ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Comments / 1

Related
cw34.com

Woman killed by car while jaywalking in Pompano Beach, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was struck and killed by a car in Pompano Beach and deputies said she was jaywalking at the time. The Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting a vehicle hit a pedestrian near N. Dixie Highway and W. Sample Road. The driver remained on scene to speak to deputies.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead in car crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in Pompano Beach. A driver hit a pedestrian near North Dixie Highway and East Sample Road, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday. The pedestrian died. The driver is cooperating with authorities. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
POMPANO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Pompano Beach, FL
Accidents
Pompano Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

2 killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest Fifth Street and 14th Terrace, at around 7:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators have...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Man killed after driving off road and hitting tree in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach was killed after he drove off the road, cleared two train tracks and hit a tree. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Johnnie Young was driving his 2010 Dodge Charger sedan on West McNab Road on Sept. 24. As Young was approaching the intersection of South Dixie Highway, he proceeded straight through the intersection and off the roadway.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Armed robbery at Dollar Tree, deputies need your help

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an armed robber. An unidentified man robbed the Dollar Tree on North Military Trail in West Palm Beach on July 2nd at 10 p.m. According to surveillance video released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he is light-skinned, wearing...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#East Side#Traffic Accident#Deerfield News#Fl Pompano Beach#Bso#S E Seventh St#The Broward Sheriff#Dodge#Dets
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Broward Detectives solve 12-year murder case

More than ten years after a man was found murdered in his home, forensic evidence, witness interviews and persistent detective work, led Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators to the killer. According to the official police report on August 30, 2010, BSO deputies responded to call of a suspicious incident...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
cw34.com

Missing man from West Palm Beach found safe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department found Darion Cooley safe. A purple alert was issued for him on Sept. 29. He was missing for four days. There is no further information on where Cooley was for the four days he was missing.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Woman dies after losing control of her car and hitting house

DELRAY BEACH, FL– — An 81-year-old woman has died after she reportedly lost control of her vehicle and back into her neighbor’s house. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the woman initially parked in her garage when she accidentally drove forward and struck the wall of her home.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Victim shoots at armed robbers, kills one in Pompano Beach

A would-be robber was killed after he was shot by his intended victim. Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at the Envy Apartments located at 425 S.E. First Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

1 dead, 1 in custody after gunfire erupts at SW Miami-Dade Walmart

MIAMI - Police said a person was in custody after gunfire rang out Wednesday afternoon at a Walmart in Southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said. Police were called to the store located at SW 211 Street and Dixie Highway around 3:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire, officials said in an email statement. CBS4 has learned that an altercation between two men led to both opening fire. One man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The other fled and was later apprehended. "A preliminary investigation shows there was an altercation between 2 males and firearms were presented and shots were fired,"...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 29-year-old woman in Model City

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 29-year-old woman. Kymbreana Johnson was last seen in Model City at around 1 p.m., Friday. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark blue shorts. Johnson...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Report Details Powerful Tornados That Touched Down in South Florida From Ian

South Florida saw its fair share of severe weather this past week with a rash of tornado warnings Tuesday night from Hurricane Ian. The warnings came as Ian was less than 200 miles south of Fort Myers and making its final approach, putting Miami-Dade and Broward firmly in what's called the right-front quadrant of the storm, an area notorious for tornado touchdowns.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

WATCH: Massive wave sweeps people off South Beach boardwalk, 6 hurt

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A massive wave swept up a group of people walking on a South Beach boardwalk Friday morning, injuring six of them, according to Miami Beach officials. Video shows the passersby swept up and dragged into Government Cut as first responders immediately radio for ocean rescue crews.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Accused of Fatally Shooting Ex-Friend at Miami-Dade Walmart

A 16-year-old was arrested and accused of shooting and killing his former friend after a heated argument at a southwest Miami-Dade Walmart. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon inside the store at 21151 South Dixie Highway in Goulds. Family members said 19-year-old Noah Perez was shopping with his aunt and 2-year-old...
GOULDS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy