FORT MYERS BEACH — They thought second floors would be safe. But Hurricane Ian was more brutal than some residents of Fort Myers Beach ever imagined. Kevin Behen left his studio apartment and hunkered down in a corner room in a stout building by the foot of the bridge into town. The surge licked the second-floor deck. He sprinted upstairs and banged on a door until someone let him in.

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO