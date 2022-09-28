ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Intel Arc A770 Is Finally Coming Out for Real This Time; Nvidia DLSS Competitor, Intel XeSS Super Scaling Tech Launched

By Sanchay Saksena
IGN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Nvidia explains what you need to know about RTX 4000 GPU power demands

No, you don’t need a new power supply – but make sure you have the requisite wattage of course. Nvidia has clarified the situation around its RTX 4000 graphics cards and their demands on the power supply front, after what Team Green described as an “uptick in questions” regarding compatibility with the incoming next-gen GPUs.
COMPUTERS
techunwrapped.com

Intel again breaks the market with its processors

Although what interests us from the outset is performance and it should be noted that the company co-founded by Gordon Moore has not talked this time about performance improvements through the IPC, but rather has focused on other areas of the processor with such power to boot. a 15% more single-threaded and 41% multi-threaded performance over the previous generation. In a comparison it is understood that it is model by model.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Gpu#Tech#Graphics Hardware#The Intel Arc#Dlss#Xe Hpg#Tsmc N6#Lithography#Render Slices#Ray Tracing Units#Intel Xmx Engines#Xe Vector Engines#Tbp#Gb#Adaptive Sync
TechRadar

More Intel Arc GPUs get confirmed prices, and Nvidia should be worried

Intel is pushing ahead with its planned launch for the Intel Arc A7 desktop graphics cards, confirming pricing for the Arc A750 and A770 Limited Edition (LE), having already confirmed the price and release date for the regular A770. While the latter card sits in the middle at $329, the...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The best 4K gaming laptops for 2022

The best 4K gaming laptops offer comparable performance to high-end desktops, with powerful CPUs and graphics cards that can deliver high frame rates and detail settings on gorgeous, high-fidelity displays. If you just want to watch 4K movies on your laptop, you can get away with a standard 4K laptop, but if you want to play games at this kind of detail, you need one of the best 4K gaming laptops.
COMPUTERS
IGN

Intel’s Arc A770 Gets $329 Price Tag and October Release Date

Over a year after Intel announced it would begin making graphics cards and delays, the CPU maker has officially announced that it will enter the desktop GPU market next month with its Arc A770 graphics card. Intel's Arc A770 features 16GB of GDDR6 memory, 32 Xe cores, a 21000MHz clock,...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Android Headlines

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Coming With "Greatly Improved" GPU, NPU & ISP

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is right around the corner, and a well-known tipster just shared more information about the chip. Ice Universe claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is coming with “greatly improved” GPU, NPU, and ISP. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will deliver “greatly improved”...
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Alienware's Aurora R15 offers improved cooling and the latest Intel and NVIDIA components

With the latest GPUs and CPUs from NVIDIA and Intel making their way to consumers, Alienware is updating its Aurora desktop to take advantage of those components. The new Aurora R15 is one of the first pre-built systems to come with a GeForce RTX 4090 option, but even if you don’t go for NVIDIA’s new flagship, the R15 looks to address one of the main flaws of its predecessor.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Intel claims its Arc A770 and A750 GPUs will outperform NVIDIA's mid-range RTX 3060

The A750 will start at $289 and, like the A770, arrive on October 12th. Ahead of bringing its to everyone in a couple of weeks, has revealed more details about what to expect from the graphics cards in terms of specs and performance. The A770, , will have 32 Xe cores, 32 ray-tracing units and a 2,100MHz graphics clock. In terms of RAM, it comes in 8GB and 16GB configurations, with up to 512 Gb/s and 560 Gb/s of memory bandwidth, respectively.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today

If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
COMPUTERS
knowtechie.com

Intel and Samsung show off new ‘slidable’ display prototype

It looks like Samsung and Intel have moved from foldable PC displays into a new realm of ‘slideable’ displays. The company’s shared a look at their new slidable display prototype at yesterday’s Intel Innovation keynote. Samsung Display CEO JS Choi joined Intel on stage to share...
TECHNOLOGY
daystech.org

Intel Unison brings cross-platform collaboration between Windows 11, Android and iOS

Alongside asserting its Intel thirteenth gen “Raptor Lake” desktop CPUs yesterday, Intel additionally launched a brand new software program software meant to assist your telephone and PC join, share information and handle notifications, messages and calls. Intel Unison will probably be supported on thirteenth gen units and sure laptops with Intel Evo twelfth Gen CPUs although because it stands it could solely work on upcoming units.
SOFTWARE
notebookcheck.net

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D get a tentative release date via leaked roadmap

The supposed "previous generation" AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D decimated flagships from Zen 4 and Raptor Lake in gaming. AMD has at least two more 3D V-Cache processors in the pipeline, namely the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D. A previous leak speculated that they would offer a 30% performance uplift over their non-X3D counterparts. Those waiting for the processors will be pleased to know that they finally have a tentative release date.
COMPUTERS
hypebeast.com

Alienware's Aurora R15 Desktop Features Latest GPUs and CPUs From NVIDIA and Intel

For the latest installment of its Aurora flagship desktop offering, Dell‘s Alienware line has now unveiled the “Aurora R15.” Building on the Legend 2.0 case design introduced with the Aurora R14 last year, the upcoming release can be configured with liquid cooling and comes with a 240mm radiator for improved cooling performance. Intel’s latest 13th-generation CPU outfitted in the pre-built system also features five 120mm chassis fans. While staying five degrees celsius cooler, the unit allows for more power output to the CPU for greater performance.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

HP Omen gaming laptops and PCs have massive price cuts today

If you’re looking for great gaming PC deals, HP is having some surprise sales on both laptops and desktop PCs. While there are quite a few, we’ve collected these two as the best in each category so that you don’t have to go through potentially dozens of listings.
COMPUTERS
techunwrapped.com

GeForce RTX 40, when the hardware pushes the software

A week has passed since the presentation of the GeForce RTX 40, the new generation of NVIDIA graphics cards q, of which we have since told you in detail about this evolutionary leap, as well as the particularities of AD102, the GPU responsible of that performance beast called GeForce RTX 4090. A lot of interesting information that, however, still needs more data that goes beyond specifications, so that we can fully assess what this evolutionary leap means in what is referred to to performance.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy