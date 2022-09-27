Season Preview: Jackson State Men’s Basketball Team
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson States men’s basketball coach Mo Williams held his first preseason media session on Tuesday.
Williams discussed the Tigers roster that has 10 new player on it.
The 1st year head coach also spoke about coaching in his hometown.
Williams is a Murrah High School graduate.Close
