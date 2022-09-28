Intel Arc A770 Is Finally Coming Out for Real This Time; Nvidia DLSS Competitor, Intel XeSS Super Scaling Tech Launched

Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Nvidia explains what you need to know about RTX 4000 GPU power demands
No, you don’t need a new power supply – but make sure you have the requisite wattage of course. Nvidia has clarified the situation around its RTX 4000 graphics cards and their demands on the power supply front, after what Team Green described as an “uptick in questions” regarding compatibility with the incoming next-gen GPUs.
Intel Raptor Lake CPUs will launch October 20 with prices largely to match 12th Gen
Intel's Core i9 13900K will square off against AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X next month.
AMD Ryzen 7950X CPU is already breaking records, and without exotic cooling
AMD’s incoming Zen 4 flagship has already broken CPU world records using standard liquid cooling, outperforming previous records that have used exotic cooling (like liquid nitrogen or similar). The Ryzen 7950X set the records for the rankings on HWBOT, with two overclocking experts – Sampson and Blueleader – achieving...
techunwrapped.com
Intel again breaks the market with its processors
Although what interests us from the outset is performance and it should be noted that the company co-founded by Gordon Moore has not talked this time about performance improvements through the IPC, but rather has focused on other areas of the processor with such power to boot. a 15% more single-threaded and 41% multi-threaded performance over the previous generation. In a comparison it is understood that it is model by model.
TechRadar
More Intel Arc GPUs get confirmed prices, and Nvidia should be worried
Intel is pushing ahead with its planned launch for the Intel Arc A7 desktop graphics cards, confirming pricing for the Arc A750 and A770 Limited Edition (LE), having already confirmed the price and release date for the regular A770. While the latter card sits in the middle at $329, the...
Digital Trends
The best 4K gaming laptops for 2022
The best 4K gaming laptops offer comparable performance to high-end desktops, with powerful CPUs and graphics cards that can deliver high frame rates and detail settings on gorgeous, high-fidelity displays. If you just want to watch 4K movies on your laptop, you can get away with a standard 4K laptop, but if you want to play games at this kind of detail, you need one of the best 4K gaming laptops.
IGN
Intel’s Arc A770 Gets $329 Price Tag and October Release Date
Over a year after Intel announced it would begin making graphics cards and delays, the CPU maker has officially announced that it will enter the desktop GPU market next month with its Arc A770 graphics card. Intel's Arc A770 features 16GB of GDDR6 memory, 32 Xe cores, a 21000MHz clock,...
Neowin
GPU deals: Grab this limited offer Nvidia RTX 3080 12GB for just $700
If you happen to be shopping around for a graphics card to go with your new gaming rig or just upgrade your existing one, the Nvidia RTX 3080 12GB model is currently selling at a very good price. The particular model we are talking about here is the MSI Ventus...
Razer and Verizon introduce ‘the world’s first 5G gaming handheld’, and it’s coming soon
Razer's pre-announced gaming handheld is coming to the United States on Verizon with support for Ultra Wideband. Here's what we know so far, and when we'll learn more.
Android Headlines
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Coming With "Greatly Improved" GPU, NPU & ISP
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is right around the corner, and a well-known tipster just shared more information about the chip. Ice Universe claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is coming with “greatly improved” GPU, NPU, and ISP. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will deliver “greatly improved”...
Best CPU for Gaming in 2022
Here is the best CPU for gaming for the money, based on our benchmarks. These processors offer the best performance in their price ranges and most are suitable for overclocking.
Engadget
Alienware's Aurora R15 offers improved cooling and the latest Intel and NVIDIA components
With the latest GPUs and CPUs from NVIDIA and Intel making their way to consumers, Alienware is updating its Aurora desktop to take advantage of those components. The new Aurora R15 is one of the first pre-built systems to come with a GeForce RTX 4090 option, but even if you don’t go for NVIDIA’s new flagship, the R15 looks to address one of the main flaws of its predecessor.
Engadget
Intel claims its Arc A770 and A750 GPUs will outperform NVIDIA's mid-range RTX 3060
The A750 will start at $289 and, like the A770, arrive on October 12th. Ahead of bringing its to everyone in a couple of weeks, has revealed more details about what to expect from the graphics cards in terms of specs and performance. The A770, , will have 32 Xe cores, 32 ray-tracing units and a 2,100MHz graphics clock. In terms of RAM, it comes in 8GB and 16GB configurations, with up to 512 Gb/s and 560 Gb/s of memory bandwidth, respectively.
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today
If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
knowtechie.com
Intel and Samsung show off new ‘slidable’ display prototype
It looks like Samsung and Intel have moved from foldable PC displays into a new realm of ‘slideable’ displays. The company’s shared a look at their new slidable display prototype at yesterday’s Intel Innovation keynote. Samsung Display CEO JS Choi joined Intel on stage to share...
daystech.org
Intel Unison brings cross-platform collaboration between Windows 11, Android and iOS
Alongside asserting its Intel thirteenth gen “Raptor Lake” desktop CPUs yesterday, Intel additionally launched a brand new software program software meant to assist your telephone and PC join, share information and handle notifications, messages and calls. Intel Unison will probably be supported on thirteenth gen units and sure laptops with Intel Evo twelfth Gen CPUs although because it stands it could solely work on upcoming units.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D get a tentative release date via leaked roadmap
The supposed "previous generation" AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D decimated flagships from Zen 4 and Raptor Lake in gaming. AMD has at least two more 3D V-Cache processors in the pipeline, namely the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D. A previous leak speculated that they would offer a 30% performance uplift over their non-X3D counterparts. Those waiting for the processors will be pleased to know that they finally have a tentative release date.
hypebeast.com
Alienware's Aurora R15 Desktop Features Latest GPUs and CPUs From NVIDIA and Intel
For the latest installment of its Aurora flagship desktop offering, Dell‘s Alienware line has now unveiled the “Aurora R15.” Building on the Legend 2.0 case design introduced with the Aurora R14 last year, the upcoming release can be configured with liquid cooling and comes with a 240mm radiator for improved cooling performance. Intel’s latest 13th-generation CPU outfitted in the pre-built system also features five 120mm chassis fans. While staying five degrees celsius cooler, the unit allows for more power output to the CPU for greater performance.
Digital Trends
HP Omen gaming laptops and PCs have massive price cuts today
If you’re looking for great gaming PC deals, HP is having some surprise sales on both laptops and desktop PCs. While there are quite a few, we’ve collected these two as the best in each category so that you don’t have to go through potentially dozens of listings.
techunwrapped.com
GeForce RTX 40, when the hardware pushes the software
A week has passed since the presentation of the GeForce RTX 40, the new generation of NVIDIA graphics cards q, of which we have since told you in detail about this evolutionary leap, as well as the particularities of AD102, the GPU responsible of that performance beast called GeForce RTX 4090. A lot of interesting information that, however, still needs more data that goes beyond specifications, so that we can fully assess what this evolutionary leap means in what is referred to to performance.
