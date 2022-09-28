ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

How To Get Weed Out Of Your System: 6 Easy Methods

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. Changes in law and more research on marijuana’s medicinal and recreational value have increased its use. Sometimes people desire to get the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) out of their system to pass a drug test or eliminate toxins out of their bodies. Detoxification is the primary and most effective method of removing weed from the bloodstream.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Canopy Growth Exits Cannabis Retail Business In Canada, Here's Why

Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC is divesting its retail business across Canada, including the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. Under the agreement with the Canadian cannabis giant, OEG Retail Cannabis, an existing Canopy Growth licensee partner that currently owns and operates Tokyo Smoke stores in Ontario, opted to acquire Canopy's 23 Tokyo Smoke and Tweed store locations across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cbd#Canngen#Kiva Confections
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands TLRY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $3.29 versus the current price of Tilray Brands at $2.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Eyepoint Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Eyepoint To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ("Eyepoint" or the "Company") EYPT.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.77. NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 7.17 in Q1 to $2.16 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.92%, which has increased by 0.39% from 3.53% in the previous quarter. Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q2 sits at...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Olo Deadline Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Olo To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Olo, Inc. ("Olo" or the "Company") OLO and reminds investors of the 11/28/2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

The New “Riches Trap” Cryptocurrency Investors Should Beware Of

Australians lost more than A$113 million (approximately US$81.5 million) to cryptocurrency scams between Jan. 1 to May 1 of this year, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in early June. According to the ACCC, Australians lost a total of A$205 million (approximately US$148 million) to various scams this year, a 166 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
CURRENCIES
streetwisereports.com

Biopharma Asks for Emergent Use in US of New COVID Drug

InflaRx NV (IFRX:NASDAQ) requested from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization (EUA) for its lead drug candidate vilobelimab (IFX-1) for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients, reported H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Edward White in a September 29, 2022 research note. Vilobelimab is the biopharma's...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investorjunkie.com

How to Invest in Startups

One of the most exciting ways to invest is to focus on startups and have the chance to get in on the ground floor. If you choose a company that makes it big later, you could potentially turn a modest investment into big gains. However, startup investment opportunities can be...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Bank of America Says Cryptocurrencies Continue to Act as Risk Assets

Digital assets continue to act as risk assets, falling as global interest rates rise, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Friday. Still, positive signs of an eventual recovery include stablecoin inflows. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to another asset, such as the U.S. dollar or gold.
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Gemini partners Betterment to offer curated crypto portfolios

Gemini partnership with Betterment will allow the company to provide crypto custody services to the digital investment advisor. Betterment has over 730,000 customers across its business who could gain exposure to the crypto asset class. Institutional interest in crypto remains despite crypto winter. Gemini, one of the leading crypto exchange...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

What is scalping in crypto, and how does scalp trading work?

Although cryptocurrencies are known for their volatility, they give traders various opportunities to pocket and reinvest the gains. Scalp trading is a crypto strategy that helps scalpers to take risks and make the most of frequent price fluctuations by observing price movements. This article will discuss scalping, how it works...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Face It: Bitcoin Regulation Equals Money, CFTC Chair Says

Bitcoin's BTC/USD price may double if the digital currency is traded on a market under Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulations. That's according to CFTC chair Rostin Behnam, who supports a regulated structure in the cryptocurrency market. “These incumbent institutions in the crypto space see a massive opportunity for institutional...
CURRENCIES
thecoinrise.com

BlackRock Launch ETF BLCK For European Clients

Investment management firm BlackRock has introduced a new European blockchain Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) which will offer clients in Europe access to several blockchains and crypto companies. As outlined by BlackRock’s Product Strategist for Thematics and Sector ETFs Omar Moufti, these clients will gain exposure to companies that utilize blockchain technology....
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Institutional Investors Short $BTC While Betting on $XRP, $ADA, and Multi-Asset Products

Institutional investors have, throughout the month of September, added to bets against the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) by buying up products shorting BTC, while also betting on products offering exposure to $XRP, $ADA, and multiple assets. According to CryptoCompare’s latest Digital Asset Management Review report, for the first time in...
STOCKS
dailycoin.com

Crypto Lending May Be Booming Despite Market Recession

EU-licensed provider of crypto-loan products CoinLoan released a half-year report for 2022 that showed growth despite the ongoing crypto winter. Q2 of 2022 was not easy for crypto businesses. Cryptocurrency lending companies, such as now-bankrupt Celsius, BlockFi, and Voyager Digital, announced suspending trading, deposits, and withdrawals, which sparked concern among investors. It’s estimated that investors have between 1 and 5 billion USD locked up in the hands of the struggling companies.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Coinbase, Crypto Stocks Plummet as Bitcoin Trades Sideways

Shares in Bitcoin-adjacent companies including Coinbase and Block have chalked up heavy losses at the opening bell Friday morning. Coinbase stock fell almost 8% amid a less than bullish rating from Wells Fargo and harsh comments from famed short-seller Jim Chanos. Several other Bitcoin-adjacent public companies, including MicroStrategy and Block...
