Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.02 million and $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO