Mize, MS

Mize’s Football Team Remembers Coach Bynum

By Blake Levine
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

MIZE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A year later the Mize football team remembers Steve Bynum.

Coach Bynum died on September 23rd 2021 due COVID.

Bynum was just starting as the head football coach for the Bulldogs.

A year later the team still remembers Bynum for his commitment to them and his love for the school.

Matt Maddox has now taken over the program and he uses Bynum techniques of coaching to this day.

