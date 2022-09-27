ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
todayswomannow.com

We See You, Sis: Nannette Dix

Sponsored by: Lean Into Louisville | 527 W. Jefferson Street, Louisville, KY 40202 | Phone: (502) 836-3016 | nannette.dix@louisvilleky.gov | Website: LeanIntoLouisville.org. Nannette Dix jokes that she’s a bootleg therapist. But her responsibilities as the program manager of Louisville Metro Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods’ Trauma Resilient Community (TRC) Initiative are serious — and her work changes the lives of Louisvillians in need every day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Norton Healthcare lists mask mandate following CDC guideline changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare lifted its mask requirement at all facilities following updates to masking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Masks are now optional for all employees, patients and visitors, a Norton Healthcare spokeswoman confirmed on Friday. Following CDC guidelines, employees must wear...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LIHEAP early registration appointments can now be scheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Appointments can be scheduled now for LIHEAP early registration for older adults or individuals with a disability on a fixed income. Early registration will soon be available for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Fall Subsidy Component, which is being offered by the Louisville Metro Resilience and Community Services.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
todayswomannow.com

We See You, Sis: Cristina Cortez

Sponsored by: Rosa Jade Jewelry | Louisville, KY | Phone: (502) 523-0892 | cristina@rosajadejewelry.com | Website: RosaJadeJewelry.com. Cristina Cortez’s jewelry business, Rosa Jade Jewelry, is the result of a long-time goal that was several years in the making. “This little dream of mine has been in progress for six years,” she says, adding that she has always enjoyed designing her own jewelry. But it was her father’s suggestion that she make jewelry out of tagua, a type of nut that grows in palm trees prevalent in their native country, Ecuador, that turned her DIY passion into a full-fledged business.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Shelbyville, KY
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Doctors see new spike in cases of childhood virus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors are monitoring an unusual spike in cases of a potentially serious childhood virus. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infects almost all young children by the time they reach their second birthday. Symptoms include runny nose, cough and sometimes a fever, much like a common cold. Most...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Salt Crystals#Healthcare System#Medical Services#General Health#Lsc#Louisville Salt Cave#Himalayan
Money

Jeffersonville, Indiana

Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
US News and World Report

The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci to receive Lifetime Achievement Award in Kentucky

Dr. Anthony Fauci will be one of several recipients at this year's Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards in Louisville, Kentucky. Dr. Fauci will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ali Center in Louisville as part of the ninth Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards on Nov. 5. According to the Ali Center's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Against the Grain closing downtown Louisville sandwich shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium permanently closed its doors in Downtown Louisville this week, but there’s still a way for customers to get its sandwiches,according to Louisville Business First. The sandwich shop posted on its Instagram Monday, sharing that it was closing its...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Belle of Louisville hosting several fall, Halloween cruises in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is getting ready to set sail on some special fall cruises. There will be several themes to the cruises. The first will explore the Ohio River's connection to the Underground Railroad. From 4-5 p.m. on Oct. 8, guests will board the Mary M. Miller to learn about the role the river played in getting enslaved people to freedom. Tickets cost $10 for adults and seniors, $5 for children age 5-14, and free for kids age 4 and under.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

10 Upcoming Events In Louisville You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people  flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink and be merry. This Wednesday, three bands — Houseplant at 6 p.m., Hot Brown Smackdown at 7:30 p.m. and Yonder Mountain String Band at 9 p.m. — will bring an interesting mix of bluegrass and psychedelic rock to the waterfront. Unfortunately, with the arrival of colder temperatures comes the end of the series for this year, and this is the last Waterfront Wednesday of 2022. Don’t miss it.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Inside Indiana Business

Med tech startup expanding in New Albany

A medical technology company in New Albany is growing. RxLightning, which has developed a software platform to streamline the specialty medication enrollment process, says it will expand its headquarters in the city’s downtown and create up to 175 jobs over the next several years. RxLightning is investing more than...
NEW ALBANY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy