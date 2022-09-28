Read full article on original website
Related
winemag.com
Gorman 2019 The Bully Cabernet Sauvignon (Red Mountain)
Winemaker Chris Gorman is known for never pulling a punch, and he certainly doesn't here. Aromas of bittersweet chocolate, espresso bean, dark cherry and abundant barrel spices lead to a blast of full-bodied, rich black-fruit flavors, speckled with vanilla and other barrel spices. It's full-on hedonism. Sean P. Sullivan. rating.
winemag.com
Goose Ridge 2020 g3 Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas bring reserved notes of currant and spice. Pleasing dark fruit and chocolate flavors follow. They are fuller around the edges, a bit lighter in the middle initially, filling in over time as this wine still settles in. It offers a whole lot of enjoyment and value. Sean P. Sullivan.
winemag.com
Hoquetus NV Eulalia Aperetif Wine Cabernet Franc (Washington)
This is Cabernet Franc fortified with barrel-aged brandy, macerated with botanicals and spices. Dark ruby, it's hyper-aromatic, with notes of wintergreen, orange rind, clove, star anise and cardamom. Bone-dry flavors follow, with bitters on the finish. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $45,Buy Now. Designation. Eulalia Aperetif Wine. Variety. Winery.
winemag.com
Chateau Ste. Michelle & Dr. Loosen 2021 Eroica Riesling (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas are dynamic, with notes of Nestea Iced Tea, lemon, white grapefruit rind, white peach, melon and wet slate. The palate is considerably fuller than many recent years, true to the vintage, loaded with stone fruit and citrus flavors. The acid that is the hallmark of this wine remains. Sean P. Sullivan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
winemag.com
Cayuse 2019 The Widowmaker En Chamberlain Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Walla Walla Valley (WA))
The aromas bring notes of green pepper, fresh herb, peat, ash and red and black cherry. Soft, svelte achingly pure, well-balanced black currant flavors follow. It's a very classy expression of Cabernet. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $102,Buy Now. Designation. The Widowmaker En Chamberlain Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a...
winemag.com
Rombauer 2017 Diamond Selection Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
This full-bodied and moderately tannic wine shows good, straightforward black-cherry and blackberry flavors on a appropriately firm texture. It's also polished around the edges. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $125,Buy Now. Designation. Diamond Selection. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.8%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red. User...
winemag.com
Category 5 2018 Framework Red (Columbia Valley (WA))
Cabernet Sauvignon makes up 41% of this wine, Merlot 38%, Malbec 12%, and the rest Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot. Hailing from Lawrence, Dineen, Elephant Mountain and Gamache vineyards, blackberry, chocolate and barrel spice aromas are followed by plump-feeling cranberry, black raspberry and dark-cherry flavors. It brings an appealing purity. Sean P. Sullivan.
winemag.com
Rex Hill 2019 Shea Vineyard Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)
This wine shows some reduction initially. Beyond that are notes of dark cherry, plum, cedar box and barrel spice. Full-bodied, seamless flavors follow, with more than enough structure behind them to stand it all up. Wines like this are the reason Shea has made a name for itself over the decades. Sean P. Sullivan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
winemag.com
Fortuity 2019 Malbec (Yakima Valley)
This wine is 100% varietal, with fruit coming from Verhey Vineyard. Aromas of whole orange, fresh green herb, tangerine essence, whole clove and plum are followed by full-bodied, plum and tangerine flavors. A tart finish caps it off. It's equal parts intellectual and hedonistic pleasure. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90.
winemag.com
Aurora 2019 Estate Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)
Fruit for this wine is a blend of 777 and 115 clones. The aromas are impactful, with notes of strawberry, mint, orange rind and a dash of cinnamon. The flavors are elegant, juicy and restrained, with cocoa notes on the finish. It's clenched at present. Decant. Sean P. Sullivan. rating.
winemag.com
Brittan Vineyards 2019 Cygnus Block Pinot Noir (McMinnville)
The aromas provide appeal, with notes of dried cherry, cinnamon stick and anise, mixing fruit and barrel. Tart, medium-bodied flavors follow. Give it time in the bottle or decant to see it at its best. The stuffing is there. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $65,Buy Now. Designation. Cygnus Block.
winemag.com
Elizabeth Chambers 2019 Fairsing Vineyard Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)
The aromas offer notes of dried herb, tea leaf, flower, cinnamon stick and dark plum. Full-feeling, seamless, layered darker fruit flavors follow. It's delicious. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. $57,Buy Now. Designation. Fairsing Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red.
winemag.com
Ashan 2021 Barrel Fermented Chardonnay (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas are attention getting, with notes of cardamom, butterscotch and spice. Rich, creamy, full-bodied flavors follow. Stone fruit notes linger on the warm finish. For those looking for a rich-style Chardonnay, look no further. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $25,Buy Now. Designation. Barrel Fermented. Variety. Winery. Print a...
winemag.com
Cho 2021 Pétillant-Naturel Pinot Noir Rosé Sparkling Wine Laurel Vineyard Sparkling (Laurelwood District)
This is an aromatically vibrant sparkler, with aromas of citrus peel, raspberry, flower and herb. Bone-dry flavors follow, with bitters on the finish. Tasty stuff. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Pétillant-Naturel Pinot Noir Rosé Sparkling Wine Laurel Vineyard. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
winemag.com
King Estate 2018 Estate Brut Cuvée Sparkling (Willamette Valley)
Pinot Noir makes up 60% of this wine, with the rest Chardonnay, the grapes all coming from estate sites. The aromas immediately command attention, with notes of pear, brioche and ginger spice. A palate is flavorful, with a lighter-styled mousse. Lemony acidity ties it all together exquisitely. Sean P. Sullivan.
winemag.com
Ashan 2019 Cold Creek Vineyard Chardonnay (Columbia Valley (WA))
Appealing, forward aromas of sweet spice, butterscotch and cardamom lead to full-bodied, creamy-feeling stone-fruit flavors. A (quite) warm finish caps it off, causing a bit of distraction. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $45,Buy Now. Designation. Cold Creek Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.5%. Bottle Size.
winemag.com
Pacific Rim 2021 Sweet Riesling Riesling (Columbia Valley (WA))
Aromas of jasmine, flower, apricot and peach lead to medium-sweet stone-fruit flavors. The sweetness and acidity play well off each other. It brings a lot of value. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 89. Price. $13,Buy Now. Designation. Sweet Riesling. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 8%. Bottle Size. 750...
winemag.com
Vino Vasai 2019 Dario Estate Pinot Noir (Chehalem Mountains)
Aromas of black cherry, clove, cinnamon and barrel spice lead to full-feeling black fruit flavors. There's a freshness to it that appeals. Sean P. Sullivan. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
winemag.com
Bryn Mawr Vineyards 2019 Estate Pinot Noir (Eola-Amity Hills)
The aromas aren't fully ready to reveal themselves, with brooding but still appealing notes of dark cherry, tea leaf, spice and herb. The black tea flavors are polished and reserved, showing plenty of detail. It's impressive. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Estate. Variety. Winery. Print a...
winemag.com
Armida 2019 Shorty's Block Maple Vineyards Zinfandel (Dry Creek Valley)
This polished wine shows moderate oak aromas, mellow berry flavors and a smooth texture from the first sip. A full body and dark plum flavors give a lot to like. Jim Gordon. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
Comments / 0