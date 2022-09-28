Read full article on original website
Related
Intel Raptor Lake CPUs will launch October 20 with prices largely to match 12th Gen
Intel's Core i9 13900K will square off against AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X next month.
csengineermag.com
Azumo Partners with FIH Mobile to Create Efficient, Reflective LCD 2.0™ Devices
Azumo, a display technology company that’s 10 times more energy efficient than traditional backlit LCDs and produces brighter, sharper screen resolution in sunlight, today announced a partnership with FIH Mobile (Ticker：2038.HK), the leading electronic manufacturer in the worldwide mobile device industry, to design and manufacture the next generation of frontlit LCD 2.0™ reflective displays.
AMD Ryzen 7950X CPU is already breaking records, and without exotic cooling
AMD’s incoming Zen 4 flagship has already broken CPU world records using standard liquid cooling, outperforming previous records that have used exotic cooling (like liquid nitrogen or similar). The Ryzen 7950X set the records for the rankings on HWBOT, with two overclocking experts – Sampson and Blueleader – achieving...
csengineermag.com
ROHM’s New DC/DC Converter IC for ADAS Achieves Best-in-Class Stable Operation
QuiCur™ technology remarkably increases design flexibility for power circuits in increasingly sophisticated automotive applications. ROHM Semiconductor today announced the BD9S402MUF-C, a new buck DC/DC converter IC with built-in MOSFET (switching regulator) for automotive applications such as infotainment and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) incorporating onboard sensors and cameras that are becoming more advanced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
csengineermag.com
Solvay and 3TREES Collaborate to Extend the Lifetime of BIPV Roofing Materials
Solvay’s CYASORB CYNERGY SOLUTIONS® stabilization technology enables 3TREES to meet 25-year material anti-aging requirements, a critical element in advancing BIPV technology and market growth. Solvay announced today a collaboration with 3TREES, a leading Chinese building materials manufacturer, to develop building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) thermoplastic polyolefin roofing membranes that comply...
thefastmode.com
Keysight, F5 & AMD to Demo 5G Terabit Scale Traffic at MWC Las Vegas
Keysight Technologies announced that the company’s CyPerf, a software-based cloud native traffic generator, will be used to demonstrate the performance capability of the F5 BIG-IP® Next Edge Firewall cloud-native network function (CNF), powered by the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors at AMD’s Booth W1.720, during MWC to be held September 28-30, 2022.
Digital Trends
Dell is having a surprise sale on its best business laptops
Do you need a new business laptop for work-from-home purposes? You don’t have to look beyond the ongoing Dell laptop deals, as one of the best laptop brands is offering significant discounts on a wide range of computers. There’s a lot of models to choose from, so to help you out, we’ve narrowed down the choices to a pair of business laptops — the Dell Latitude 3420 and the Dell Vostro 5620.
Dough Spectrum ES07D03 Glossy 4K Gaming Monitor Review: Class Leading Processing, Stunning Image
Dough, formerly Eve, has added a glossy screen coating to its excellent Spectrum ES07D03 4K gaming monitor. 144 Hz, Adaptive-Sync, HDR 600 and extended color deliver a stunning image. It also has the best video processing I’ve ever seen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
csengineermag.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Engineering VP Annie Kao Named to Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors for East Bay/Silicon Valley
Pleasanton, Calif. — Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley has named Annie Kao, Simpson Strong-Tie Vice President of Engineering, to its Board of Directors for the term of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2024. As a board member, Kao will contribute her expertise to advocate for the building of safe and sustainable housing.
csengineermag.com
120Water™ to Debut PWS Portal™ at NRWA WaterPro Conference
New compliance software functionality from 120Water bridges LCRR inventory data and state reporting requirements. Forging a path through the rapidly evolving landscape of Lead and Copper Rule Revision (LCRR) implementation, 120Water, NRWA’s preferred provider for managing lead and drinking water programs, is debuting an update to the way its software manages inventories in direct alignment with EPA recommendations. Dubbed the Public Water System (PWS) Portal™, it will be introduced at the upcoming National Rural Water Association (NRWA) WaterPro Conference on Sept. 26-29 in National Harbor, MD. PWS Portal will allow public water systems to manage their service line inventories in accordance with EPA and State standards and easily report those inventories annually to their state drinking water branch.
