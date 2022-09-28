ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘This is freaking me out’: Farmhouse Fixer presenter Jonathan Knight reacts after ‘girl’ spotted in window of Salem house

Farmhouse Fixer presenter and ex-New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight has responded after fans spotted something strange in one of the homes he was working on.Farmhouse Fixer is a TV show in which Knight restores old homes with the help of designer Kristina Crestin.The show’s recent episode, which aired last night (28 September) on HGTV, showed Knight and Crestin visiting Salem to restore a traditional 1950s barn connected with the Salem Witch Trails.Salem’s historic Witch Trails saw the murder of 19 innocent people accused of practicising Witchcraft  between 1692 and 1693.Over 200 were arrested in the trials...
Refinery29

Twitch Is For Makeup Too – Just Ask Body Painter Melissa Croft

“Put some care into making sure you’re truly yourself.” That’s the takeaway for Twitch streamer Melissa Croft, which is interesting considering the self-titled “Xtreme Makeup Athlete” is best known on Twitch for her full-body cosplay designs using just makeup and body paint. But no matter how many different colors Croft, who goes by MCroft07, blends to cover her body, she's still authentically herself underneath the elaborate designs — and bringing fresh content to a platform that people primarily associate with gaming.
pethelpful.com

Video of Rescue Chickens Getting Their First Taste of Being Outside Is So Moving

Watching animals live their best lives is so rewarding, especially for the people who make it happen for them. Farmer and podcaster @backtoearthcharlie gets to experience this every day as she nurses her rescue chickens back to health. The poor egg-laying hens had been kept in small battery cages and were in awful conditions when they arrived at her farm, but it's truly inspiring to see how far they've already come since then.
