Hermiston, OR

northeastoregonnow.com

My Garden Over Floweth in Paterson Hosting Fall Fling on Sunday

My Garden Over Floweth, 33512 W. SR 14 in Paterson, Wash., is inviting everyone to the ninth annual Fall Fling at the Farm Shop this Sunday, Oct. 2. The family-friendly event goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features local vendors, live music from Dallin Puzey, heirloom pumpkins, hand-tied bouquets, coffee, treats and more.
PATERSON, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Maria Hernandez Passes Away at 62

Maria de la Luz Rodriguez Hernandez died on Sept. 28, 2022 at her home in Boardman at the age of 62. She was born on July 26, 1960 in Salem. A family celebration will be held. Please share memories of Maria with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston...
BOARDMAN, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony set for Thursday for First Coast Security

The Hermiston Chamber of Commerce and the Boardman Chamber of Commerce will co-host a ribbon-cutting celebration for First Coast Security this Thursday, Sept. 29. All are invited to the event from 2 to 3 p.m. at 115 W. Hermiston Ave., Suite 240. For more information, contact the Hermiston chamber at 541-567-6151 or info@hermistonchamber.com.
northeastoregonnow.com

Marilyn Pourier Passes Away at 67

Marilyn F. Pourier died on Aug. 28, 2022 at her home in Irrigon at the age of 67. She was born on July 5, 1955 in Igloo, S.D. In 1963 the family moved to Umatilla, and she graduated from Riverside High School in the class of 1973. Marilyn married her high school sweetheart, Steve Acock, and they had two daughters, Kris and Falon. They later divorced after 30 years of marriage, however reconciled without remarrying.
IRRIGON, OR
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities Police to Host HUGE Hiring Event October 12th in Richland

Like other businesses, local law enforcement agencies are looking to hire employees. The event will be held at the Richland Public Library, in the Doris Roberts Gallery, at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, Washington State Patrol, and several more agencies will be present for the safety hiring event.
RICHLAND, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Ernie Chrisman Passes Away at 85

Ernest M. “Ernie” Chrisman of Hermiston died on Sept. 27, 2022 in Boise, Idaho at the age of 85. He was born on June 11, 1937 in Spring Fork, Mo. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
HERMISTON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Umatilla Electric Takes Home Overall Excellence in Communications Award

Umatilla Electric Cooperative was awarded the Northwest Public Power Association’s Overall Excellence in Communications Award on Sept. 21 during the 29th Annual Northwest Innovations in Communications Conference. This award is given to an organization that judges determine had the best overall communications effort in the prior year, regardless of...
UMATILLA, OR
97 Rock

If You Want to Go Frog-Seeing, These are the Best Tri-Cities Spots

In my family, we have several animal lovers. My wife would bring home every cat, dog, frog, turtle, hamster, hedgehog, and guinea pig she found if she could. My daughter is very much like her mother, often going animal searching with her. My little one tells me animal facts all the time and loves going on animal adventures just like her heroes, the Kratt brothers.
TRI-CITIES, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Alder/Poplar reconstruction update

WALLA WALLA – The reconstruction of Alder and Poplar streets from Merriam Street to South Fifth Avenue continues to move toward completion. When the two projects are finished, the three traffic signals at the intersections of Alder/Park, Alder/Palouse, and Poplar/Palouse, will have been removed and replaced with roundabouts. Other improvements include replaced water, sewer, and storm systems, added bicycle lanes, street lighting, and pedestrian accessibility and safety improvements.
WALLA WALLA, WA
pnwag.net

Horseshoe Pack Blamed For Weekend Depredation

Northeast Oregon has been very active with wolf depredations and possible depredations throughout the month. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crews were call to the Meacham area of Umatilla County Friday, after a livestock producer found the carcass of a 600 pound, eight-month-old calf in a 4,000-acre private land pasture. Investigators said the carcass was partially consumed. It was estimated that the calf died less than 24 hours prior to the investigation.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

UEC & Sunshine: A Partnership for Student Empowerment

The Hermiston School District has energized a 20-kilowatt solar array at its Loma Vista Elementary School in Umatilla Electric Cooperative’s (UEC) service territory. In 2019, the Hermiston School District passed a school bond allowing for many site improvements, including the rebuilding of an existing elementary school and adding a new elementary school, Loma Vista.
HERMISTON, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Bomb squad en route to Walla Walla Police Department over mysterious package

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — If you were planning on visiting the Walla Walla Police Department on Friday morning, you’ll have to adjust your plans. The entire department was shut down around 8:00 a.m. due to a mysterious package. According to a notice from the Walla Walla Police Department PIO, the package was located at the front of the facility’s public...
WALLA WALLA, WA

