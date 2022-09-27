Read full article on original website
Westmoreland County Friday Night Lights - Week Five
Gateway 60 Hempfield Area 7 (GATE: 5-1; HA: 5-1) WATCH BROADCAST. The Gators put up 53 points in the first half, as they stunned previously-undefeated Hempfield Area 60-7 in the Class 5A Big East Conference. Gateway QB Brad Birch was 18-of-23 passing for 331 yards and four touchdowns, and he added another score on the ground. Additionally, Jaquon Reynolds accumulated three rushing scores, and Anez Jordan caught five passes for 121 yards and two TDs. The lone Hempfield Area score came in the fourth quarter, as Mitchell Bitar caught a 35-yard pass from Dominic Detruf. Spartans QB Jake Phillips was limited to 4-of-11 passing for 18 yards and one interception, while Gino Caesar had just seven yards rushing on seven carries. Phillips exited the game in the first half with an apparent arm injury and didn't return in the second half.
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: Central Catholic rallies to beat No. 2 Canon-McMillan
Xavier Thomas scored on a 45-yard interception return and a 75-yard punt return as No. 5 Central Catholic rallied for a 31-20 victory over No. 2 Canon-McMillan (2-4, 1-2) in a Class 6A football game Friday night. Payton Wehner threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings (3-3,...
Westmoreland County High School Football Week 5 Preview
With the WPIAL regular season now advancing to the second half of the slate, the conference standings become the focal point. To that point, every Westmoreland County team will play in a conference matchup this week. Here’s a detailed examination of each county game in Week Five of the high school season.
The Birdie puts on his game face, brings his ‘A’ game to Week 5 Westmoreland County picks
The Birdie has been covering high school football for a long time and has lent an ear to a lot of postgame interviews. Local coaches have been dive-bombing him with cliches like he used to dive-bomb car windshields when he was a young chick hanging out on telephone wires. “Not...
Penn-Trafford bounces back for shutout of Norwin
Penn-Trafford shrugged off last week’s disappointing loss to one of its arch-rivals and took out its frustrations this week on another. Conlan Greene passed for 132 yards and two touchdowns, and Daniel Tarabrella scored twice as the Warriors overcame a slow start to blank visiting Norwin, 28-0, Friday night in a WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference game.
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 5
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown against Hempfield last Friday. He also has 13 catches for 137 yards. On defense, he has 20 tackles and an interception. Kaleb Riggs. Greensburg Salem, Sr., T/DT. The 6-2, 250-pound versatile two-way tackle has started for three seasons for...
Belle Vernon, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Kings in Plum closes to make way for new Sheetz
After 48 years in business, another Pittsburgh-area Kings Family Restaurant has closed. Kings district manager George Brown confirmed Thursday morning that the Kings in Presque Isle Plaza in the Holiday Park area of Plum permanently closed its doors Monday. “The plaza has been sold, and the new owner had different...
Hempfield church will mark 250th anniversary with organ concert
When organist Robert Copeland is practicing for the concert he’ll play Sunday at St. John’s Harrold Reformed United Church of Christ’s 250th anniversary, he won’t need to travel far to practice. That’s because Copeland, owner of the Robert Copeland Pipe Organ Co. of Jeannette, has a...
Franklin Regional puts new spin on homecoming vote
Franklin Regional officials have introduced an additional round of homecoming voting this year to recognize student achievement. “We chose four categories — academics, arts, athletics and citizenship — and asked students to first nominate classmates for those categories, explaining their reasoning,” FR communications director Tina Gillen said. “Senior students were asked to nominate their peers in those categories with supporting facts and reasoning to offer a basis for a nomination. We took the opportunity this year to blend tradition with change to promote depth to the process and recognize a greater number of students for their efforts.”
Diaz-Graham Twins Making Instant Impression on Pitt Coaches
Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham are wasting no time making an impact on the Pitt Panthers.
Hurricane Ian: Pittsburgh native living in Fort Myers begins cleanup
FORT MYERS, Fla. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh native now living in Fort Myers, Florida, is cleaning up after Hurricane Ian slammed the area. Anthony Roman lives about 20 miles inland and has resided in Fort Myers for 15 years. The Pittsburgh native came back to his home after the storm to see inches of mud inside and water damage up to 4 feet off the floor. He has spent the last two days cleaning out his home along the Intracoastal Waterway. In his backyard, furniture was tossed around and his pool water looks more like wastewater. Roman's house, just like the neighborhood, is going to take time to get back to normal. And like so many other people in Fort Myers, Roman is without drinkable water and power. But he realizes that his house can be repaired and things can be replaced. He realizes how fortunate he is compared to those who lost everything.
Pittsburgh’s First Major Stadium
In July, the Steelers announced that they had reached a naming rights deal with Acrisure, a Michigan insurance company, and that Heinz Field would be known as Acrisure Stadium. This news was not well received by many Pittsburgh sports fans, but in some ways, mirrored an event that happened nearly 140 years earlier, just a few blocks away.
Westmoreland happenings: Apple jamboree, craft shows, car cruise
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Hurricane Ian's impact on Western Pa. forecast to be mild
How much rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian can the Pittsburgh region expect to receive over the weekend?. National Weather Service meteorologist Jenna Lake said most of the Pittsburgh area will remain on the edge of Ian’s system, resulting in about a half-inch of rain over the weekend.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Downtown Irwin will be rockin’ and rollin’ this weekend, with these concerts at The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St.:. • Foreigners Journey, featuring Constantine Maroulis, 8 p.m. Friday. The tribute band performs hits from both Foreigner and Journey, along with originals by front man Maroulis, the sixth-place finisher on “American Idol” in 2005 and a 2009 Tony Award nominee for his lead role in “Rock of Ages.” Tickets are $39.
Pittsburgh natives in Florida give update on hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying off Florida, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of a Category 5. The National Hurricane Center says only two category 5 hurricanes have hit the U.S. in the past 30 years. Fort Myers is at the highest risk.
5 Great Cities in Pennsylvania for Young Families
These cities are safe, affordable and loaded with opportunities for family-friendly fun. Looking to put down roots? There are many family-friendly cities in Pennsylvania that are not only safe, affordable and have strong school systems, but also have unexpected amenities that hold major appeal for kids. We’re talking about a chocolate-themed amusement park, year-round community festivals, trains, cool parks and a hands-on robotics exhibit where you can challenge a robot to a game of air hockey.
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
