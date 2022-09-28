Read full article on original website
MakiSwap (MAKI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $682,774.00
MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $682,774.00 and approximately $150,619.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after buying an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after buying an additional 2,470,079 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Stock Surges More Than 100%
Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals more than doubled to $9.58 following positive Phase 3 trial results for Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug candidate, lecanemab. The share price of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) doubled to $9.58 yesterday, reaching its highest level year to date. Infusing a fresh leash of life into the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company’s early-stage Alzheimer’s candidate, ACU193, is the positive late-stage clinical validation news from Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB).
Crust Network Market Capitalization Tops $14.20 Million (CRU)
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher...
Vidulum (VDL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $565,961.81
Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $565,961.81 and $1,185.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.
KStarCoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.33 Million (KSC)
KStarCoin (KSC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, KStarCoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One KStarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. KStarCoin has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $877,368.00 worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.25 Million
BTU Protocol (BTU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.25 million and $9.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
HedgeTrade Market Cap Achieves $185.85 Million (HEDG)
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2%...
x42 Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $427,285.94 (X42)
X42 Protocol (X42) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One x42 Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. x42 Protocol has a market capitalization of $427,285.94 and $285.00 worth of x42 Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, x42 Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Aurora (AOA) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week
Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $122,910.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Dvision Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.74 Million (DVI)
Dvision Network (DVI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $36.74 million and $442,352.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $201.34 Million
Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Seele-N has a market cap of $201.34 million and $3.93 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Time New Bank Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.87 Million (TNB)
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher...
VeriBlock (VBK) Trading 14.1% Higher This Week
VeriBlock (VBK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One VeriBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriBlock has a total market cap of $613,646.51 and approximately $25,218.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriBlock has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.
saffron.finance (SFI) Reaches Market Cap of $3.93 Million
Saffron.finance (SFI) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, saffron.finance has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. saffron.finance has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $43,228.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $42.74 or 0.00220316 BTC on popular exchanges.
Synthetix (SNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $569.18 Million
Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00011993 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $569.18 million and approximately $32.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.
Amp Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (AMP)
Amp (AMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Amp has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Amp coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a total market cap of $482.31 million and $5.12 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Trabzonspor Fan Token Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (TRA)
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against...
NextDAO (NAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $580,602.00
NextDAO (NAX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. NextDAO has a total market cap of $580,602.00 and approximately $289,584.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $69.02 Million
Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.02 million and $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