Neowin
GPU deals: Grab this limited offer Nvidia RTX 3080 12GB for just $700
If you happen to be shopping around for a graphics card to go with your new gaming rig or just upgrade your existing one, the Nvidia RTX 3080 12GB model is currently selling at a very good price. The particular model we are talking about here is the MSI Ventus...
csengineermag.com
BADGER METER TO HIGHLIGHT BENEFITS OF SMART WATER SOLUTIONS FOR SMALL AND RURAL UTILITIES AT WATERPRO 2022
Badger Meter will showcase solutions for rural and small water and wastewater utilities during the National Rural Water Association’s WaterPro 2022 conference and exhibition, September 26–29 in National Harbor, Md. Badger Meter will exhibit in booth 504 with Analytical Technology, Inc. (ATi) and s::can GmbH, both of which...
Mac Studio scores a double victory in the Creative Bloq Awards 2022
The Creative Bloq Awards 2022 winners week continues with today's announcement of the winners in the computing category. This section of the awards saw some fierce competition for best computer, workstation, monitor, GPU, mouse and keyboard. After public nomations, our panel of judges handed awards to Apple, Razer, Asus and Nvidia, with Apple and Razer first two picking up two each.
csengineermag.com
Arcadis announces three senior Sustainability hires
Arcadis has announced three senior Sustainability Advisory appointments across the globe, demonstrating the company’s prioritization of sustainable solutions for clients. Michelle Bachir has joined as Sustainability Advisory practice lead in North America, while Jane Boyle has joined in the same role in the UK & Ireland. Kealy Herman joins as Global Technical Director for Net Zero Strategy, also residing in the United States.
csengineermag.com
ORTEC Routing and Dispatch 12 is coming soon
The solution delivers improved decision support for transport and distribution. Today, ORTEC announced the release of ORTEC Routing and Dispatch 12, a new version of the company’s successful and dynamic vehicle routing and transport optimization solution. This release comes with a variety of new features, to help companies lower transport costs and CO2 emissions through improved decision support and collaboration. And a refreshed user interface design.
getnews.info
Choosing A Right Label Printer Highly Improves Working Efficiency
A shipping label printer will save a lot of time and energy for people who own a small business and need to send packages every day. Thermal printers use heat to print on special thermal paper to turn areas black where heat is applied. Thermal printers create high-quality and durable images, which help the printing of objects like barcodes. So which one is the best to choose? With so many different brands and printers on the market, iDPRT SP410 Thermal Label Printer is very popular among small business owners.
How to use the HDR Calibration app on Windows 11
In this guide, we'll show you the steps to calibrate your capable HDR display with the Windows HDR Calibration tool on Windows 11.
futurumresearch.com
Intel Innovation 2022 Unveils New CPUs, Expanded Dev Cloud
Analyst Take: At Intel Innovation 2022, Intel’s second annual innovation event aimed at hardware and software developers, each one of these news announcements above would have been big news on their own. But combined, the announcements about the new Intel Core CPUs, the new Geti computer vision platform, and...
Engadget
Alienware's Aurora R15 offers improved cooling and the latest Intel and NVIDIA components
With the latest GPUs and CPUs from NVIDIA and Intel making their way to consumers, Alienware is updating its Aurora desktop to take advantage of those components. The new Aurora R15 is one of the first pre-built systems to come with a GeForce RTX 4090 option, but even if you don’t go for NVIDIA’s new flagship, the R15 looks to address one of the main flaws of its predecessor.
csengineermag.com
Zoran Oluic Promoted to WSP USA National Director of Substations
With substations playing a key role in the creation of resilient power systems as part of the clean energy transition, Oluic’s experience will be crucial in this national leadership role at WSP. Zoran Oluic has been promoted to national director of substations at WSP USA, a leading engineering and...
Comments / 0