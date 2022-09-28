Read full article on original website
Related
winemag.com
Ashan 2019 Cold Creek Vineyard Chardonnay (Columbia Valley (WA))
Appealing, forward aromas of sweet spice, butterscotch and cardamom lead to full-bodied, creamy-feeling stone-fruit flavors. A (quite) warm finish caps it off, causing a bit of distraction. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $45,Buy Now. Designation. Cold Creek Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.5%. Bottle Size.
winemag.com
Ashan 2021 Barrel Fermented Chardonnay (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas are attention getting, with notes of cardamom, butterscotch and spice. Rich, creamy, full-bodied flavors follow. Stone fruit notes linger on the warm finish. For those looking for a rich-style Chardonnay, look no further. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $25,Buy Now. Designation. Barrel Fermented. Variety. Winery. Print a...
winemag.com
Big Table Farm 2020 Wild Bee Chardonnay (Willamette Valley)
The aromas offer appealing notes of almond, cream and candlewax. The flavors are on the lighter side of medium-bodied, showing sophistication and freshness, with lemon zest notes on the finish. It delights. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $30,Buy Now. Designation. Wild Bee. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
winemag.com
Nicolas-Jay 2020 Affinités Chardonnay (Willamette Valley)
Clarified butter, toast and spice aromas lead to a bright, lively, lemony palate. It's completely captivating. Decant and pair with shrimp scampi with butter, lemon and fresh parsley. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. $50,Buy Now. Designation. Affinités. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13%. Bottle Size.
IN THIS ARTICLE
winemag.com
Rombauer 2017 Stice Lane Cabernet Sauvignon (St. Helena)
This opulent, chocolaty wine offers deep blackberry, blueberry and cassis flavors wrapped in fine-grained tannins for a supple mouthfeel. Dark-chocolate flavors build on the palate and linger on the finish. While full bodied, the wine is not heavy. It can be drunk soon or cellared through at least 2028. Jim Gordon.
winemag.com
Elizabeth Chambers 2019 Lazy River Vineyard Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)
Hyper-appealing aromas of flower, cigar wrapper, strawberry and herb lead to a medium-bodied, richly flavorful palate that draws out on a long finish. Cinnamony tannins provide support. It's impossible to resist, with a real sense of energy. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. $55,Buy Now. Designation. Lazy River Vineyard. Variety.
winemag.com
Goose Ridge 2020 g3 Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas bring reserved notes of currant and spice. Pleasing dark fruit and chocolate flavors follow. They are fuller around the edges, a bit lighter in the middle initially, filling in over time as this wine still settles in. It offers a whole lot of enjoyment and value. Sean P. Sullivan.
winemag.com
Bryn Mawr Vineyards 2019 Estate Pinot Noir (Eola-Amity Hills)
The aromas aren't fully ready to reveal themselves, with brooding but still appealing notes of dark cherry, tea leaf, spice and herb. The black tea flavors are polished and reserved, showing plenty of detail. It's impressive. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Estate. Variety. Winery. Print a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
winemag.com
Markham 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
A pronounced and attractive oak aroma leads to generous cassis and black-cherry flavors in this spicy, full-bodied wine. Tempting toast, vanilla, cinnamon and clove scents keep going on the palate to complement the dark fruitiness. Jim Gordon. rating. 92. Price. $48,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol.
winemag.com
King Estate 2018 Estate Brut Cuvée Sparkling (Willamette Valley)
Pinot Noir makes up 60% of this wine, with the rest Chardonnay, the grapes all coming from estate sites. The aromas immediately command attention, with notes of pear, brioche and ginger spice. A palate is flavorful, with a lighter-styled mousse. Lemony acidity ties it all together exquisitely. Sean P. Sullivan.
winemag.com
Rex Hill 2019 Shea Vineyard Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)
This wine shows some reduction initially. Beyond that are notes of dark cherry, plum, cedar box and barrel spice. Full-bodied, seamless flavors follow, with more than enough structure behind them to stand it all up. Wines like this are the reason Shea has made a name for itself over the decades. Sean P. Sullivan.
winemag.com
V. Sattui 2018 Paradiso Red (Napa Valley)
Abundant black cherries, black currants and a velvety texture of fine-grained tannins give this wine plenty of fruit flavor and a big structure to match it. The blend of Bordeaux grape varieties is full bodied, nicely dry and well concentrated. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. $110,Buy Now. Designation. Paradiso. Variety.
winemag.com
Chateau Ste. Michelle & Dr. Loosen 2021 Eroica Riesling (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas are dynamic, with notes of Nestea Iced Tea, lemon, white grapefruit rind, white peach, melon and wet slate. The palate is considerably fuller than many recent years, true to the vintage, loaded with stone fruit and citrus flavors. The acid that is the hallmark of this wine remains. Sean P. Sullivan.
winemag.com
Aurora 2019 Estate Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)
Fruit for this wine is a blend of 777 and 115 clones. The aromas are impactful, with notes of strawberry, mint, orange rind and a dash of cinnamon. The flavors are elegant, juicy and restrained, with cocoa notes on the finish. It's clenched at present. Decant. Sean P. Sullivan. rating.
winemag.com
Decoy 2019 Limited Red (Napa Valley)
This harmonious blend offers complexity, a velvety texture and concentrated black-cherry and dark-chocolate flavors. Nuances of mint, toast and cedar accent the black fruits, bringing more interest as you keep sipping. It's moderate in tannins and full in body. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. $30,Buy Now. Designation. Limited. Variety. Red...
winemag.com
Fortuity 2019 Malbec (Yakima Valley)
This wine is 100% varietal, with fruit coming from Verhey Vineyard. Aromas of whole orange, fresh green herb, tangerine essence, whole clove and plum are followed by full-bodied, plum and tangerine flavors. A tart finish caps it off. It's equal parts intellectual and hedonistic pleasure. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90.
winemag.com
Pacific Rim 2021 Sweet Riesling Riesling (Columbia Valley (WA))
Aromas of jasmine, flower, apricot and peach lead to medium-sweet stone-fruit flavors. The sweetness and acidity play well off each other. It brings a lot of value. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 89. Price. $13,Buy Now. Designation. Sweet Riesling. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 8%. Bottle Size. 750...
winemag.com
Board Track Racer 2020 The Shift Syrah Mourvèdre Grenache Red (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas are generous and appealing, with notes of huckleberry, plum, black pepper and earth, showing piercing purity. Full feeling, pillowy soft, intense fruit flavors follow. It's delicious and an outrageous value. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. $28,Buy Now. Designation. The Shift Syrah Mourvèdre Grenache. Variety. Winery. Print...
CARS・
winemag.com
Cayuse 2019 The Widowmaker En Chamberlain Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Walla Walla Valley (WA))
The aromas bring notes of green pepper, fresh herb, peat, ash and red and black cherry. Soft, svelte achingly pure, well-balanced black currant flavors follow. It's a very classy expression of Cabernet. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $102,Buy Now. Designation. The Widowmaker En Chamberlain Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a...
winemag.com
Brittan Vineyards 2019 Cygnus Block Pinot Noir (McMinnville)
The aromas provide appeal, with notes of dried cherry, cinnamon stick and anise, mixing fruit and barrel. Tart, medium-bodied flavors follow. Give it time in the bottle or decant to see it at its best. The stuffing is there. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $65,Buy Now. Designation. Cygnus Block.
Comments / 0