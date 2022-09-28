Read full article on original website
Crust Network Market Capitalization Tops $14.20 Million (CRU)
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher...
Vidulum (VDL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $565,961.81
Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $565,961.81 and $1,185.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Time New Bank Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.87 Million (TNB)
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher...
Avalanche Market Capitalization Tops $7.01 Billion (AVAX)
Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $17.06 or 0.00088327 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $7.01 billion and approximately $324.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Aurora (AOA) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week
Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $122,910.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $69.02 Million
Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.02 million and $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Mineral Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.63 Million (MNR)
Mineral (MNR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Mineral has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $90,663.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mineral has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Mineral coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
x42 Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $427,285.94 (X42)
X42 Protocol (X42) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One x42 Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. x42 Protocol has a market capitalization of $427,285.94 and $285.00 worth of x42 Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, x42 Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
QuickSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.64 Million (QUICK)
QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $57.51 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.51 or 0.00296454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Amp Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (AMP)
Amp (AMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Amp has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Amp coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a total market cap of $482.31 million and $5.12 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
XcelToken Plus Market Capitalization Hits $150,537.69 (XLAB)
XcelToken Plus (XLAB) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, XcelToken Plus has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. XcelToken Plus has a total market capitalization of $150,537.69 and $5,651.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XcelToken Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
VIDT Datalink Market Capitalization Hits $15.72 Million (VIDT)
VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 6% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $5.69 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Syntropy (NOIA) Market Cap Achieves $37.89 Million
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002888 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003982 BTC. Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010874...
Shardus (ULT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.36 Million
MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000346 BTC. Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006213 BTC. Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00303202 BTC.
HedgeTrade Market Cap Achieves $185.85 Million (HEDG)
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2%...
Synthetix (SNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $569.18 Million
Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00011993 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $569.18 million and approximately $32.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.
Spores Network (SPO) Price Down 0.3% This Week
Spores Network (SPO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Spores Network coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $124,434.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spores Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Alchemist (MIST) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.39 Million
Alchemist (MIST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. Alchemist has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $140,309.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemist has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemist coin can now be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00010807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Ultra Clear Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (UCR)
Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Ultra Clear coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra Clear has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $27,239.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.
SHPING (SHPING) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week
SHPING (SHPING) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One SHPING coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $13.62 million and approximately $192,590.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
