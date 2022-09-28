A shipping label printer will save a lot of time and energy for people who own a small business and need to send packages every day. Thermal printers use heat to print on special thermal paper to turn areas black where heat is applied. Thermal printers create high-quality and durable images, which help the printing of objects like barcodes. So which one is the best to choose? With so many different brands and printers on the market, iDPRT SP410 Thermal Label Printer is very popular among small business owners.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO