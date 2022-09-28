"I earn my own money but I let my boyfriend pay for everything"

A woman who believes in "being provided for" has caused a stir by allowing her partner to pay 100 per cent of their bills and holidays and also calls him "an investment."

27-year-old Hannah Chan wanted someone who could provide for her after finding herself on too many dates with men 'non-assertive men' who 'wouldn't take the lead' and was actually searching for someone who "dominate" and provide for her.

Fortunately for her, she met 22-year-old Ed Reay from Vancouver, Canada in May 2021 and the pair soon realised that their values aligned. After Ed flew to meet Hannah in July 2021 they soon fell in love and upped sticks and moved to London in September of the same year.

As their relationship developed, Ed soon began to take over all the financial responsibilities and now pays for everything including bills, holidays and even dates. What does he get in return? Smoothies and housework.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Hannah "gives value back" by looking after the house and "making him feel relaxed and supported". Hannah, a business consultant, from Canary Wharf, London, said: “I started to realise that in a relationship I didn’t want to be the dominant one and I wanted someone who could provide for me.

“Before I had always viewed my business success and money I earnt as my value in dating, but I realised I didn’t want that. After meeting Ed, he told me he wanted to provide for me.

“We have a 100/100 relationship - he provides financially, and I give him 100 per cent when it comes to support and love and little things like bringing him a smoothie after a stressful day. There is no right and wrong in dating, the most important thing is that your values align between you and your partner for what you want in a relationship.”

Ed reached out to Hannah after seeing her on a client's website in May 2021. The pair instantly hit it off and he booked a flight two weeks to come and visit her in London. Hannah was quick to work out that Ed wanted to be a provider in a relationship - and that their values aligned.

“It naturally came up that he wanted to be someone who could provide,” she said. So, it was perfect. At the beginning, he would just pay for dates, and then he started paying for me to get my nails done and now he covers our rent and bills. My value comes from supporting him and balancing the masculine energy.”

Hannah is also responsible for managing the house, so that Ed doesn’t have to worry about it. “I’ll sort the cleaner and do the cooking and food shopping,” she said. "Ed doesn’t value money the most - he values being supported and cared for. But Ed makes most of our plans and now sorts and pays for our holidays. He thinks of me as an investment as I’ve supported him, and it’s meant he now makes three times what he used to earn.”

Hannah now realises that there is more to her than how much money she makes and has now found balance in working hard in business and still enjoying her life.

“I work about three hours a day because I still love what I do,” she said. "I choose to work and in the past, I used to see being successful in my business as what defined me.

“Now it doesn’t, and I do it because I genuinely love it. Money shouldn’t be an indication of what someone brings to a relationship. Ed supports us financially, but I equally bring value to our relationship. It’s about what the money represents. There’s no right and wrong in dating and what you want in a relationship. Some want a 50/50 relationship, but Ed and I like the dynamic we have. It works for us.”

Ed said: "Being a provider gives me a sense of responsibility and gives life meaning. I love being able to spoil someone I love but you don't need to have lots of money to do that. In our relationship I see it as the man's job to provide the house and the woman's to make the home. Hannah is amazing at encouraging me of my goals and keeps me on track to making me a better person. She pushes me to give us the kind of life we both want."



SWNS reporting by Emma Dunn

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.