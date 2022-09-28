Read full article on original website
New round of Detroit roof, window repair program opens Oct. 1
The second round of a city home repair program, slated to help 1,000 Detroiters with window or roof work, kicks off Saturday and runs through the end of October. The Renew Detroit program, funded by $45 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars, covers home repairs for 2,000 low-income seniors and Detroiters with disabilities.
Detroit News
Detroit starts home repair program, opens applications for second phase
The City of Detroit kicked off Friday the first phase of Renew Detroit, a $45 million program that will pay for home repairs for 2,000 low-income senior citizens and disabled Detroit residents. The first 200 roof replacements are expected to be complete this fall, officials said. The kick-off comes as...
Crain's Detroit Business
$45 million Detroit roof repair fund opens applications Saturday
New home repair applications in the city of Detroit will open Saturday, the second phase of a $45 million program to fix roofs and help with other improvements. The program, which will pay to fix about 2,000 roofs, is expected to fix its first 200 roofs this fall. The first repairs began last week after the Detroit City Council approved $2.9 million this summer for the first set of houses to begin the process. The work is expected to continue through 2024 for round one repairs and go until 2026 for applicants in the second go-round.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Bets on Big 3 Casinos’ “City Wagering Tax” to Stay Afloat
Since the Racing Act of 1933 that authorized horse track racing, Michigan has a long history with the legalization of gambling to leverage a cash-flow heavy industry to support sustainable economic growth. In 1996, Michigan voters approved Proposal E authorizing three licensed casinos to be built in Detroit. The ballot...
These industries are creating the most jobs in Detroit
Recent changes in the Detroit area's labor market have been among the most dramatic in the United States. Once a case study in post-industrial decline and urban decay, the region has been revitalized by a tech-driven renaissance. Big companies like Apple and Amazon have been investing in the area, sensing the potential for a tech nexus with much lower costs than Silicon Valley.
Crain's Detroit Business
Union deal would raise Detroit police starting salaries by $10,000 amid 300 vacancies
City officials have reached an agreement with Detroit's police unions that will increase starting salaries by $10,000 to make the department more competitive with other metro Detroit agencies. Want the. competitive edge?. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
Lawsuit: Detroit pot ordinance gives unfair preference to longtime city residents
A prospective Detroit marijuana business owner and a cannabis company with several medical marijuana dispensaries in Detroit have filed a lawsuit against the city over its recreational marijuana ordinance. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, said the ordinance gives an unfair...
planetdetroit.org
Detroit’s new parks plan focuses on neighborhood access
The city’s plan aims to bring greenspace to within a 10-minute walk of more Detroiters over the next decade. City parks are an essential part of life for Cornerstone Village resident Chrysantha Norwood and her family. She often visits parks with her 7-year-old niece, Skylar, who she describes as “a park fan.”
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in Detroit
As the birthplace of the automobile, Detroit is no stranger to the positive changes that innovative technology can bring. While inflation is keeping the cost of everything from groceries to gas at record highs, Detroit’s minimum wage has remained at just $9.87 per hour. Since courts recently paused a hike in the local hourly rate until at least February 2023, that rate will remain unchanged for some time.
New housing vouchers awarded to Michigan as fair-market rent climbs
Michigan is getting a chunk of federal housing vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Michigan public housing agencies 511 vouchers valued at $4.4 million. Housing choice vouchers provide rent subsidies for people who have low-incomes and live in privately owned homes and apartments. Federal officials doled...
multihousingnews.com
Jonathan Rose Acquires 2 Senior Communities in Greater Detroit
The affordable assets changed hands for a combined $16.2 million. Jonathan Rose Cos. has acquired two affordable senior housing communities totaling 393 units—Lakeland Place Apartments and Bowin Place Apartments—in Detroit, for a combined $16.2 million. Capital One provided FHA 223(f) financing for both communities. Rose Community Management will manage the assets and Rose Community Builders will be in charge of the upcoming renovation process at both properties.
Crain's Detroit Business
Detroit Economic Club will host Dixon, Whitmer at candidate event
The Detroit Economic Club will host a pre-election event with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and challenger Tudor Dixon. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
Hair Wars Detroit 2022 Presented Dazzling Auto-Themed Hairpieces
After a three-year pause, the hair-raising show roared back to the runway with a “Hair Stars & Hot Cars” theme The post Hair Wars Detroit 2022 Presented Dazzling Auto-Themed Hairpieces appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Arab American News
Whitmer appoints Ali Alhashemi, “Barber Al”, to state’s Board of Barber Examiners
DEARBORN — Gov. Whitmer has appointed Dearborn resident and well known entrepreneur Ali Alhashemi, also known as “Barber Al”, to the state’s Board of Barber Examiners. The Board regulates the services of barbers, barber students, barber colleges, barber instructors, student instructors and barbershops in Michigan. The Board consists of nine members, six barbers and three public members, each serving four-year terms.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit-Based Developers Celebrate Grand Opening of Woodward West in Midtown
Detroit-led and Black-developer backed, Midtown’s latest apartment development building has a lot to celebrate its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in late September with Mayor Duggan and other city officials, including City Council President Mary Sheffield (D-5) and Councilman James Tate (D-1). “We believe that as Detroit continues its...
Detroit News
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
Chick-fil-A to open in Southfield
Chick-fil-A announced its newest location in Southfield on Thursday. The new Southfield location at 28588 Telegraph Road is part of a trio of stores announced earlier this summer and are set for fall openings. Other locations soon to open are in Livonia and Monroe. ...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
fox2detroit.com
Train headed to Detroit derails in Warren, could take days to clear
A train was on its way to Detroit on Thursday morning when it derailed in Warren. People are asked to avoid the area of Schoenherr and Stephens for the cleanup, which could take days.
