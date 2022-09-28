Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Read full article on original website
Origin Enterprises plc (OGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th
Shares of LON:OGN opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.14. Origin Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37.
Avalanche Market Capitalization Tops $7.01 Billion (AVAX)
Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $17.06 or 0.00088327 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $7.01 billion and approximately $324.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Vidulum (VDL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $565,961.81
Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $565,961.81 and $1,185.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Amp Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (AMP)
Amp (AMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Amp has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Amp coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a total market cap of $482.31 million and $5.12 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
KCCPAD Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $166,774.99 (KCCPAD)
KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. KCCPAD has a market cap of $166,774.99 and approximately $9.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KCCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.
Shardus (ULT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.36 Million
MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000346 BTC. Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006213 BTC. Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00303202 BTC.
Aurora (AOA) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week
Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $122,910.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.25 Million
BTU Protocol (BTU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.25 million and $9.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Syntropy (NOIA) Market Cap Achieves $37.89 Million
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002888 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003982 BTC. Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010874...
KStarCoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.33 Million (KSC)
KStarCoin (KSC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, KStarCoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One KStarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. KStarCoin has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $877,368.00 worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Alchemist (MIST) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.39 Million
Alchemist (MIST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. Alchemist has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $140,309.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemist has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemist coin can now be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00010807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $69.02 Million
Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.02 million and $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Dvision Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.74 Million (DVI)
Dvision Network (DVI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $36.74 million and $442,352.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
MakiSwap (MAKI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $682,774.00
MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $682,774.00 and approximately $150,619.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
OIN Finance Price Tops $0.0170 (OIN)
OIN Finance (OIN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. OIN Finance has a market cap of $559,502.21 and approximately $11,315.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
VeriBlock (VBK) Trading 14.1% Higher This Week
VeriBlock (VBK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One VeriBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriBlock has a total market cap of $613,646.51 and approximately $25,218.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriBlock has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.
Spores Network (SPO) Price Down 0.3% This Week
Spores Network (SPO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Spores Network coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $124,434.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spores Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Electrum Dark Reaches Market Capitalization of $41,705.96 (ELD)
Electrum Dark (ELD) traded down 68.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $41,705.96 and approximately $213.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Crust Network Market Capitalization Tops $14.20 Million (CRU)
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher...
Innovation Blockchain Payment Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (IBP)
Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $365,807.14 and approximately $259,826.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
