A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,426,000 after buying an additional 238,059 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,268,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,861,000 after purchasing an additional 140,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO