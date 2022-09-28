Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Woman killed by car while jaywalking in Pompano Beach, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was struck and killed by a car in Pompano Beach and deputies said she was jaywalking at the time. The Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting a vehicle hit a pedestrian near N. Dixie Highway and W. Sample Road. The driver remained on scene to speak to deputies.
NBC Miami
High-Speed Crash Left Hallandale Man Critically Hurt, Hollywood Driver Facing 10 Charges: BSO
One driver is recovering from serious injuries while another is in jail facing 10 charges following a high-speed collision in West Park, court records show. Clayan Renaldo Millwood, 35, was driving 72 MPH in a 35 MPH zone about 5 a.m. June 6, according to the arrest report. His 2009...
WSVN-TV
PBSO deputies searching for missing man last seen in West Palm Beach
Deputies say Johnny Worthens, 24, was last seen on Sept. 20 and reported missing by his mother two days later after he failed to return home.
WSVN-TV
2 killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest Fifth Street and 14th Terrace, at around 7:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators have...
cw34.com
Man killed after driving off road and hitting tree in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach was killed after he drove off the road, cleared two train tracks and hit a tree. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Johnnie Young was driving his 2010 Dodge Charger sedan on West McNab Road on Sept. 24. As Young was approaching the intersection of South Dixie Highway, he proceeded straight through the intersection and off the roadway.
Man's body found in floodwater in Martin County
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was found in about 10 inches of floodwater on Wednesday morning as Hurricane Ian brought heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the Treasure Coast.
cbs12.com
Armed robbery at Dollar Tree, deputies need your help
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an armed robber. An unidentified man robbed the Dollar Tree on North Military Trail in West Palm Beach on July 2nd at 10 p.m. According to surveillance video released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he is light-skinned, wearing...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Broward Detectives solve 12-year murder case
More than ten years after a man was found murdered in his home, forensic evidence, witness interviews and persistent detective work, led Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators to the killer. According to the official police report on August 30, 2010, BSO deputies responded to call of a suspicious incident...
cw34.com
Missing man from West Palm Beach found safe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department found Darion Cooley safe. A purple alert was issued for him on Sept. 29. He was missing for four days. There is no further information on where Cooley was for the four days he was missing.
850wftl.com
Woman dies after losing control of her car and hitting house
DELRAY BEACH, FL– — An 81-year-old woman has died after she reportedly lost control of her vehicle and back into her neighbor’s house. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the woman initially parked in her garage when she accidentally drove forward and struck the wall of her home.
Lake Worth-area man, 21, dies after deputy-involved shooting in Publix parking lot
GREENACRES — A 21-year-old man who was shot by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy Monday evening in Greenacres has died. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Jose Villanueva of suburban Lake Worth in announcing his death Wednesday. ...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Victim shoots at armed robbers, kills one in Pompano Beach
A would-be robber was killed after he was shot by his intended victim. Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at the Envy Apartments located at 425 S.E. First Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies...
NBC Miami
At Least 1 Injured, Suspect in Custody After Shooting in Walmart in SW Miami-Dade
At least one person was injured and a suspect was in custody after a shooting inside a Walmart in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said. The shooting was reported at the store at 21151 South Dixie Highway in Goulds. Footage showed more than a dozen Miami-Dade Police cruisers outside the store.
1 dead, 1 in custody after gunfire erupts at SW Miami-Dade Walmart
MIAMI - Police said a person was in custody after gunfire rang out Wednesday afternoon at a Walmart in Southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said. Police were called to the store located at SW 211 Street and Dixie Highway around 3:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire, officials said in an email statement. CBS4 has learned that an altercation between two men led to both opening fire. One man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The other fled and was later apprehended. "A preliminary investigation shows there was an altercation between 2 males and firearms were presented and shots were fired,"...
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 29-year-old woman in Model City
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 29-year-old woman. Kymbreana Johnson was last seen in Model City at around 1 p.m., Friday. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark blue shorts. Johnson...
NBC Miami
Report Details Powerful Tornados That Touched Down in South Florida From Ian
South Florida saw its fair share of severe weather this past week with a rash of tornado warnings Tuesday night from Hurricane Ian. The warnings came as Ian was less than 200 miles south of Fort Myers and making its final approach, putting Miami-Dade and Broward firmly in what's called the right-front quadrant of the storm, an area notorious for tornado touchdowns.
NWS: 125 MPH Tornado Hit Senior Community, 90 MPH Tornado Hit Wellington
The National Weather Service is providing more information on the tornadoes that tore through Palm Beach County ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival in our state.
Click10.com
WATCH: Massive wave sweeps people off South Beach boardwalk, 6 hurt
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A massive wave swept up a group of people walking on a South Beach boardwalk Friday morning, injuring six of them, according to Miami Beach officials. Video shows the passersby swept up and dragged into Government Cut as first responders immediately radio for ocean rescue crews.
NBC Miami
Teen Accused of Fatally Shooting Ex-Friend at Miami-Dade Walmart
A 16-year-old was arrested and accused of shooting and killing his former friend after a heated argument at a southwest Miami-Dade Walmart. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon inside the store at 21151 South Dixie Highway in Goulds. Family members said 19-year-old Noah Perez was shopping with his aunt and 2-year-old...
