoltz on Pujols hitting 700 HR, Chipper Jones & MUCH more! | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and John Smoltz talk old Braves' stories including one with Chipper Jones & Greg Maddux. Smoltz also reacts to some Chipper Jones' stories from last episode and they also talk about how amazing it was to witness St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols reach 700 home runs. John Smoltz also gives his thoughts on who could be the next hitter to reach the 700 mark!
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants hit four homers, keep hopes alive
SAN FRANCISCO -- By the time the Giants got to Oracle Park on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies had already snapped their five-game losing streak. As their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was getting going, the Milwaukee Brewers closed out a tense win over the Miami Marlins and Cy Young frontrunner Sandy Alcantara.
FOX Sports
Chipper Jones reflects on Bobby Cox, Triple-A brawl on 'Flippin' Bats'
As a kid, I was a huge Atlanta Braves fan. I grew up in Richmond, Virginia, 15 minutes away from the Braves' Triple-A site, and I went to games often. And when I wasn’t at that park, I was home watching the Braves every night. My favorite player was...
FOX Sports
Pirates take road skid into matchup against the Cardinals
Pittsburgh Pirates (59-98, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (91-66, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis Ortiz (0-1, 1.17 ERA, .78 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 3.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -251, Pirates +206; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge ties Roger Maris' AL record with 61st home run
Aaron Judge made baseball history Wednesday when he launched his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza, tying Roger Maris for the all-time American League record for home runs in a single season. Judge's record blast came in the Yankees'...
FOX Sports
Braves play the Mets leading series 1-0
New York Mets (98-59, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (98-59, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA, .88 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Braves +107; over/under is 6...
FOX Sports
Who caught Aaron Judge’s 61st homer? Blue Jays bullpen coach
Aaron Judge's 61st home run of the season is a priceless piece of memorabilia, likely one of the more valuable balls in recent MLB history. And it didn't cost the New York Yankees slugger anything to retrieve it. Judge's record-tying blast rocketed off the glove of a Blue Jays fan...
From Sixto Sanchez’s surgery to roster returns, a lengthy Marlins transaction update
The Miami Marlins gave a slew of injury and transaction updates prior to their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at American Family Field.
FOX Sports
Orioles eliminated, assured of ending streak of losing years
NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles knew the end was coming and had left the ballpark by the time they were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention when Cal Raleigh's ninth-inning homer gave Seattle a 2-1 win over Oakland and the American League's final wild-card spot. Baltimore arrived in...
FOX Sports
Royals come into matchup with the Guardians on losing streak
Kansas City Royals (63-92, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (88-68, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (10-4, 2.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (3-6, 5.19 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -129, Royals +108; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Dodgers host the Rockies to start 6-game series
Colorado Rockies (65-91, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (108-48, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-10, 5.45 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 2.42 ERA, .95 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies...
Sandy Alcantara makes franchise history with epic feat vs. Brewers
It has been a season of swings and quite a few misses for Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara. That continued Friday night when he struck out his 200th batter of the season. The Marlins right-hander became the first pitcher in team history to fan 200 batters in multiple seasons. Alcantara achieved the feat early in the game when he struck out Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Blue Jays, Mariners, Rays clinch
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. A handful of MLB division races could come down to the wire, and all but one wild-card spot is still up for grabs. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.
Bearcats lose game to Mission Prep
– The Paso Robles Bearcats lost to Mission Prep Friday night in San Luis Obispo, 28-7. Each team entered the game with a 2-0 conference record in the Mountain League. The Royals scored twice in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead. The Bearcats drove the ball into the Royals’ red zone in the first quarter and fumbled on the Royals one yard line in the second quarter. At halftime, the score was 14-0.
