Arizona held its Red-Blue scrimmage on Friday night, but Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd knows it’s just one step towards a much larger goal. “I just liked to see our guys under the lights and see how they respond,” Lloyd said. “It’s great to play basketball in front of a full stadium. You can’t simulate that experience in practice. We’ll break this film down and we’ll treat it like we would any other postgame.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO