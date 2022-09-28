Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after buying an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after buying an additional 2,470,079 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Origin Enterprises plc (OGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th
Shares of LON:OGN opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.14. Origin Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37.
americanbankingnews.com
TNC Coin (TNC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.47 Million
TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $563,197.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.
Comments / 0