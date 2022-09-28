Guthrie County Supervisors approve payroll change notice for Attorney’s Office employee

(Guthrie Co) The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors held a discussion on the payroll change notice for Attorney’s Office employee Dana Minteer.

Attorney Brenna Bird had told one of the Supervisors that she needs the help to keep her office going.

Supervisors Chairman Mike Dickson said he was not in favor of this.

The Supervisors ultimately voted 4 to 1 to approve the payroll change notice.

The Supervisors also approved the Emergency Management Office Lease Agreement.