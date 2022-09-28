Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
nationalinterest.org
Can the U.S. Navy Keep Up With China?
China’s shipbuilding machine is a formidable competitor to the United States. The People’s Liberation Army-Navy is surging ahead to build new Type 055 stealth destroyers, several new Type 075 amphibious assault ships, and a third aircraft carrier. How is China’s industrial base able to produce new platforms at this rate?
Dramatic moment Putin stages massive games near US coast with 30 ships and nuke submarines in warning to West
RUSSIA’S armed forces have staged massive wargames near the US coast involving nuclear submarines. In the chilling of show of force, missiles were pictured being fired in the drills close to the American state of Alaska, as Vladimir Putin’s forces suffered a humiliating set-back in the Ukraine war.
americanmilitarynews.com
China is staging attacks on US ships, Taiwan warns: Report
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been staging attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan’s defense ministry warned last week, adding that the Chinese Communist Party is working to block foreign militaries from helping Taiwan if a war erupts in the region. A Taiwan defense ministry report reviewed...
How a remote lagoon and a 'secret weapon' allowed the US Navy to overwhelm Japanese forces during World War II
Hundreds of ships and thousands of troops relied on Ulithi Atoll to support the Allied advance all the way to Japan's shores.
Chinese J-15 Fighters Fly Directly Over U.S. Navy Destroyer In New Video
via TwitterRecently released footage of Chinese naval fighters overhead a U.S. Navy warship comes amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait.
Beijing sends 14 fighter jets across Taiwan Strait after Taipei's military shot down a drone in its airspace off the Chinese coast
China has sent 14 fighter jets across the Taiwan Strait median line in a show of force against Taipei after one of its drones was shot down. The defence ministry said the jets crossed the unofficial territorial barrier in the sabre-rattling exercise as Beijing continues its military activities near the disputed island.
Russian and Chinese Navy Ships Spotted Less Than 100 Miles off U.S. Coast
The Russian and Chinese navies are in their second week of joint-patrols in the Pacific.
North Korea fires missile into sea as US aircraft carrier arrives in region
North Korea has fired a missile into the sea off its east coast shortly after a United States aircraft carrier arrived in the region. Reuters reported Saturday that an unspecified ballistic missile was fired into the Sea of Japan by North Korea but further details about the trajectory of the missile were unknown.
The US Navy’s Newest Ships and Submarines
The strongest militaries throughout history have always been bolstered by a strong navy. And throughout the years, as newer technologies have led to advancements in propulsion and weapons systems and ever increasing naval strength, this old idea has only been reinforced. The British Empire more or less ruled the world in the 18th century as […]
North Korea Fires Missiles Hours After Kamala Harris Praises 'Alliance'
Harris was intending to refer to South Korea when she praised America's "alliance" with North Korea.
Kamala Harris Set To Visit North Korea's Demilitarized Zone, Where Trump Famously Met Kim Jong Un
U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be visiting the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where former President Donald Trump held talks with Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Harris will visit the Korean DMZ on Thursday to show solidarity with Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, its first known test since June, Reuters reported.
U.S. VP Harris says N.Korea's missile test was destabilising
PANMUNJOM, South Korea, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday North Korea's recent missile test was destabilising as she visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas a day after the reclusive North's test launch of two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast.
US Navy's stealth destroyer is now closer to its first deployment
The U.S. Navy's newest warship, the USS Zumwalt, recently made a brief port call at Guam in the western Pacific. This raised questions if the U.S. Navy was already deploying the missile destroyer in its operations, The Drive reported. The Navy may have brushed off the deployment claim but has hinted that the warship is closer to action than ever.
msn.com
North Korea fires third ballistic missile ahead of VP Harris arrival in Seoul
North Korea fired a third ballistic missile into the sea on the eve of Vice President Kamala Harris' arrival in the South Korean capital Wednesday. Wednesday's missile is the latest show of force from Kim Jong Un's regime, which fired two previous missiles into the waters off its eastern coast on Saturday and Sunday. Harris is scheduled to arrive in Seoul on Thursday as the U.S. and South Korean militaries hold joint exercises in the region.
North Korea fires ballistic missile in a show of 'defiance' days before Vice President Kamala Harris visits region
North Korea's action came as South Korean and US forces, including the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, are set to drill and VP Harris will visit.
The 25 Different Ships and Submarines in North Korea’s Navy
Kim Jong-un assumed office as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of North Korea in 2011. With this title comes the full responsibility of running a country and its military. Though heavily criticized worldwide, the repressive regime has not been toppled yet. And to deter outside meddling, North Korea has also strengthened its military […]
MilitaryTimes
USS Ronald Reagan pulls into Busan, South Korea, after 5 year absence
The aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan conducted a port visit in Busan, Republic of Korea, on Friday — marking the first time the carrier has pulled into Busan in almost five years. The Reagan, which departed its homeport in Yokosuka, Japan, in May, is slated to host several U.S. and...
As Taiwan Tensions Build, Concerned Okinawans Push for U.S. Military Base Closure
One April afternoon in Tokyo, the U.S. president made a welcome promise to reduce his military’s presence in Okinawa. Three U.S. service members had raped a 12-year-old Okinawan girl the previous September, and enraged locals had spent months protesting the Japanese prefecture’s dense network of U.S. bases. “When...
Harris focuses Asia trip on security, adds tour to Korea DMZ
TOKYO — (AP) — In meeting after meeting with Asian leaders Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized the U.S. commitment to regional security and the White House disclosed that she would visit the Demilitarized Zone dividing the rival Koreas. An official said Harris would tour the border area...
