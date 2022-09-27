Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
Related
todayswomannow.com
We See You, Sis: Nannette Dix
Sponsored by: Lean Into Louisville | 527 W. Jefferson Street, Louisville, KY 40202 | Phone: (502) 836-3016 | nannette.dix@louisvilleky.gov | Website: LeanIntoLouisville.org. Nannette Dix jokes that she’s a bootleg therapist. But her responsibilities as the program manager of Louisville Metro Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods’ Trauma Resilient Community (TRC) Initiative are serious — and her work changes the lives of Louisvillians in need every day.
Wave 3
Norton Healthcare lists mask mandate following CDC guideline changes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare lifted its mask requirement at all facilities following updates to masking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Masks are now optional for all employees, patients and visitors, a Norton Healthcare spokeswoman confirmed on Friday. Following CDC guidelines, employees must wear...
Wave 3
LIHEAP early registration appointments can now be scheduled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Appointments can be scheduled now for LIHEAP early registration for older adults or individuals with a disability on a fixed income. Early registration will soon be available for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Fall Subsidy Component, which is being offered by the Louisville Metro Resilience and Community Services.
todayswomannow.com
We See You, Sis: Cristina Cortez
Sponsored by: Rosa Jade Jewelry | Louisville, KY | Phone: (502) 523-0892 | cristina@rosajadejewelry.com | Website: RosaJadeJewelry.com. Cristina Cortez’s jewelry business, Rosa Jade Jewelry, is the result of a long-time goal that was several years in the making. “This little dream of mine has been in progress for six years,” she says, adding that she has always enjoyed designing her own jewelry. But it was her father’s suggestion that she make jewelry out of tagua, a type of nut that grows in palm trees prevalent in their native country, Ecuador, that turned her DIY passion into a full-fledged business.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Doctors see new spike in cases of childhood virus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors are monitoring an unusual spike in cases of a potentially serious childhood virus. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infects almost all young children by the time they reach their second birthday. Symptoms include runny nose, cough and sometimes a fever, much like a common cold. Most...
WLKY.com
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
wdrb.com
Louisville nurse wins brand new car for donating blood with Kentucky Blood Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is driving a new car for rolling up her sleeves to donate blood. Sharon Jones won a brand new 2022 Toyota Rav4 in the Kentucky Blood Center's Summer Getaway Giveaway contest. Even with the new ride, the semi-retired nurse said it's not about...
wdrb.com
Goodwill of Kentucky opens the state's first high school for adults
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill of Kentucky opened the state's first high school for adults on Wednesday. The tuition-free Excel Center is now open for adults on Preston Highway, near Fern Valley Road. Anyone 18 or older who dropped out of high school can apply to the Excel Center to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
WLKY.com
Beloved Louisville Zoo gorilla recovering after surgery on abdominal mass
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A gorilla at the Louisville Zoo is recovering after surgery to remove an abdominal mass. The zoo shared the news Thursday about the "world-famous" silverback gorilla Jelani, who zoogoers know as an animal who likes to interact with guests and their devices. They said the 25-year-old...
WTVQ
Horses in critical condition after lodging with trainer for months
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A national equestrian in Lexington says two of her horses were nearly starved to death by a trainer after she sent them to be saddle broken while she was competing abroad. “It’s just killed me, you know, it’s just killed me,” says Leslie Berndl....
Jeffersonville, Indiana
Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
wevv.com
Dr. Anthony Fauci to receive Lifetime Achievement Award in Kentucky
Dr. Anthony Fauci will be one of several recipients at this year's Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards in Louisville, Kentucky. Dr. Fauci will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ali Center in Louisville as part of the ninth Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards on Nov. 5. According to the Ali Center's...
WLKY.com
Against the Grain closing downtown Louisville sandwich shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium permanently closed its doors in Downtown Louisville this week, but there’s still a way for customers to get its sandwiches,according to Louisville Business First. The sandwich shop posted on its Instagram Monday, sharing that it was closing its...
wdrb.com
Belle of Louisville hosting several fall, Halloween cruises in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is getting ready to set sail on some special fall cruises. There will be several themes to the cruises. The first will explore the Ohio River's connection to the Underground Railroad. From 4-5 p.m. on Oct. 8, guests will board the Mary M. Miller to learn about the role the river played in getting enslaved people to freedom. Tickets cost $10 for adults and seniors, $5 for children age 5-14, and free for kids age 4 and under.
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Tower abruptly cancels all indoor events, weddings for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All indoor events and weddings at the Louisville Water Tower have been canceled for 2023, according to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company. Kelley Dearing Smith said the decision was made to cancel the event space rentals after the $6.2 million renovation currently underway at...
leoweekly.com
10 Upcoming Events In Louisville You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink and be merry. This Wednesday, three bands — Houseplant at 6 p.m., Hot Brown Smackdown at 7:30 p.m. and Yonder Mountain String Band at 9 p.m. — will bring an interesting mix of bluegrass and psychedelic rock to the waterfront. Unfortunately, with the arrival of colder temperatures comes the end of the series for this year, and this is the last Waterfront Wednesday of 2022. Don’t miss it.
WLKY.com
Church in east Louisville holding diaper drive Wednesday to help those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saint Bernadette Church wants to help relieve the need for diapers on Louisville's low-income and impoverished families. To do so, they're asking the community to come out and support their "Stuff the Truck" event for Diaper Need Awareness Week. The event will be taking place Wednesday...
Inside Indiana Business
Med tech startup expanding in New Albany
A medical technology company in New Albany is growing. RxLightning, which has developed a software platform to streamline the specialty medication enrollment process, says it will expand its headquarters in the city’s downtown and create up to 175 jobs over the next several years. RxLightning is investing more than...
Comments / 0