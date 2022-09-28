ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie County, IA

Guthrie County Supervisors approve payroll change notice for Attorney’s Office employee

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsscK_0iDb5TYU00

(Guthrie Co) The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors held a discussion on the payroll change notice for Attorney’s Office employee Dana Minteer.

Attorney Brenna Bird had told one of the Supervisors that she needs the help to keep her office going.

Supervisors Chairman Mike Dickson said he was not in favor of this.

The Supervisors ultimately voted 4 to 1 to approve the payroll change notice.

The Supervisors also approved the Emergency Management Office Lease Agreement.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors hear from City of Minden on projects and needs

(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday heard from the City of Minden on their current projects and needs. Minden Mayor Kevin Zimmerman said a few of the major projects they have done in town include the lagoon project, a new water tower, and updating most of the water system; they looped the whole town with eight-inch PVC. Zimmerman then spoke about some of the things they need funding for.
MINDEN, IA
Western Iowa Today

IT Director hired in Audubon County

(Audubon) The Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved a hiring resolution on Tuesday for a full-time IT Director. Benjamin Linde comes from Carroll County where he was an IT Assistant. Here’s Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen. “He’s a very qualified person. We actually interviewed two very qualified people and had to choose between the two. It kind of came down to proximity. He lives in Manning and won’t have to move. We had a good rapport with him and I think this is going to be a really good hire.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve courthouse use for National Adoption Day Celebration

(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a request to use the Courthouse for the National Adoption Day Celebration on Saturday, November 19th. Judge Kathleen Kilnoski presented the request. She said the National Celebration of Adoption Day started in California and Pottawattamie County has embraced it.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers

As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guthrie County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
County
Guthrie County, IA
Radio Iowa

Officials in 44 Iowa counties weigh in on carbon pipelines

Officials in 44 Iowa counties have now taken action to express concerns about the three proposed carbon pipelines. In the past week, the Adair and Floyd County Boards of Supervisors have sent letters to state regulators. Floyd County Supervisor Linda Tjaden says the proposed Summit and Navigator pipeline routes pass through Floyd County.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
who13.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Office requests help locating missing 16-year-old

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female. Izabella Benavidez, 16, was last seen near the Motel 6 by I-80 and NE 14th Street on September 3 wearing a red tank top, gray shorts and black Nike tennis shoes. Benavidez is 5 foot 2 inches, 126 lbs. and has brown hair and eyes. She also has tattoos on each thigh that say “trust” and “none” and “999” on her middle finger.
POLK COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll#Emergency Management
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 20-year-old Cody Alan Lynn Robertson of Creston on Wednesday at 302 N. Pine Street for Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. Officers transported Robertson to the Union County Jail, where he posted the $1,000 cash bond.
CRESTON, IA
who13.com

Body of man who drowned in Madison County pond found

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The body of an adult man who drowned in a pond was recovered Thursday afternoon. At around 12:30 p.m. Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning at a pond located near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County.
Western Iowa Today

Woman’s Body, Car Recovered From Crawford County Pond

(Denison, IA) — Authorities in Crawford County say a woman’s body and her car have been recovered from a pond in Deloit. Deputies responded to a call Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a-m. KCCI/TV reports that they determined a car had driven into Riggleman’s Pond behind a house. When the car was pulled out of the water the body of 26-year-old Randi Lynn Heiman was found inside. An autopsy will be conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Radio Iowa

Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell

Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
RANDALL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School Board approves Settlement Draft Agreement Stemming from Atlantic Middle School Fire

(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board approved the release and settlement draft agreement centered around the 2021 Atlantic Middle School Fire. Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber said the agreement the board has access to, which is not a public record, was part of a motion filed with the Atlantic Community School Districts’ name on it.
ATLANTIC, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines men face drug charges after bad turn at Jordan Creek

Two Des Moines men were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night near the Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines after they allegedly turned left at a no-left-turn sign. Herschel Thomas Davis, 69, of 1120 Geil Ave., Des Moines, was charged with controlled substance violation, tax stamp violation and driving while barred.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Teen Appeals Court Order To Pay $150K Restitution To Man’s Family

(Des Moines, IA) — An Iowa teen is appealing a court order to pay 150-thousand dollars in restitution to the family of the man she killed. Seventeen-year-old Pieper Lewis says Zachary Brooks raped and trafficked her before he was killed. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than 560-thousand dollars for the teenager. KCRG/TV reports that Lewis’ attorneys argue the restitution for Brooks’ family is an “illegal sentence.” Lewis has pleaded guilty to charges she killed Brooks two years ago in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ankeny Woman Charged With Writing Checks To Herself From Ex-Husband’s Account

(Ankeny, IA) — A 62-year-old Ankeny woman is charged with writing checks to herself from her former husband’s bank account. Karen Jordan faces two counts of dependent adult abuse-exploitation for allegedly writing the checks. One was written in June and the second in July. Jordan’s ex-husband was found wandering around downtown Des Moines in April and has been in the V-A hospital since. A criminal complaint says the man wasn’t able to sign his name or make financial decisions while in the hospital.
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports seven arrests. On September 27th, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joanna Seagler, 34, of Massena, on a warrant for Harassment 3rd Degree. Seagler was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held. On September 24th,...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa woman charged in bathtub drowning death of infant son

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman has been charged with child endangerment leading to death in the June drowning of her 9-month-old son. Television station WHO 13 reports that 31-year-old Twyla Schiebel was arrested Friday on the charge and taken to Polk County Jail. Police say Schiebel left the infant in a seat without a a safety belt in a bathtub and left the bathroom to read a book to her other son. When she returned, the baby was lying on his back with his face under water. The baby was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Schiebel appeared in court Friday, where her bond was set at $25,000. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 10.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Woman raises sewage, vandalism concerns at mobile home park

ANKENY, Iowa — Oakwood Heights mobile home park is just east of the Ankeny airport. One of the residents who lives there says she is fed up. “It’s disgusting," Sammi Thurman-Turner said. That's how she describes her mobile home and the sewage issues she has suffered through for the past few years.
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy