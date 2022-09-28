MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In his fifth organization in five years, Mark Payton has needed plenty of patience to make it back to the major leagues. Just like his at-bat that led to the winning run and stopped the Chicago White Sox’s eight-game losing streak. Payton had two hits and an RBI and sparked an eighth-inning rally by reaching on an error in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. “We always play this game to play in the major leagues, so I’ll keep putting my best foot forward to be the guy here,” said the 30-year-old Payton, who was recently called up by his hometown team.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO