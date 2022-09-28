Read full article on original website
taylorvilledailynews.com
Hurricane Ian looms off Carolinas after 21 deaths reported in Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. (Reuters) -A resurgent Hurricane Ian barreled toward South Carolina on Friday, a day after carving a path of destruction across the Florida peninsula, washing away houses, causing a causeway to collapse and stranding thousands along the state’s Gulf Coast. The hurricane led to at least 21...
taylorvilledailynews.com
As monster hurricane nears, Floridians told to hunker down
SARASOTA, Fla. (Reuters) – After days of preparation, Hurricane Ian on Wednesday began lashing Florida’s Gulf Coast with powerful winds and drenching rain, prompting authorities to warn residents to hunker down as the eye of the Category 4 storm lurked just offshore. At 7 a.m. Eastern, Ian was...
taylorvilledailynews.com
IFB Leaders Meet With Lawmakers
Farm leaders recently met with members of Illinois’ congressional delegation on Capital Hill to advocate for agriculture issues. Illinois Farm Bureau members during the annual fall Leaders to Washington Program trip went to DC on September 15th. Issues were raised including labor, input costs, trade, and barriers facing new and beginning farmers.
