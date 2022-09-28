Read full article on original website
Related
Cannabis Stock Movers For September 29, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 17.66% at $0.04. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 8.27% at $44.14. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 7.88% at $1.29. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 7.21% at $0.21. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.17% at $2.20. ReneSola SOL shares closed down...
Benzinga
Analyzing AbbVie's Short Interest
AbbVie's ABBV short percent of float has risen 14.06% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.95 million shares sold short, which is 0.73% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
tickerreport.com
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Acquires $19,000.00 in Stock
CRVS stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.90. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.
60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks
A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
Focus on buying high-quality leaders when they are on sale.
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
Cathie Wood Splurges $22M To Hike Stake In This Chipmaker Stock Worrying Jim Cramer
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Monday hiked its stake in chip manufacturer Nvidia Corporation NVDA via the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG. The fund bought over 185,000 shares in the company at a valuation of over $22 million based on Monday’s closing price. Interestingly, well-known television personality...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Canopy Growth Exits Cannabis Retail Business In Canada, Here's Why
Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC is divesting its retail business across Canada, including the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. Under the agreement with the Canadian cannabis giant, OEG Retail Cannabis, an existing Canopy Growth licensee partner that currently owns and operates Tokyo Smoke stores in Ontario, opted to acquire Canopy's 23 Tokyo Smoke and Tweed store locations across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
2 Underrated Dividend Stocks That Are Aristocrats in the Making
Their yields aren't high, but these companies have been aggressively raising their dividend payments in recent years.
2 Struggling Stocks Trading Below Their IPO Prices That Investors Should Tread Cautiously
These companies went public within the past four years and hadn't been doing well.
tickerreport.com
Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,562 Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 58.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,260 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 54.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 173,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 61,037 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 60.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats That Can Double Your Money by 2027
Though all three major U.S. stock indexes are in a bear market, the Nasdaq's 34% peak decline has been the steepest. Buying dividend stocks is a smart way for investors to hedge against a volatile market. Two Dividend Aristocrats, with yields ranging from 4.1% to 5.9%, are prime bounce-back candidates.
Benzinga
Looking At Medical Properties Trust's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Medical Properties Trust MPW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
tickerreport.com
MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Position Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 150 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Announces $1.91 Quarterly Dividend
Vail Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 86.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $10.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.
Motley Fool
1 Wall Street Analyst Says Salesforce Stock Will Soar 115%
The stock's run since its 2004 IPO has yielded spectacular returns. Salesforce is in a better position than ever to grow its profits. The stock is down this year, but one Wall Street analyst believes it will defy the bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire
The solar power business is benefiting from two tailwinds, putting SolarEdge Technologies at center stage. Consumers have come to appreciate the ease and convenience of telehealth consultations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool
2 Top Bank Stocks to Buy in October
Rising interest rates allow banks to charge more for their services. Toronto-Dominion and Bank of Montreal are ready to benefit from rising rates and ready for recessionary risks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Comments / 0