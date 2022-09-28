Read full article on original website
Related
Farmer Wants A Wife's Paige Marsh sensationally quits the show after failing to find love: 'I choose me'
Farmer Wants A Wife star Paige Marsh sensationally quit the series on Tuesday night's episode. The first-generation farmer first walked out on Ayden before telling Cody she couldn't keep questioning her own self-worth. Emotional scenes played out for Paige and she said goodbye to the other farmers, who shared how...
Refinery29
Farmer Wants A Wife Is Australia’s Most Successful Dating Show — So Who’s Still Together?
We are spoilt for choice when it comes to reality TV, especially when it comes to the love variety. There's no shortage of drama-riddled entertainment or steamy and saucy shows to keep us company. Perhaps it's the skeptic in me, but these dating shows sometimes seem to attract people looking...
sheenmagazine.com
Telli Swift Talks Boxing Wags Association, D’Telli Fragrances, Life With Deontay Wilder & More!
Telli Swift is the definition of a boss babe, someone who shines and brightens any room she walks into. Boasting 1.1 million followers on Instagram alone, Telli is a proud mother, actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist, fempowerist, and motivational speaker — here to use her platform for the greater good any chance she can.
Essence
Two Australian Sisters Were Kicked Out Of Their High School For Not Tying Back Their Braids
The mother filed a complaint to the Australian Human Rights Commission. Sisters Amayah and Safhira Rowe, young sisters of Ghanian descent, were kicked their high school in rural Victoria, Australia after being suspended from Maryborough’s Highview College for not tying back their hair earlier this year. On September 20,...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘This is freaking me out’: Farmhouse Fixer presenter Jonathan Knight reacts after ‘girl’ spotted in window of Salem house
Farmhouse Fixer presenter and ex-New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight has responded after fans spotted something strange in one of the homes he was working on.Farmhouse Fixer is a TV show in which Knight restores old homes with the help of designer Kristina Crestin.The show’s recent episode, which aired last night (28 September) on HGTV, showed Knight and Crestin visiting Salem to restore a traditional 1950s barn connected with the Salem Witch Trails.Salem’s historic Witch Trails saw the murder of 19 innocent people accused of practicising Witchcraft between 1692 and 1693.Over 200 were arrested in the trials...
Refinery29
Twitch Is For Makeup Too – Just Ask Body Painter Melissa Croft
“Put some care into making sure you’re truly yourself.” That’s the takeaway for Twitch streamer Melissa Croft, which is interesting considering the self-titled “Xtreme Makeup Athlete” is best known on Twitch for her full-body cosplay designs using just makeup and body paint. But no matter how many different colors Croft, who goes by MCroft07, blends to cover her body, she's still authentically herself underneath the elaborate designs — and bringing fresh content to a platform that people primarily associate with gaming.
Refinery29
Mindy Lahiri Helped A Generation Of South Asian Women Fall In Love With Fashion — & Themselves
It was back in 2014 — two years after The Mindy Project had first aired — when its creator and lead star Mindy Kaling famously said, "I'm a fucking Indian woman who has her own fucking network television show". In a predominantly white entertainment industry, this was virtually...
‘Working with my wife is the best thing’: the joy of starting a business with your nearest and dearest
Going into business with a spouse or friend means you have to share responsibilities. Four co-founders tell Emma Sheppard how they navigate these relationships
IN THIS ARTICLE
Caught on camera: every dad's dream homecoming
Giving their dad the best welcome home, Aubree and Josh Jones' daughters leap into his arms as he returns home from a week long business trip.
pethelpful.com
Video of Rescue Chickens Getting Their First Taste of Being Outside Is So Moving
Watching animals live their best lives is so rewarding, especially for the people who make it happen for them. Farmer and podcaster @backtoearthcharlie gets to experience this every day as she nurses her rescue chickens back to health. The poor egg-laying hens had been kept in small battery cages and were in awful conditions when they arrived at her farm, but it's truly inspiring to see how far they've already come since then.
Comments / 0