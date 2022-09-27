ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wagoner County, OK

Missing Wagoner County teen found safe

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (9/28/22 9:05 a.m.): The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said Kenzie Stephens was found safe and returned to her parents.

Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl in the Broken Arrow area, according to a WCSO Facebook post.

The post said Kenzie R. Stephens was last heard from on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5:00 p.m.

Her phoned pinged at 71st and Garnett around 8:00 p.m.

Stephens is around 5′1″ and between 80 lbs. and 113 lbs. The post said she had red hair and blue eyes. She may also be wearing a tie-dye volleyball hoodie from Immanuel Lutheran Christian Academy.

WCSO asks that if you have contact with her, please call 911 or the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124.

