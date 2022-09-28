Watching animals live their best lives is so rewarding, especially for the people who make it happen for them. Farmer and podcaster @backtoearthcharlie gets to experience this every day as she nurses her rescue chickens back to health. The poor egg-laying hens had been kept in small battery cages and were in awful conditions when they arrived at her farm, but it's truly inspiring to see how far they've already come since then.

