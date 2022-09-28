ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Detroit starts home repair program, opens applications for second phase

The City of Detroit kicked off Friday the first phase of Renew Detroit, a $45 million program that will pay for home repairs for 2,000 low-income senior citizens and disabled Detroit residents. The first 200 roof replacements are expected to be complete this fall, officials said. The kick-off comes as...
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

$45 million Detroit roof repair fund opens applications Saturday

New home repair applications in the city of Detroit will open Saturday, the second phase of a $45 million program to fix roofs and help with other improvements. The program, which will pay to fix about 2,000 roofs, is expected to fix its first 200 roofs this fall. The first repairs began last week after the Detroit City Council approved $2.9 million this summer for the first set of houses to begin the process. The work is expected to continue through 2024 for round one repairs and go until 2026 for applicants in the second go-round.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Bets on Big 3 Casinos' "City Wagering Tax" to Stay Afloat

Since the Racing Act of 1933 that authorized horse track racing, Michigan has a long history with the legalization of gambling to leverage a cash-flow heavy industry to support sustainable economic growth. In 1996, Michigan voters approved Proposal E authorizing three licensed casinos to be built in Detroit. The ballot...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Instawork Economic Research

These industries are creating the most jobs in Detroit

Recent changes in the Detroit area's labor market have been among the most dramatic in the United States. Once a case study in post-industrial decline and urban decay, the region has been revitalized by a tech-driven renaissance. Big companies like Apple and Amazon have been investing in the area, sensing the potential for a tech nexus with much lower costs than Silicon Valley.
DETROIT, MI
planetdetroit.org

Detroit's new parks plan focuses on neighborhood access

The city’s plan aims to bring greenspace to within a 10-minute walk of more Detroiters over the next decade. City parks are an essential part of life for Cornerstone Village resident Chrysantha Norwood and her family. She often visits parks with her 7-year-old niece, Skylar, who she describes as “a park fan.”
DETROIT, MI
Instawork

How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in Detroit

As the birthplace of the automobile, Detroit is no stranger to the positive changes that innovative technology can bring. While inflation is keeping the cost of everything from groceries to gas at record highs, Detroit’s minimum wage has remained at just $9.87 per hour. Since courts recently paused a hike in the local hourly rate until at least February 2023, that rate will remain unchanged for some time.
DETROIT, MI
multihousingnews.com

Jonathan Rose Acquires 2 Senior Communities in Greater Detroit

The affordable assets changed hands for a combined $16.2 million. Jonathan Rose Cos. has acquired two affordable senior housing communities totaling 393 units—Lakeland Place Apartments and Bowin Place Apartments—in Detroit, for a combined $16.2 million. Capital One provided FHA 223(f) financing for both communities. Rose Community Management will manage the assets and Rose Community Builders will be in charge of the upcoming renovation process at both properties.
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

Whitmer appoints Ali Alhashemi, "Barber Al", to state's Board of Barber Examiners

DEARBORN — Gov. Whitmer has appointed Dearborn resident and well known entrepreneur Ali Alhashemi, also known as “Barber Al”, to the state’s Board of Barber Examiners. The Board regulates the services of barbers, barber students, barber colleges, barber instructors, student instructors and barbershops in Michigan. The Board consists of nine members, six barbers and three public members, each serving four-year terms.
DEARBORN, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit-Based Developers Celebrate Grand Opening of Woodward West in Midtown

Detroit-led and Black-developer backed, Midtown’s latest apartment development building has a lot to celebrate its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in late September with Mayor Duggan and other city officials, including City Council President Mary Sheffield (D-5) and Councilman James Tate (D-1). “We believe that as Detroit continues its...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Chick-fil-A to open in Southfield

Chick-fil-A announced its newest location in Southfield on Thursday. The new Southfield location at 28588 Telegraph Road is part of a trio of stores announced earlier this summer and are set for fall openings. Other locations soon to open are in Livonia and Monroe. ...
SOUTHFIELD, MI

Community Policy