MLive.com
Tigers place Willi Castro on injured list, call up rookie infielder for debut
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers recalled infielder/outfielder Brendon Davis from Triple-A Toledo on Friday. Davis will take the spot of Willi Castro, who suffered a hamstring injury while running out a double on Thursday. Castro, 25, finishes the season with a .241 average and .651 OPS (88 OPS+) with 18...
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits home run No. 701
Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, connecting Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols launched a slider from former teammate Johan Oviedo over the Big Mac Land sign in left field at Busch Stadium. The solo drive in the fourth inning made it 1-all. Pujols faced Oviedo...
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves' John Smoltz on Pujols hitting 700 HR, Chipper Jones & MUCH more! | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and John Smoltz talk old Braves' stories including one with Chipper Jones & Greg Maddux. Smoltz also reacts to some Chipper Jones' stories from last episode and they also talk about how amazing it was to witness St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols reach 700 home runs. John Smoltz also gives his thoughts on who could be the next hitter to reach the 700 mark!
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants hit four homers, keep hopes alive
SAN FRANCISCO -- By the time the Giants got to Oracle Park on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies had already snapped their five-game losing streak. As their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was getting going, the Milwaukee Brewers closed out a tense win over the Miami Marlins and Cy Young frontrunner Sandy Alcantara.
FOX Sports
Chipper Jones reflects on Bobby Cox, Triple-A brawl on 'Flippin' Bats'
As a kid, I was a huge Atlanta Braves fan. I grew up in Richmond, Virginia, 15 minutes away from the Braves' Triple-A site, and I went to games often. And when I wasn’t at that park, I was home watching the Braves every night. My favorite player was...
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge ties Roger Maris' AL record with 61st home run
Aaron Judge made baseball history Wednesday when he launched his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza, tying Roger Maris for the all-time American League record for home runs in a single season. Judge's record blast came in the Yankees'...
White Sox stop 8-game losing streak with 4-3 win vs. Twins
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In his fifth organization in five years, Mark Payton has needed plenty of patience to make it back to the major leagues. Just like his at-bat that led to the winning run and stopped the Chicago White Sox’s eight-game losing streak. Payton had two hits and an RBI and sparked an eighth-inning rally by reaching on an error in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. “We always play this game to play in the major leagues, so I’ll keep putting my best foot forward to be the guy here,” said the 30-year-old Payton, who was recently called up by his hometown team.
Guardians Spoil Rays Playoff Party With Franchise-Record Setting Comeback Win
No team in Cleveland baseball history has ever had more wins in its last at bat, as the Guardians beat Tampa Bay Thursday night.
FOX Sports
Pirates take road skid into matchup against the Cardinals
Pittsburgh Pirates (59-98, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (91-66, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis Ortiz (0-1, 1.17 ERA, .78 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 3.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -251, Pirates +206; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Who caught Aaron Judge’s 61st homer? Blue Jays bullpen coach
Aaron Judge's 61st home run of the season is a priceless piece of memorabilia, likely one of the more valuable balls in recent MLB history. And it didn't cost the New York Yankees slugger anything to retrieve it. Judge's record-tying blast rocketed off the glove of a Blue Jays fan...
FOX Sports
Braves play the Mets leading series 1-0
New York Mets (98-59, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (98-59, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA, .88 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Braves +107; over/under is 6...
White Sox hope to snap 8-game skid in finale vs. Twins
The Minnesota Twins finish up their 2022 home schedule on Thursday afternoon as they try and complete a three-game sweep
numberfire.com
Jose Iglesias batting second for Rockies on Friday
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Iglesias will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat second versus left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Elehuris Montero moves to the bench. Iglesias is batting 0.297 this season in 455...
FOX Sports
Orioles eliminated, assured of ending streak of losing years
NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles knew the end was coming and had left the ballpark by the time they were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention when Cal Raleigh's ninth-inning homer gave Seattle a 2-1 win over Oakland and the American League's final wild-card spot. Baltimore arrived in...
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Pounds Rockies, Clinch Home-Field Throughout Postseason
The Dodgers beat the Rockies, 10-1, on Friday night, riding an eight-run fourth inning to an easy victory. Clayton Kershaw threw six shutout innings to push his record to 11-3 and drop his ERA to 2.30. It’s L.A.’s 109th win of the season. Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor...
FOX Sports
Royals come into matchup with the Guardians on losing streak
Kansas City Royals (63-92, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (88-68, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (10-4, 2.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (3-6, 5.19 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -129, Royals +108; over/under is 7...
ESPN
Jiménez, White Sox win 3-1; Padres' magic number still 3
SAN DIEGO -- — Eloy Jiménez homered and the Chicago White Sox jumped on San Diego ace Yu Darvish in a 3-1 win Friday night that slowed the Padres' march toward a playoff spot. Darvish was pushed back a day to give him extra rest with an eye...
FOX Sports
Padres take on the White Sox in first of 3-game series
Chicago White Sox (77-79, second in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (86-70, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Davis Martin (2-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (16-7, 3.05 ERA, .93 WHIP, 191 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -204, White Sox +171;...
FOX Sports
Braves fall to Nationals 3-2 on Abrams walk-off hit in 10th
WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams' third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night. The Braves (97-59) began the night tied with the Mets atop the NL...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
