Gorman 2019 The Pixie Syrah (Red Mountain)
Gorman always goes with a full-bore style, and that's what we have here. Aromas of coffee, blackberry, plum and barrel spice aromas lead to full-bodied dark-fruit flavors. Fruit and barrel play well off each other, with the flavors showing intensity. Coffee notes linger on the warm finish. Sean P. Sullivan.
Armida 2019 Shorty's Block Maple Vineyards Zinfandel (Dry Creek Valley)
This polished wine shows moderate oak aromas, mellow berry flavors and a smooth texture from the first sip. A full body and dark plum flavors give a lot to like. Jim Gordon.
Elizabeth Chambers 2019 Lazy River Vineyard Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)
Hyper-appealing aromas of flower, cigar wrapper, strawberry and herb lead to a medium-bodied, richly flavorful palate that draws out on a long finish. Cinnamony tannins provide support. It's impossible to resist, with a real sense of energy. Sean P. Sullivan.
Chateau Ste. Michelle & Dr. Loosen 2021 Eroica Riesling (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas are dynamic, with notes of Nestea Iced Tea, lemon, white grapefruit rind, white peach, melon and wet slate. The palate is considerably fuller than many recent years, true to the vintage, loaded with stone fruit and citrus flavors. The acid that is the hallmark of this wine remains. Sean P. Sullivan.
Fortuity 2019 Malbec (Yakima Valley)
This wine is 100% varietal, with fruit coming from Verhey Vineyard. Aromas of whole orange, fresh green herb, tangerine essence, whole clove and plum are followed by full-bodied, plum and tangerine flavors. A tart finish caps it off. It's equal parts intellectual and hedonistic pleasure. Sean P. Sullivan.
Ashan 2021 Barrel Fermented Chardonnay (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas are attention getting, with notes of cardamom, butterscotch and spice. Rich, creamy, full-bodied flavors follow. Stone fruit notes linger on the warm finish. For those looking for a rich-style Chardonnay, look no further. Sean P. Sullivan.
Pacific Rim 2021 Sweet Riesling Riesling (Columbia Valley (WA))
Aromas of jasmine, flower, apricot and peach lead to medium-sweet stone-fruit flavors. The sweetness and acidity play well off each other. It brings a lot of value. Sean P. Sullivan.
Aurora 2019 Estate Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)
Fruit for this wine is a blend of 777 and 115 clones. The aromas are impactful, with notes of strawberry, mint, orange rind and a dash of cinnamon. The flavors are elegant, juicy and restrained, with cocoa notes on the finish. It's clenched at present. Decant. Sean P. Sullivan. rating.
The Eyrie Vineyards 2019 Estate Pinot Noir (Dundee Hills)
The aromas show reduction on the first whiff. Beyond that are notes of cola, dark cherry and fresh mint. The palate is full of exuberant, seamless dark fruit flavors. It's outrageously tasty—a textbook example of the pleasure Willamette Valley Pinot Noir offers. Sean P. Sullivan.
Abacela 2018 Estate Produced Syrah (Umpqua Valley)
The aromas are brooding but appealing, with notes of berry and wood spice. Fuller-feeling black cherry flavors follow, showing the structure of the vintage. It lingers on the finish. Give it time to open up. Sean P. Sullivan.
Big Table Farm 2020 Wild Bee Chardonnay (Willamette Valley)
The aromas offer appealing notes of almond, cream and candlewax. The flavors are on the lighter side of medium-bodied, showing sophistication and freshness, with lemon zest notes on the finish. It delights. Sean P. Sullivan.
Board Track Racer 2020 The Shift Syrah Mourvèdre Grenache Red (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas are generous and appealing, with notes of huckleberry, plum, black pepper and earth, showing piercing purity. Full feeling, pillowy soft, intense fruit flavors follow. It's delicious and an outrageous value. Sean P. Sullivan.
Goose Ridge 2020 g3 Estate Grown Merlot (Columbia Valley (WA))
The g3 wines are currently offering some of the best values in Washington. The aromas here bring notes of dried herb, currant, blue fruit, mint and spice. Plush dark-raspberry flavors follow. The tannins give a gentle squeeze. It's a knockout value. Sean P. Sullivan.
Cayuse 2019 The Widowmaker En Chamberlain Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Walla Walla Valley (WA))
The aromas bring notes of green pepper, fresh herb, peat, ash and red and black cherry. Soft, svelte achingly pure, well-balanced black currant flavors follow. It's a very classy expression of Cabernet. Sean P. Sullivan.
Vino Vasai 2019 Dario Estate Pinot Noir (Chehalem Mountains)
Aromas of black cherry, clove, cinnamon and barrel spice lead to full-feeling black fruit flavors. There's a freshness to it that appeals. Sean P. Sullivan.
V. Sattui 2018 Paradiso Red (Napa Valley)
Abundant black cherries, black currants and a velvety texture of fine-grained tannins give this wine plenty of fruit flavor and a big structure to match it. The blend of Bordeaux grape varieties is full bodied, nicely dry and well concentrated. Jim Gordon.
Gorman 2019 Zachary's Ladder Red (Red Mountain)
This wine is a gateway to the Gorman portfolio. It shows some reduction out of the gate. Beyond that are aromas of blackberry and plum. Ripe, full-bodied flavors follow, backed by lightly grainy tannins. It's a big ol' bottle of yum. Decant if still reduced. Sean P. Sullivan.
Markham 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
A pronounced and attractive oak aroma leads to generous cassis and black-cherry flavors in this spicy, full-bodied wine. Tempting toast, vanilla, cinnamon and clove scents keep going on the palate to complement the dark fruitiness. Jim Gordon.
Rombauer 2017 Diamond Selection Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
This full-bodied and moderately tannic wine shows good, straightforward black-cherry and blackberry flavors on a appropriately firm texture. It's also polished around the edges. Jim Gordon.
Cairdeas 2020 Concrete Syrah (Royal Slope)
Fruit for this wine was fermented 50% whole cluster and aged in concrete eggs. The aromas are bright, appealing and achingly pure, with notes of blue fruit, grapefruit rind, dried herb and whiffs of smoked meat. The blue- and red-fruit flavors are exquisitely balanced. A long, fruit-filled finish follows. It's outrageously good, with exceptional purity. Sean P. Sullivan.
