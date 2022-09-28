Read full article on original website
Related
northeastoregonnow.com
My Garden Over Floweth in Paterson Hosting Fall Fling on Sunday
My Garden Over Floweth, 33512 W. SR 14 in Paterson, Wash., is inviting everyone to the ninth annual Fall Fling at the Farm Shop this Sunday, Oct. 2. The family-friendly event goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features local vendors, live music from Dallin Puzey, heirloom pumpkins, hand-tied bouquets, coffee, treats and more.
Botox, bows and blouses all found at the Tri-Cities Women’s Expo
PASCO, Wash. — On Friday and Saturday, the Tri-Cities Women’s Expo will welcome families from all over the area to the HAPO Center in Pasco. The event closes down at 7 PM on Friday but picks back up on Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM. When women...
Richland, Walla Walla Kennel Clubs host Dog Show at Columbia Park
KENNEWICK, Wash. — From September 29th through October 2nd, the Richland and Walla Walla Kennel Clubs are hosting the Tri-City Cluster Dog Show at Columbia Park in Kennewick. Several different breeds will compete in conformation and agility, featuring some of the nation’s top competitors. Laura Myles with the...
northeastoregonnow.com
Maria Hernandez Passes Away at 62
Maria de la Luz Rodriguez Hernandez died on Sept. 28, 2022 at her home in Boardman at the age of 62. She was born on July 26, 1960 in Salem. A family celebration will be held. Please share memories of Maria with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northeastoregonnow.com
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony set for Thursday for First Coast Security
The Hermiston Chamber of Commerce and the Boardman Chamber of Commerce will co-host a ribbon-cutting celebration for First Coast Security this Thursday, Sept. 29. All are invited to the event from 2 to 3 p.m. at 115 W. Hermiston Ave., Suite 240. For more information, contact the Hermiston chamber at 541-567-6151 or info@hermistonchamber.com.
northeastoregonnow.com
Marilyn Pourier Passes Away at 67
Marilyn F. Pourier died on Aug. 28, 2022 at her home in Irrigon at the age of 67. She was born on July 5, 1955 in Igloo, S.D. In 1963 the family moved to Umatilla, and she graduated from Riverside High School in the class of 1973. Marilyn married her high school sweetheart, Steve Acock, and they had two daughters, Kris and Falon. They later divorced after 30 years of marriage, however reconciled without remarrying.
Tri-Cities Police to Host HUGE Hiring Event October 12th in Richland
Like other businesses, local law enforcement agencies are looking to hire employees. The event will be held at the Richland Public Library, in the Doris Roberts Gallery, at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, Washington State Patrol, and several more agencies will be present for the safety hiring event.
northeastoregonnow.com
Ernie Chrisman Passes Away at 85
Ernest M. “Ernie” Chrisman of Hermiston died on Sept. 27, 2022 in Boise, Idaho at the age of 85. He was born on June 11, 1937 in Spring Fork, Mo. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Young Walla Walla cancer patient hopes to raise funds for dream vacation
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A young girl in Walla Walla is battling cancer, and during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a California-based non-profit is hoping to bring her a little joy with a trip to Hawaii. Ten-year-old Destiny Lara was diagnosed with a large brain tumor in April, but it...
northeastoregonnow.com
Umatilla Electric Takes Home Overall Excellence in Communications Award
Umatilla Electric Cooperative was awarded the Northwest Public Power Association’s Overall Excellence in Communications Award on Sept. 21 during the 29th Annual Northwest Innovations in Communications Conference. This award is given to an organization that judges determine had the best overall communications effort in the prior year, regardless of...
If You Want to Go Frog-Seeing, These are the Best Tri-Cities Spots
In my family, we have several animal lovers. My wife would bring home every cat, dog, frog, turtle, hamster, hedgehog, and guinea pig she found if she could. My daughter is very much like her mother, often going animal searching with her. My little one tells me animal facts all the time and loves going on animal adventures just like her heroes, the Kratt brothers.
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 27, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elkhornmediagroup.com
Alder/Poplar reconstruction update
WALLA WALLA – The reconstruction of Alder and Poplar streets from Merriam Street to South Fifth Avenue continues to move toward completion. When the two projects are finished, the three traffic signals at the intersections of Alder/Park, Alder/Palouse, and Poplar/Palouse, will have been removed and replaced with roundabouts. Other improvements include replaced water, sewer, and storm systems, added bicycle lanes, street lighting, and pedestrian accessibility and safety improvements.
pnwag.net
Horseshoe Pack Blamed For Weekend Depredation
Northeast Oregon has been very active with wolf depredations and possible depredations throughout the month. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crews were call to the Meacham area of Umatilla County Friday, after a livestock producer found the carcass of a 600 pound, eight-month-old calf in a 4,000-acre private land pasture. Investigators said the carcass was partially consumed. It was estimated that the calf died less than 24 hours prior to the investigation.
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
northeastoregonnow.com
UEC & Sunshine: A Partnership for Student Empowerment
The Hermiston School District has energized a 20-kilowatt solar array at its Loma Vista Elementary School in Umatilla Electric Cooperative’s (UEC) service territory. In 2019, the Hermiston School District passed a school bond allowing for many site improvements, including the rebuilding of an existing elementary school and adding a new elementary school, Loma Vista.
3 lives saved. These ordinary Tri-Cities workers jumped in to help during emergencies
“No one wakes up in the morning thinking, ‘Today’s the day I will save a life.’”
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
nbcrightnow.com
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
Bomb squad en route to Walla Walla Police Department over mysterious package
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — If you were planning on visiting the Walla Walla Police Department on Friday morning, you’ll have to adjust your plans. The entire department was shut down around 8:00 a.m. due to a mysterious package. According to a notice from the Walla Walla Police Department PIO, the package was located at the front of the facility’s public...
Comments / 0