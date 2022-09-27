Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s the difference in storm types for Ian & how did the original forecasts compare to landfall?
You’ve probably heard a lot lately the terms, Hurricane, Tropical Storm and now, Post-Tropical Cyclone? Also, how did the original forecast for Hurricane Ian compare to what actually happened so far in advance. 4Warn Meteorologist Bryan Schuerman breaks down the differences, and how the forecasts originally did.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What makes a storm: Explaining the difference between hurricanes, typhoons, monsoons, tsunamis
Hurricanes -- like the storm currently making landfall in Florida -- are one of several types of tropical cyclones that occur in oceans and coastal regions. Tropical cyclones carry heavy rains with them, among other dangerous hazards -- a quality that tends to get their image lumped together with that of other rain-heavy storms and weather patterns, like tsunamis and monsoons. The types of tropical cyclones are similar in nature, but they differ from other wet weather events impacting different regions on Earth.
