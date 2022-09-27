Hurricanes -- like the storm currently making landfall in Florida -- are one of several types of tropical cyclones that occur in oceans and coastal regions. Tropical cyclones carry heavy rains with them, among other dangerous hazards -- a quality that tends to get their image lumped together with that of other rain-heavy storms and weather patterns, like tsunamis and monsoons. The types of tropical cyclones are similar in nature, but they differ from other wet weather events impacting different regions on Earth.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO